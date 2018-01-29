Welcome to February, everyone. January was already a kick-ass month for concerts in the Mile High City and February won’t be letting us down. Celebrate Valentine’s Day by getting your special someone tickets to a show they’ve been dying to see or celebrate Single’s Awareness Day in style at one of the many concerts going on that day. Whatever you choose, the Denver concert scene will show you some love.

Week 1: January 29 – February 4

Recommended: Excision w/ The Paradox, Liquid Stranger, Trampa, Downlink b2b Space Laces, Dion Timmer, MONXX b2b YAKZ @ 1st Bank Center – February 2

Excision is one of the bigger names in the EDM scene today. In early February, the Canadian EDM artist is coming back to Colorado for a two night run at The 1st Bank Center. Excision has a major following in Colorado and these two nights are sure to be full of crazy drops and dancing fans. Joining Excision are various guests such as The Paradox, Liquid Stranger and so much more.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

1/29 – Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band w/ Nicki Bluhm @ The Ogden Theatre

1/29 – August Burns Red w/ Born of Osiris, Erra, Ocean Grove @ Summit Music Hall

1/29 – Menagerie Cirque 3000: Consensual Circus ft. Chompers, Mammoth Water, Jan Munk @ Cervantes’ Other Side

1/29 – Soul Dance Party w/ DJ A Train, DJ Suck T Nuts @ Hi-Dive

1/29 – Grateful Junction (Every Monday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

1/29 – Karaoke w/ Uncle Dutchie (Every Monday) @ The Venue

1/29 – Jazz Night (Every Monday) @ The Meadowlark

1/30 – Fat Tuesdays ft. Jeremy Salken, Lyle Divinsky, Dan Schwindt and More Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

1/30 – 3 Doors Down Acoustic w/ Elvis Monroe @ The Paramount Theatre

1/30 – Masontown @ Dazzle Jazz

1/30 – A Jam Supreme (Jazz Jam Hosted by Todd Reid) (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

1/30 – Mike Bjella Quartet (Every Tuesday) @ Nocturne Jazz

1/30 – Triangle Introverts w/ Upstanding Citizen, SuperGruper, The Shaky Experience @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

1/30 – Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay (Every Tuesday) @ Goosetown Tavern

1/30 – Open Jam (Every Tuesday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

1/30 – Singer Songwriter Showcase @ Your Mom’s House Denver

1/30 – Open Jam / Mic Night (Late Set) @ Your Mom’s House Denver

1/30 – Flix & Felony w/ Shinigami Crew, Couchland Collective @ The Black Box

1/30 – Open Mic Night (Every Tuesday) @ The Meadowlark

1/30 – Songwriter’s Open Mic (Every Tuesday) @ Syntax Physic Opera

1/31 – Hippo Campus w/ Sure Sure @ The Gothic Theatre

1/31 – The King and Avatar w/ The Brains, Hellzapoppin @ Summit Music Hall

1/31 – An-ten-nae w/ Megan Hamilton, Galaxe, Kicks Modern, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

1/31 – Max Chapman @ Bar Standard

1/31 – CCJA Denver Small Group Concert @ Dazzle Jazz

1/31 – HENDRIX played by The Organization @ Nocturne Jazz

1/31 – Joe Johnson @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/31 – Plan 9 w/ Fox Moses, Pendemonium, The Irrelevance @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

1/31 – The Jessica _______ Project (Every Wednesday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

1/31 – Hookfish w/ Flying Hot Saucers, The Bellyrubs @ Herman’s Hideaway

1/31 – Hostile + Appalooza w/ Sins of Man, Hydraform @ Your Mom’s House Denver

1/31 – Open Mic Night (Every Wednesday) @ The Venue

1/31 – Roux Black Presents: Playlist – Indigo Ace Release Party @ SneakEazy

2/1 – Holly Bowling @ The Bluebird Theater

2/1 – DVSN @ The Gothic Theatre

2/1 – The Hold Up w/ The Hashtones, Write Minded @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/1 – Josh Jacobson w/ Crl Crrll @ Larimer Lounge

2/1 – The Host Club (Album Release) w/ LADY GANG, Tana Victoria @ Hi-Dive

2/1 – The Soundtracks w/ Granny Tweed, Bottle Rocket, Science @ Lost Lake

2/1 – The Ultimate Hip-Hop Showcase ft. Local Artists @ The Roxy Theatre

2/1 – Bison Bone w/ Nate Cook, U.S. Tygers, Tomahawk Fox @ The Oriental Theater

2/1 – Otis Taylor Band @ Dazzle Jazz

2/1 – Sam Williams Quartet (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

2/1 – Bonfire Dub w/ The Alcapones @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/1 – Motown Groove w/ Aka Miggy (Every Thursday) @ Goosetown Tavern

2/1 – Fish Phour.0 w/ Willie Waldman and The Poorboys (Every Thursday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/1 – Broccoli Samurai w/ Wabakinoset + Lavender Juicebox @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/1 – Homage (The Evolution of House Music) w/ DJ 9, Shane Beebe, McFeelit @ The Lounge at Black Box

2/1 – Skylark Songwriters Society @ Skylark Lounge

2/1 – Live Jazz w/ Brown Cardinal (Every Thursday) @ Syntax Physic Opera

2/2 – Fruition w/ Rayland Baxter @ The Ogden Theatre

2/2 – The Main Squeeze w/ The Burroughs @ The Bluebird Theater

2/2 – ZZ Ward w/ Billy Raffoul @ The Gothic Theatre

2/2 – Wastewalker w/ Bodies We’ve Buried, Wall Of The Fallen @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

2/2 – Orchard Lounge w/ Tiger Party ft. Allen Aucoin, Josh Fairman, jackLNDN, Binary-Bits @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/2 – Dyrty Byrds (Led Zepplin Tribute Show) w/ The Mat Flaherty Band, Two Faces West @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/2 – Sole w/ Mux Mool, Entrancer, The Maybe So’s @ The Marquis Theatre

2/2 – Mako w/ Night Lights @ Larimer Lounge

2/2 – Guilty Pleasures @ Hi-Dive

2/2 – Sleep Union w/ Hooper, Joy Subtraction, The Narrow Down @ Lost Lake

2/2 – Women In Jazz: Annie Booth Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/2 – Otis Taylor Band (Late Set, Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/2 – Colt Ford @ The Grizzly Rose

2/2 – Green Druid w/ Palehouse/Palerider, Weathered Statues @ 3 Kings Tavern

2/2 – Citizen Dan (Steeley Dan Tribute) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/2 – Old-Fashioned Hootenanny @ Tuft Theatre

2/2 – Psyllable Sybil w/ MardiGras, Manic Madeline, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

2/2 – Magic Giant w/ The Brevet, Corsicana @ Globe Hall

2/2 – Alpine Falcons w/ Treehouse Sanctum @ The Walnut Room

2/2 – Howie Day w/ Brian Mackey @ Soiled Dove Underground

2/2 – Raq @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/2 – Mr. Steak w/ Rooster (Alice In Chains Tribute), The Humbuckers, Big Slick and The Pocket Rockets, White Jigga and The Bad Girl Band (Jay-Z Tribute), Gigmor @ Herman’s Hideaway

2/2 – MadFamily Adventure 2018 ft. Madhatter, Dough Boy, N V G S @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/2 – Colorado Middle All State Choir @ The Bellco Theatre

2/2 – Shiftee & Jon1st w/ Grym, Dis_1 @ The Black Box

2/2 – Matthew Fit w/ Pragmatist, Mike Carungi @ The Lounge at Black Box

2/2 – The Solution w/ DJ Lowkey (Every Friday) @ The Meadowlark

2/2 – Killd By w/ Terror Pigeon, Real Dom, Seed Bomb @ Skylark Lounge

2/3 – Fruition w/ Rayland Baxter @ The Ogden Theatre

2/3 – Reverend Horton Heat w/ Voodoo Glow Skulls, Igor and The Red Elvises @ The Bluebird Theater

2/3 – Iration w/ The Movement, Tyrone’s Jacket @ The Fillmore

2/3 – 21 Taras w/ Averse To The End, Your Own Medicine, Float Like A Buffalo @ The Gothic Theatre

2/3 – Super Diamond w/ Loving The Alien (David Bowie Tribute) @ Summit Music Hall

2/3 – Pink Talking Fish w/ Henna Roso @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/3 – Eminence Ensemble w/ Evanoff, Kessel Run, Gaia’s Groove @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/3 – Lockjaw w/ Lonely Bones, Cyclonus, Misdemeanor, Bloom @ The Marquis Theatre

2/3 – That 1 Guy w/ Spiral Cell @ Larimer Lounge

2/3 – CITRA (EP Release) w/ All Chiefs, The Patient Zeros, DJ Rice Cube @ Hi-Dive

2/3 – Pan Astral w/ Ghostpulse, Lubejob (Digital Beat Down) @ Lost Lake

2/3 – Frank Walker @ Beta Nightclub

2/3 – A Night With Janis Joplin @ The Paramount Theatre

2/3 – 6th Annual Dark Side of The Moon ft. Eldren @ The Oriental Theater

2/3 – Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/3 – Ben Markley Big Band ft. Joel Frahm (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/3 – The Tom Gershwin Sextet (Every Saturday) @ Nocturne Jazz

2/3 – Robert Johnson Duo (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

2/3 – Aaron Watson @ The Grizzly Rose

2/3 – Smolder and Burn w/ Spooky Fruit, Machine in the Mountain @ 3 Kings Tavern

2/3 – Wake & Bake Brunch w/ DJ Imeh @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/3 – Pink Hawks w/ Los Mocochets, Roka Hueka (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/3 – Mission Accomplished w/ Use The Sun, Contender, Nunferal @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

2/3 – Magic Giant w/ The Brevet @ Globe Hall

2/3 – Tyler Imbrey and The Ghost Review w/ Miguel Dakota and The Differents, Goodnight Freeman @ The Walnut Room

2/3 – Howie Day w/ Brian Mackey @ Soiled Dove Underground

2/3 – Raq @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/3 – Autograph w/ Jacob Cade, Straight Six, One Track Mind @ Herman’s Hideaway

2/3 – Sphynx w/ Keldari Station, Parking With Planets, SmileEatingJesus @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/3 – Excision w/ The Paradox, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Protohype b2b Dion Timmer, Subtronics b2b Dirt Monkey, MONXX, Sullivan King @ 1st Bank Center

2/3 – Trickshot w/ Lords of Distortion @ The Venue

2/3 – #038 w/ Spectrasoul, Mob Tactics, Dave Owen, Fury, X-TS Emcee @ The Black Box

2/3 – Ryan Scannura w/ Roger That, Brett Starr @ The Lounge at Black Box

2/3 – Adam Lopez @ Skylark Lounge

2/4 – Reverend Horton Heat w/ Voodoo Glow Skulls, Igor and The Red Elvises @ The Bluebird Theater

2/4 – Seaway @ The Marquis Theatre

2/4 – Fed Rez w/ Its Just Bugs, Rarebyrd$, Bouxku Jones @ Larimer Lounge

2/4 – Father Mountain w/ Pout House, Left Hand Shakes, Silver & Gold @ Lost Lake

2/4 – Marco Faraone @ Beta Nightclub

2/4 – Kxng Crooked + Statik G + Liquid Assassin @ The Roxy Theatre

2/4 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set, Every Sunday) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/4 – David Burchfield & The Fire Guild (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/4 – World Movement w/ FloJo, River Ren Jenkins, Big D @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

2/4 – Dayton Stone and The Undertones w/ Floating Teeth, Sleep Escape @ Goosetown Tavern

2/4 – True Blue Band ft. Bill McKay (Every Sunday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/4 – Hunter James w/ Christopher The Conquered, YoYa, Nic Jay @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/4 – Dealz Loves (Every Sunday) @ The Meadowlark

Week 2: February 5 – February 11

Recommended: Tyler, The Creator w/ Vince Staples, Taco @ 1st Bank Center – February 6

Tyler, The Creator is heading back to Denver this month to perform for a larger crowd at The 1st Bank Center on February 6. This arena show comes only three months after the rapper performed at The Ogden and we couldn’t be more excited to see his return. Fellow rapper Vince Staples is on the bill for the evening making this the second time in the last year that Staples has performed in Denver since opening up for Gorillaz at Red Rocks back in September. Catch Tyler, The Creator, Staples and Taco as they come through Denver this week.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

2/5 – Dua Lupa w/ Tommy Genesis @ The Ogden Theatre

2/5 – Destroyer w/ Mega Bog @ The Bluebird Theater

2/5 – Monday Night Menagerie ft. Roxy Roca, Dog City Disco, Zagriculture, Green Hit @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/5 – Defying Mara w/ Empress, The Irrelevance @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/5 – The Killers w/ Albert Hammond, Jr., Amanda Brown @ 1st Bank Center

2/6 – Mø and Cashmere Cat w/ Darius @ The Ogden Theatre

2/6 – Dave East w/ ITsEVi, Chy Reco @ The Bluebird Theater

2/6 – Of Mice & Men w/ blessthefall, Fire From The Gods, MSCW @ Summit Music Hall

2/6 – Wake Up and Live (Bob Marley Tribute) w/ Policulture, Denver Reggae Social Club, Selecta C @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/6 – Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy & His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/6 – Comrades w/ Embracer, Buried For A Day, Wolf Poets, Redivider @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

2/6 – Hot Club of Cowtown w/ Monocle @ Globe Hall

2/6 – 1st Tuesdays Singer Songwriter Showcase @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/6 – DJG w/ Secret Headliner (Electronic Tuesdays 7 Year Anniversary) @ The Black Box

2/7 – Trev Rich @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

2/7 – Tsuruda w/ Jantsen, Brightside, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/7 – Intervals w/ Jason Richardson, Nick Johnston, Night Verses, The Caveat @ The Marquis Theatre

2/7 – Gold Trash w/ Churchfire, Pearls and Perils, EVP @ Larimer Lounge

2/7 – Diet Cig w/ Great Grandpa, The Spook School @ Lost Lake

2/7 – Volac @ Bar Standard

2/7 – Peter Stoltzman’s New Standards Project ft. Allison Miller, Natalie Cressman (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/7 – Moderno Afro-Cubano @ Nocturne Jazz

2/7 – Dave Honig @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/7 – Fathers w/ Gaffer Project, Giardia, Bloomers @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

2/7 – DJ EM Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern

2/7 – Flor // CO.YH w/ Handsome Ghost @ Globe Hall

2/7 – Dancefloor Destroyers ft. Danny Livewire, DJ K’nex, Caution, Lindsey Lucky, Pac-Man @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/8 – The Weekend Classic w/ Intervention, Miniluv, In My Room @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

2/8 – Pickin’ On Talking Heads w/ That Damn Sasquatch & Friends ft. Tyler Grant, The Jauntee, The Dusty Green Bones Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/8 – Bandlez + XaeboR w/ T.O.C., Blood Hound, NJoy @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/8 – Button & Zipper’s Lip Sync Battle: 2018 & Silent Disco @ The Marquis Theatre

2/8 – Italodisco w/ DJ El Brian @ Hi-Dive

2/8 – Echoes In Reverie w/ Empress, Past of Ashes, Paranoid Image @ Lost Lake

2/8 – Quix w/ Dissolves, Mport, Efemel @ Beta Nightclub

2/8 – The Chris Duarte Group w/ Eff and The Blues Express @ The Oriental Theater

2/8 – Erica Papillion-Posey w/ The Eric Gunnison Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

2/8 – Wellington Bullings (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/8 – Opera Colorado @ Nocturne Jazz

2/8 – Goose w/ Home Fried, Boogaloo, Three Days In The Saddle @ Globe Hall

2/8 – The Tallbott Brothers w/ 500 Year Flood, Sreb @ The Walnut Room

2/8 – Tony Furtado @ Soiled Dove Underground

2/8 – Electric Poetry w/ Major Glen, Sophie Wilson, Ashton Lee, Courtney Kaye @ Herman’s Hideaway

2/8 – Granny Tweed @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/8 – Telefon Tel Aviv + Grenier w/ Bones, Peter Vaughan @ The Black Box

2/8 – Boom In The Box @ The Lounge at Black Box

2/9 – Slushii w/ AViVA @ The Ogden Theatre

2/9 – ZOSO (The Ultimate Led Zepplin Experience) @ The Bluebird Theater

2/9 – Ron Pope w/ The National Parks, The Heart Of @ The Gothic Theatre

2/9 – Prawn w/ Caravela, Backseat Vinyl, Post/War, Rumble Young Man Rumble @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

2/9 – Dizzy Wright w/ Marlon Craft, Eli, Reezy, PDF, Maze, SwizZy B, Sysco Yola @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/9 – Dirty Revival w/ Backup Planet, Wonderlic @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/9 – The Toasters w/ Autonomus, Secret Creatures @ The Marquis Theatre

2/9 – Jessica Lea Mayfield w/ Sun Seeker @ Larimer Lounge

2/9 – The Velveteers (EP Release) w/ Plastic Daggers, Bud Bronson + the Good Timers @ Hi-Dive

2/9 – Ancient Elk + Colfax Speed Queen w/ King Eddie, Prettiest Eyes, Grass @ Lost Lake

2/9 – 12th Planet + Phaseone + Oolacile w/ Shank Aaron, Coult-45 @ Beta Nightclub

2/9 – David Wilcox w/ Hannah Holbrook @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

2/9 – Anna & Elizabeth @ Tuft Theatre

2/9 – Eric Johnson w/ Original Band Members Tommy Taylor Kyle Brock, Arielle @ The Paramount Theatre

2/9 – Knot Rock @ The Oriental Theater

2/9 – Women In Jazz: Annie Booth Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/9 – Corbus Plays Stevie Wonder (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/9 – Eff & The Blues Express (After Dark Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/9 – Annie Booth Trio plays The Beatles @ Nocturne Jazz

2/9 – Juli Smith Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

2/9 – The Swon Brothers @ The Grizzly Rose

2/9 – Typsetter w/ Bolonium, Great American House Fire, Dangerous Friends @ 3 Kings Tavern

2/9 – Benjamin Clementine @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/9 – Randall Conrad Olinger w/ Gordon Leadfoot, Larry Nix @ Goosetown Tavern

2/9 – The Mighty Pines w/ Tim Carbone, The Lonesome Days @ Globe Hall

2/9 – Yesterday (The Beatles Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground

2/9 – Mike Dillon Band @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/9 – Lion SoulJahs w/ Apex Vibe, The Hashtones, Random Shuffle @ Herman’s Hideaway

2/9 – MIDIcinal w/ LWKY, HU, Sexy Black Female, Special Guests @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/9 – Dirty Side Down @ The Venue

2/9 – Krane w/ Myrne, Kyral x Banko @ The Black Box

2/9 – The Aliens UK w/ Sektah, Waylo, Froz+Wr3ck, Bex @ The Lounge at Black Box

2/10 – Black Star (Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli) @ The Ogden Theatre

2/10 – ZOSO (The Ultimate Led Zepplin Experience) @ The Bluebird Theater

2/10 – Yacht Rock Revue @ The Gothic Theatre

2/10 – Princess Dewclaw w/ Mirror Fears, Surf Mom, Suicides In Japan, Kotorobo @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

2/10 – Deborah Solo w/ Kari Clifton @ Tuft Theatre

2/10 – David Wilcox w/ Hannah Holbrook @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

2/10 – The Larry Keel Experience w/ Part & Parcel, Bonnie & The Clydes @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/10 – Madlib Medicine Show ft. Madlib w/ Ayalew Mesfin, Debo Band’s Ethiopian Funk @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/10 – Set It Off w/ The Gospel Youth ft. Almost, Maine & Rain In July @ The Marquis Theatre

2/10 – Delhi 2 Dublin w/ Funkstatik @ Larimer Lounge

2/10 – Last of The Easy Riders (Album Release) w/ The Guestlist, High Plains Honkey @ Hi-Dive

2/10 – Instant Empire w/ Whiskey Autumn, Surrender Signal @ Lost Lake

2/10 – Lil Jon (DJ Set) w/ Manufactured Superstars @ Beta Nightclub

2/10 – Mortified: Doomed Valentine’s @ The Oriental Theater

2/10 – Tyree Morris & House of Worship (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/10 – Purnell Steen & Le Jazz Machine – Black History Month Celebration (Late Set, Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/10 – Matt Skellenger – Matt Reid Duo (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

2/10 – Blitzkrieg Bop Band w/ Dr. Jeykle and The Formaldehydes, Kenny’s Login, The Unfriended, Hawk Attack @ 3 Kings Tavern

2/10 – Still Stompers (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/10 – Gumbo le Funque w/ Lady Speech (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/10 – Two Cloths and A Barrel w/ Big O, Captain Nerk, Bulldozerboy, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

2/10 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern

2/10 – The Runnikine w/ Emma Mayes & The Hip, Metafonics @ Globe Hall

2/10 – Terrapin Flyer and Melvin Seals @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/10 – Swearwolf w/ The World Famous Johnsons, Hill, Sweet Ball Peen, Wendy Clark Band @ Herman’s Hideaway

2/10 – The Strange Parade (The Doors Tribute) @ The Venue

2/10 – Lea Luna w/ MLE, Queen Beats, Dolce @ The Black Box

2/10 – Blood, Roses & Wine w/ GSTV, Bloodline, Julian Black @ The Lounge at Black Box

2/11 – Lil Xan w/ $teven Cannon, Darci @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/11 – 2 Fat 2 Skydive w/ Caveat Way, Sky Pond, Koion Kitten @ Larimer Lounge

2/11 – Sliver w/ Television, Generation, Mr. Atomic, Bad Nostalgia @ Lost Lake

2/11 – Maximono w/ K E E Z & D Groves @ Beta Nightclub

2/11 – Pat Bianchi Trio (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/11 – Tear Us Apart w/ DJ Hollow, DJ Slave1 (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/11 – Alex Tripp (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/11 – Fortune In Fallacy @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

2/11 – Dakota Blonde @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

2/11 – Terrapin Flyer and Melvin Seals @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/11 – The Mazlows w/ All Waffle Trick, Stray The Course @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Week 3: February 12 – February 18

Recommended: Black Rebel Motorcycle Club w/ Night Beats @ The Ogden Theatre – February 15

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club first hit the scene back at the turn of the century with releases such as B.R.M.C in 1999 and Take Them On, On Your Own in 2003. Ever since then, the band has not strayed from their original sound. On February 15, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club is headed to Denver to take over The Ogden Theatre with Seattle rock band Night Beats. If you’re in the mood for some rock this month, this will be the show to see.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

2/12 – Distinguisher w/ Castaway, Born A New, The Burial Plot, Enlighten The Masses @ The Marquis Theatre

2/12 – Can’t Be Satisfied: Blues Night @ Hi-Dive

2/12 – Blue Lane Frontier w/ Free Kittens & Bread, Ragland!, Everything’s Fine @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

2/12 – Justin Furstenfeld @ Soiled Dove Underground

2/13 – Jacob Sartorius w/ Zach Clayton, Hayden Summerall @ The Ogden Theatre

2/13 – Mickey Avalon & Dirt Nasty @ The Bluebird Theater

2/13 – Lights w/ Chase Atlantic, DCF @ Summit Music Hall

2/13 – Fat Tuesdays ft. Eddie Roberts, Jeff Franca, Casey Russel and More Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/13 – The Dangerous Summer w/ Microwave, The Band Camino @ The Marquis Theatre

2/13 – The Coronas @ Larimer Lounge

2/13 – Great American Taxi w/ Grayson County Burn Ban @ Hi-Dive

2/13 – Badda Boom Brass Band @ Dazzle Jazz

2/13 – Whitney Rose @ Goosetown Tavern

2/13 – Howard Jones @ Soiled Dove Underground

2/13 – Deep Dark Dangerous Label Night + The CID Initiative Lounge Takeover w/ DMVU, Dalek One, Rez @ The Lounge at Black Box

2/14 – SuperVision w/ Chris Karns, Valarie Molano, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/14 – G Perico @ Larimer Lounge

2/14 – Valentine’s Day Special: “Sweethearts of the Rodeo” w/ Chella and the Charm, Ryann & Lee, Jennifer Niceley, Bonnie & Taylor, Five Mile Woods @ Hi-Dive

2/14 – Floating Teeth @ Lost Lake

2/14 – Chaos in the CBD @ Bar Standard

2/14 – An Evening With ABBA Mania @ The Oriental Theater

2/14 – Megan Burtt @ Dazzle Jazz

2/14 – Slaid Cleaves (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/14 – Mandy Yoches and The Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern

2/14 – 1000MODS w/ Telekinetic Yeti @ Globe Hall

2/14 – Howard Jones @ Soiled Dove Underground

2/15 – Black Rebel Motorcycle Club w/ Night Beats @ The Ogden Theatre

2/15 – J.I.D. & Earthgang w/ Chaz French, Lute @ The Bluebird Theater

2/15 – Jeezy w/ Tee Grizzley @ Summit Music Hall

2/15 – Dylan & The Dead w/ The Mighty Pines @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/15 – Chief Keef w/ Dwayne Jr., DJ Fresh Jones @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/15 – Dent May w/ Moon King @ Lost Lake

2/15 – Ferry Corsten w/ Adam Stark, Z.W. @ Beta Nightclub

2/15 – René Marie & Experiment In Truth (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/15 – Sam Williams Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

2/15 – Clark Thomas (DJ Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/15 – The Jinjas w/ Hagan Caldwell, The Far Stairs @ Globe Hall

2/15 – Forest Porridge w/ Young Atlas, Everyday Ritual @ The Walnut Room

2/15 – Special FX All Stars ft. Chiell Minucci, Nelson Rangell, Gerald Veasley, Lao Tizer, Karen Briggs @ Soiled Dove Underground

2/15 – John Kadlecik Band @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/15 – Grey Area w/ Movesayer @ The Lounge at Black Box

2/15 – Radikal Guru w/ DJ Imeh, Denver Vintage Reggae Society, Caustik @ The Black Box

2/16 – Neck Deep w/ Seaway, Creeper, Speak Low if You Speak Love @ The Ogden Theatre

2/16 – Grace Vanderwaal @ The Bluebird Theater

2/16 – The Back Pages w/ Son and Cynic, Vicoda @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

2/16 – MURS w/ Stay Tuned, ItsEvi, ROOKE5 @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/16 – Pimps of Joytime w/ Toubab Krewe @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/16 – Judge w/ faim, Screwtape, RITE, Fortune’s Fool @ The Marquis Theatre

2/16 – Radio Moscow w/ Amplified Heat @ Larimer Lounge

2/16 – Tim Barry w/ Andy Thomas’ Dust Heart, The Swindlin’ Hearts @ Hi-Dive

2/16 – Waker w/ Emma Mayes & The Hip, Sycdvk @ Lost Lake

2/16 – 12th Planet + Bleep Bloop + Um… w/ Grym @ Beta Nightclub

2/16 – Women In Jazz: Ellyn Rucker (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/16 – René Marie & Experiment In Truth (Late Set, Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/16 – Annie Booth Trio plays The Beatles @ Nocturne Jazz

2/16 – Tracy Byrd @ The Grizzly Rose

2/16 – Atomga (Album Release) w/ The Dendrites, Jericho Son of None @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/16 – Hillbilly Hellcats @ Goosetown Tavern

2/16 – Rostam w/ Joy Again @ Globe Hall

2/16 – Best of Open Stage @ Tuft Theatre

2/16 – The Deltaz @ Tuft Theatre

2/16 – Wendy Clark Band w/ The Legendary Hitchhikers @ The Walnut Room

2/16 – Tom Russell @ Soiled Dove Underground

2/16 – John Kadlecik Band w/ Poor Man’s Whiskey @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/16 – Grand Zelo w/ Socialfuse, Amalgam Effect, Kit’s Crew, Volcano Ball @ Herman’s Hideaway

2/16 – Wild Adriatic w/ Miquel Dakota, Sangria Mafia, Zach Maxwell @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/16 – Psymbionic w/ Notorious Conduct, Wolf-e-Wolf, Xenolinguist @ The Black Box

2/16 – 3rd Eye Fridays w/ Higherglyph, JaryMane, Dank Lloyd Wright, pheel. @ The Lounge at Black Box

2/16 – Waylon Jennings Tribute w/ New Ben Franklins, Jimbo Darville & The Truckadours @ Skylark Lounge

2/16 – Red Rocks Locals Set @ Red Rocks

2/17 – Hippie Sabotage w/ Melvv, Azizi Gibson @ The Ogden Theatre

2/17 – Viceroy w/ Pruitt, Ventus @ The Bluebird Theater

2/17 – PNB Rock w/ Lil Baby @ The Gothic Theatre

2/17 – Mosaic w/ Take Shape, Seven Sea Voyage, Colony Collapse, Endless Nameless @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

2/17 – Duey N’ Decibels do Guns N’ Roses w/ Sophistafunk, Tula @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/17 – PRAANG ft. Steve Kimock, Michael Travis, Jason Hann, Jaime Janover, Templo, Bruce Chillis @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/17 – The Hits (Album Release Show) w/ Love Stallion, Hot Apostles, Sharone and the Wind @ The Marquis Theatre

2/17 – Van William w/ Treehouse Sanctum @ Larimer Lounge

2/17 – International Guitar Night @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

2/17 – The Hacks w/ Dryer Fire @ Lost Lake

2/17 – Sam Feldt w/ Sureshot @ Beta Nightclub

2/17 – Baeza @ The Roxy Theatre

2/17 – The Long Run (Eagles Tribute) + My Blue Sky (Allman Brothers Tribute) @ The Oriental Theater

2/17 – Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/17 – Coltrane ’64 Presented by Jeff Jenkins Quartet (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/17 – Jyemo Club (After Dark Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/17 – Andrew Friedrich & Matt Smiley (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

2/17 – Wes Watkins & Friends (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/17 – CHROME DRONES w/ Mile High Soul Club, Impact, Nocturne Entertainment (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/17 – Oxycodone (Morphine Tribute) w/ Oroya, Starjammer @ Goosetown Tavern

2/17 – Hackensaw Boys w/ Foxfeather @ Globe Hall

2/17 – Public Safety w/ Sylva, Sixty Minute Men @ The Walnut Room

2/17 – Soul Diva Revue @ Soiled Dove Underground

2/17 – John Kadlecik Band @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/17 – Chris Daniels & The Kings 34 B-Day Bash w/ Born To Run (Bruce Springsteen Tribute) @ Herman’s Hideaway

2/18 – The Wind + The Wave w/ Haley Johnson, Rachel Price @ The Bluebird Theater

2/18 – Majid Jordan w/ STWO @ The Gothic Theatre

2/18 – Rocky Diamonds w/ Kid Vegas, AP @ Larimer Lounge

2/18 – Shaky Hand String Band w/ The String Resistance, Pistols In Petticoats @ Lost Lake

2/18 – Denver Chorale @ Dazzle Jazz

2/18 – John Gorka w/ Amilia K. Spicer @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

2/18 – Wes Watkins & Friends (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/18 – Brant Williams Trio (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Week 4: February 19 – February 28

Recommended: Walk The Moon w/ Company of Thieves @ The Ogden Theatre

Known for their blend of indie-rock and pop music, Walk The Moon is a band that has made huge moves within the last four years. In 2014, Walk The Moon released their hit song “Shut Up and Dance” and last year they released their most recent album What If Nothing. Opening up for Walk The Moon are Los Angeles-based rockers Company of Thieves. Tickets are going fast, so grab them while you can.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

2/19 – Bahamas w/ The Weather Station @ The Bluebird Theater

2/19 – The Lique w/ XOA, Jayquist, Caddy Womp @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/19 – R.LUM.R w/ Gibbz @ Globe Hall

2/19 – Sophie Wilson w/ Caveat Way, High Ghostly, Ben Delaurentis (21-22) @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/20 – Walk The Moon w/ Company of Thieves @ The Ogden Theatre

2/20 – Lauv w/ Jeremy Zucker @ The Bluebird Theater

2/20 – Devvon Terrell w/ Kayla Brianna, Kid Quill, TYJA3, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/20 – Mac Sabbath w/ Galactic Empire @ The Marquis Theatre

2/20 – Busty & The Bass w/ STS @ Larimer Lounge

2/20 – Jovino Santos Neto & Martin Kuuskmann (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/20 – Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy & His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/20 – Elektric Voodoo @ Globe Hall

2/20 – J:Kenzo + Deadline + High Country Healing Lounge Takeover @ The Lounge at Black Box

2/21 – Snarky Puppy w/ Sirintip @ The Ogden Theatre

2/21 – Margo Price w/ Blank Range @ The Bluebird Theater

2/21 – Sabaton + Kreator w/ Cyhra @ The Gothic Theatre

2/21 – Pop Evil w/ Palaye Royale, Black Map @ Summit Music Hall

2/21 – LTJ Bukem w/ Casual Commander, Dr. Fameus, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/21 – Young Culture w/ Riviera, The Last Echo, Contender @ The Marquis Theatre

2/21 – Brent Faiyaz w/ Diana Gordon, Amber Olivier @ Lost Lake

2/21 – Elderbrook w/ Imagined Herbal Flows @ Bar Standard

2/21 – Steve Denny Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

2/21 – The Dave Atkinson Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

2/21 – Ian Argys Trio @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/21 – A Love Electric @ Goosetown Tavern

2/21 – Joywave w/ Sasha Sloan, Kopps @ Globe Hall

2/21 – Paula Cole @ Soiled Dove Underground

2/21 – Dead WednesDaze ft. Peak2Peak @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/22 – Brockhampton @ The Ogden Theatre

2/22 – White Dwarf w/ Pathless Sea, Stone Disciple @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

2/22 – Jon Stickley Trio & The Old Salt Union w/ The Deer @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/22 – The Travelin’ McCourys w/ Billy Strings @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/22 – The Ghost of Paul Revere w/ Matt Rouch & The Noise Upstairs, Whitacre @ Larimer Lounge

2/22 – DJ SUPERPLUS @ Hi-Dive

2/22 – Davina and The Vagabonds @ Lost Lake

2/22 – ATB w/ Mitiska, Ston3 @ Beta Nightclub

2/22 – Today Is The Day @ The Roxy Theatre

2/22 – Laila Biali (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/22 – Sam Williams Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

2/22 – The Heroine w/ Throttle Bomb, Tokyo Rodeo @ 3 Kings Tavern

2/22 – Paa Kow and His Afro-Fusion Orchestra w/ Matt G @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/22 – Joywave w/ Sasha Sloan, Kopps @ Globe Hall

2/22 – Brooks Hubbard w/ Russell James @ The Walnut Room

2/22 – The Alternate Routes @ Soiled Dove Underground

2/22 – Particle Kid @ Herman’s Hideaway

2/22 – Fixate & Doctor Jeep w/ Noetik, Despise, pheel. @ The Black Box

2/22 – Lounge Takeover @ The Lounge at Black Box

2/23 – G Jones w/ EPROM, Ana Sia, Laika Beats @ The Ogden Theatre

2/23 – Dreamers Delight w/ Nym, Tortuga, Telemetry, Edamame @ The Bluebird Theater

2/23 – Starset w/ Palisades, Grabbitz, Year of The Locust @ Summit Music Hall

2/23 – All Star Tribute to Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill” ft. Mikey, Shira & Sammi, Jennifer Hartswick and More Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/23 – The Nth Power and DJ Williams Shots Fired ft. Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/23 – Hannah Wicklund and The Steppin Stones + The High Divers @ The Marquis Theatre

2/23 – We’s Us @ Larimer Lounge

2/23 – The Lituation @ Hi-Dive

2/23 – Slow Caves (EP Release) w/ Gleemer, Panther Martin @ Lost Lake

2/23 – 12th Planet + Lumberjvck + Svdden Death w/ Slabs @ Beta Nightclub

2/23 – Sarah Snead (CD Release) w/ The Michael Hornbuckle Blues Band @ The Oriental Theater

2/23 – Women In Jazz: Rekha Ohal @ Dazzle Jazz

2/23 – Joe Jencks @ Tuft Theatre

2/23 – Ken Walker Sextet (Late Set, Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/23 – Granger Smith + Walker McGuire @ The Grizzly Rose

2/23 – La Pompe Jazz @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/23 – Holiday Mountain w/ Retrofette (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/23 – Ivory Circle w/ Dearling @ The Walnut Room

2/23 – Pat McGee @ Soiled Dove Underground

2/23 – Supernatural Beings ft. Joel Cummins, Kris Myers @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/23 – Breaking The Law (Judas Priest Tribute) w/ Slave To The Grind (Skid Row), End Of Eves, Lowdown, Blitzkrieg Bop (Ramones Tribute) @ Herman’s Hideaway

2/23 – Lounge Takeover @ The Lounge at Black Box

2/23 – Moshaholics Tour ft. Mantis w/ Lord Swanx, Mark Of The Beast, Eunoia B2B Retrowave @ The Black Box

2/23 – The Original Ills @ Skylark Lounge

2/24 – Rob Drabkin (Album Release Party) w/ Pandas & People @ The Bluebird Theater

2/24 – Lotus w/ Marvel Years @ The Fillmore

2/24 – The Anchor w/ Son Survivor, Conquer Everest, Enemy In I, Blue Mesa @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

2/24 – J Boog – L.O.E. Tour w/ Jesse Royal, Etana @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/24 – The Wooks w/ Ragged Union ft. Benny “Burle” Galloway, Turkeyfoot @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/24 – Depths of Dementia w/ Fathers, Scepters, Hail Satan @ The Marquis Theatre

2/24 – Stélouse w/ Brothel @ Larimer Lounge

2/24 – The Munsens w/ Necropanther, Abrams @ Hi-Dive

2/24 – Destructo + Golf Cap + Dillon Nathaniel w/ Dolce @ Beta Nightclub

2/24 – Ces Cru @ The Roxy Theatre

2/24 – Happy Chinese New Year – A Celebration w/ Guangdong Charm @ The Paramount Theatre

2/24 – Cafézz “World Fusion Jazz Band” @ Dazzle Jazz

2/24 – Clay Kirkland’s “Beat The Reaper” XII ft. Key on a Kite, Special Guests @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

2/24 – The River Arkansas @ Tuft Theatre

2/24 – Granger Smith + Walker McGuire @ The Grizzly Rose

2/24 – The Born Readies (CD Release) w/ Wild Call, Vic N The Narwhals, Plastic Daggers @ 3 Kings Tavern

2/24 – Twin Flame Medicine (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/24 – Alex Tripp Trio (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/24 – DJ A-L (After Dark Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/24 – Sliver w/ Stereoshifter, Funeral Skull, Lo Cash Ninjas, Ludlow @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

2/24 – Kerry Pastine & The Crime Scene w/ The Gold Company, Crime City Curs @ Globe Hall

2/24 – Peter Mulvey w/ Danielle Ate The Sandwich @ The Walnut Room

2/24 – Supernatural Beings ft. Joel Cummins, Kris Myers @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/24 – Last In Line (Original Members of DIO) w/ World Famous Johnsons, Something for Tomorrow, Last Rhino, The Blackouts @ Herman’s Hideaway

2/24 – Olga Tanon Concert: Hector Acosta “El Torito” @ 1st Bank Center

2/24 – Andreilein w/ Vinja, Craftal, Odd Zoo @ The Black Box

2/24 – Lounge Takover w/ LionDub, Swingsett, Banzulu, Magnetik Moon @ The Lounge at Black Box

2/25 – Ren Thomas w/ Fed Rez @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

2/25 – Lucia w/ Through N Through, Creeping Death, Shroud, Short Fuse, Sink Low @ The Marquis Theatre

2/25 – Use The Sun w/ Ashley Koett, American Grandma, Gestalt @ Larimer Lounge

2/25 – Nore En Pure @ Beta Nightclub

2/25 – Spit Factory @ The Roxy Theatre

2/25 – Celebrating David Bowie w/ Mike Garson, Earl Slick, Gerry Leonard, Carmine Rojas, Bernard Fowler, Gaby Moreno @ The Paramount Theatre

2/25 – Three Pianos ft. Jeff Jenkins, Annie Booth, Eric Gunnison @ Dazzle Jazz

2/25 – Micronation (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/25 – Dar Williams w/ Seth Glier @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

2/25 – Sandy Colfax (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/25 – Twilight (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/25 – Roger Clyne (Morning Set) @ Soiled Dove Underground

2/25 – Live Music Yoga w/ Kim Doyle, TLooP @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/25 – Sean Hetrick and The Leftovers w/ Larimer Lights (Late Set) @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/26 – Enslaved w/ Wolves in The Throne Room, Myrkur, Khemmis @ The Gothic Theatre

2/26 – Cupcakke @ The Marquis Theatre

2/26 – Porches w/ Girl Ray @ Larimer Lounge

2/26 – God Save The Queens: Queer Punk Night @ Hi-Dive

2/26 – Palm w/ The Spirit of The Beehive, Plague Survivor @ Lost Lake

2/26 – Mile High Hot Club @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/26 – Haunted Summer @ Globe Hall

2/27 – New Politics w/ Dreamers, The Wrecks @ The Ogden Theatre

2/27 – Blitzen Trapper w/ Liz Cooper & The Stampede @ The Bluebird Theater

2/27 – Machine Head @ Summit Music Hall

2/27 – The Stolen Patternist @ The Marquis Theatre

2/27 – Cuco w/ August Eve, Jasper Bones @ Larimer Lounge

2/27 – The Academic w/ Modern Suspects @ Lost Lake

2/27 – Paleolithic Jazz Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

2/27 – Wes Watkins & Friends (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/27 – Jam P R D + Gahlaktus + Altitude Sickness Lounge Takeover @ The Lounge at Black Box

2/28 – Miguel w/ SiR, Nonechalant Savant @ The Ogden Theatre

2/28 – Why? w/ Florist @ The Bluebird Theater

2/28 – Iced Earth w/ Sanctuary, Kill Ritual @ Summit Music Hall

2/28 – Lost Boys w/ Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/28 – Prince Fox @ The Marquis Theatre

2/28 – Crooked Colours w/ Running Touch @ Larimer Lounge

2/28 – Savage Streets: ’80s Vinyl w/ DJ Sara Splatter @ Hi-Dive

2/28 – Sage Armstrong w/ Dirtybird @ Bar Standard

2/28 – Stephen Thurston Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

2/28 – All Angels Orchestra (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/28 – Peter Sommer Septet @ Nocturne Jazz

2/28 – El Javi @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/28 – Pearl Charles (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/28 – Almataha w/ Crushed!?, Old Sport, Astral Planes @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

2/28 – Rachel Yamagata w/ Hemming @ Globe Hall

