There’s plenty in store for us this week. Celebrate Elvis’s birthday at Grandma’s house, then head to mystery pie night to start your week off right. Miss your old college days of cheap beer and Nintendo? Then check out the Super Smash Bros at the Monkey Barrel bar. Wind down your weekend at the seventh annual Beer, Bacon and Coffee Fest in Arvada or head to brunch at Denver Urban Farmer. One thing’s for sure, there is no shortage of fun food events to attend this week in Denver.

Monday, January 8

Mystery Pie Night

When: Monday, January 8, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Black Shirt Brewing Company — 3719 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $13

The Lowdown: Consider your Mondays revamped starting this week with mystery pie night. Every Monday for the rest of the year, Black Shirt will feature a surprise pizza with a beer pint combination. Start your week off right by grabbing a mystery pizza and a pint at Black Shirt Brewing Company.

Elvis B-Day Bash

When: Monday, January 8, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House — 1710 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: This Monday is the king of rock-and-roll’s birthday. That’s why Grandma’s House is celebrating with Elvis’s classic favorite sandwich — peanut butter and jelly. With any purchase of a full beer, you’ll get a complimentary PB&J. Dress up as any type of Elvis and you’ll have a chance to win a mystery prize.

Tuesday, January 9

Ratio Quiz Show: Archer

When: Tuesday, January 9, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks — 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Calling all Archer fans! Get signed up at 8 p.m. and get a chance to win prizes for whoever knows Archer the best. This will be Ratio’s baddest and most inappropriate quiz show yet so be sure to stop by and showcase your trivia skills.

Cupcakes & Cider with Mermaids Bakery

When: Tuesday, January 9, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders — 2811 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders is partnering with Mermaids Bakery this Tuesday to bring back cupcakes and cider. Featuring luscious pairings like the spicy cheddar jalapeno chorizo cupcake and a sweet delicate Le Chene. Just $20 will get you four pairings so be sure to head to Walnut Street this Tuesday night and grab yours.

Smash Brothers 64 Tournament

When: Tuesday, January 9, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Monkey Barrel — 4401 Tejon St, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: There is no video game and beer duo more quintessential than cheap beer and Super Smash Bros. This Monday you can find exactly that at Monkey Barrel’s tournament. First place prize includes Denver Nugget tickets and a few surprises.

Post Big Beers Tap Takeover

When: Tuesday, January 9, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: BarFly Denver — 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: This Tuesday BarFly Denver’s getting all different types of beer on tap with post big beers tap takeover. Featuring Fremont Brewing’s bourbon barrel-aged dark star, La Cumbre’ss nitro malpais with coconut and chocolate and many more. With this line-up, this is a tap takeover you won’t want to miss.

Wednesday, January 10

Brewery Boot Camp

When: Wednesday, January 10, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Rackhouse Pub — 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Brewery Boot Camp is hitting Denver this week for an intense workout followed by sweet, hoppy release. For $10 you’ll get to work out at a level of your pace and enjoy discounted beers afterward. Reservations are recommended, so be sure to check out the website or call today.

Thursday, January 11

Sushi & Joint Rolling Class

When: Thursday, January 11, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: My 420 Tours — 3881 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $69 — tickets here

The Lowdown: Rolling sushi and joints share some of the same nuances, and that’s why you can find a joint and sushi rolling class this Thursday. The class will be taught by an expert sushi and joint rolling extraordinaire.

Friday, January 12

Stout Wars

When: Friday, January 12, 5 – 11 p.m.

Where: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery — 1139 20th St., Denver

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: The Jagged Mountain Craft team has come up with six unique stouts and will celebrate by a little friendly competition. The Beer Fight Club and all patrons will be voting for the best stout there. Just $15 will get you a four stout flight and an additional pint.

Whiskey Tasting with The Preservery

When: Friday, January 12, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Preservery — 3040 Blake St.,Unit # 101, Denver

Cost: $35 — tickets here

The Lowdown: January means one thing for The Preservery — Whiskeyfest is in town. Featuring hors-d’oeuvres like cheese boards, charcuterie and bread to accompany the whiskey cocktail specials. Then there will be a pairing of steak and whiskey four ways.

Saturday, January 13

Winter Wassail Release & Carnival

When: Saturday, January 13, 5 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: C Squared Ciders — 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Kick your week off right at C Squared Ciders tasting room The Rackhouse for the release of the new wassail cider. This is a semi-sweet, gluten-free, dark cider that’ll be tapped in celebration in celebration of the winter carnival. The carnival will be held in the beer hall and it’ll feature card readers, magicians, live music and more.

Beer, Bacon and Coffee Fest

When: Saturday, January, 13, 8:30 – 11 a.m.

Where: Denver Beer Company — 5768 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada

Cost: $40 — tickets here

The Lowdown: The Denver Beer Company is holding its 7th annual Beer, Bacon and Coffee fest this Saturday. A ticket will provide you with entry, a breakfast burrito from The Mighty, Coda Coffee and as much bacon as your heart desires or can handle.

Sunday, January 14

Urban Farmer Sunday Brunch



When: Sunday, January 14, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Urban Farmer Denver — 1659 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sunday means one thing for Denver restaurants — brunch. Urban Farmer will be cooking up the freshest mid-morning meal you can get in the city for Sunday Brunch. So round-up your family, friends and loved-ones and celebrate each other at Urban Farmer.

January Bluegrass Brunch

When: Sunday, January, 14, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Company — 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Music and food are some of the best parts of life. This Sunday at Station 26 you’ll find exactly those two things along with plenty of beer and good eats from the Order 26 food truck. It will be making a special menu just for the occasion, so this is one brunch special you won’t want to miss.

Hungry for More?

Sign up here to get the best of our food desk delivered to your inbox.

Mark Your Calendars

Denver Winter Brew Fest

When: January 26 and 27

Where: Mile High Station — 2027 West Lower Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $53.49 — tickets here