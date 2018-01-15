There are a lot of events to keep your new year moving, and Denver is ready for them. Start your week by honoring Martin Luther King Jr. at an MLK “Marade” and end it by stretching and bending at Stay Humble Warrior. However you spend your week, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events in Denver.

Monday, January 15

MLK Marade

When: January 15, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Denver City Park, 3001 E 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free and open to public

The Lowdown: Celebrate Martin Luther King Day by marching in an MLK “Marade.” The Marade is a mix between a parade and a march, honoring the works and achievements of Martin Luther King Jr. Sign up here to get updates and join the Marade.

Board Game Night

When: January 15, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse, 7301 S Santa Fe Dr. Unit #850, Littleton

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse will host a board game night. Enchanted Grounds will provide some board games to play for the night. You can also bring your own favorite board games to share with others. The event is part of an ongoing series of board game nights.

Tuesday, January 16

Design Your Own Cutting Board

When: January 16, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Woods Boss Brewing, 2210 California St., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Create a one of a kind piece at a Design Your Own Cutting Board class. Woods Boss Brewing presents a class to show you how to specially design a cutting board using wood burning tools. The ticket price includes the materials and tools for one cutting board, three beer tasters, a tour of the brewery and more. If you have the perfect design, print it and bring it with you to the class.

Flow in the Dark

When: January 16, 6-7 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 register here

The Lowdown: Let go of all of your stresses at Flow in the Dark. Rishi Yoga leads the one hour class, giving hands-on help and a great vinyasa flow. Beats will get you in your yogi mindset and flow you through the class. Glow sticks and black lights are provided, so all you need is a mat and breaths to let go. The $15 fee gets you a spot in the class and a free beer to satiate your thirst after. All levels are welcome.

Wednesday, January 17

Ratio Comedy

When: January 17, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Laugh out loud at Ratio Comedy. Ratio Beerworks continues its comedy series with a night of new comedians mixed with some familiar faces. Mike Stanley, Mo Vida, Nolawee Firesauce Mengist and more will perform hilarious sets during the night. So grab a brew and take a seat to see how the newcomers fair.

Resolutions Whiteout Party

When: January 17, 6-9 a.m.

Where: Club Vinyl, 1082 Broadway, Denver,

Cost: $20-$35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Start your morning off with a bang at Daybreaker’s Resolutions Whiteout Party. A yoga session will wake you up from 6 to 7 a.m. and then you can dance your heart out from 7 to 9. DJ Freddy Rule will spin bright beats to get your body moving and other performance will keep you entertained. Free coffee, kombucha and breakfast bites will be provided to fuel you. Make sure to wear bright and bold colors to put some pep in your step.

Seinfeld Trivia

When: January 17, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Bowman’s Vinyl and Lounge, 1312 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Flax your knowledge about the hit television show Seinfeld at Seinfeld Trivia. Three rounds of trivia will get you a chance to win some great prizes and taste delightful drink specials. See if you can make it through all three rounds.

Logan Lecture

When: January 17, 6-7 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Denver Art Museum hosts another amazing Logan Lecture as the start of the 2018 Logan Lecture series. This time you can get the chance to hear from Shantell Martin, a New York-based, London-born artist who recently completed a huge mural in downtown Denver. Martin is known for her simple black and white works. The lecture will give insight into the process of creating her pieces. A reception will be held following the lecture at the ART Hotel.

Thursday, January 18

Gold on Gold

When: January 18, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Invisible City, Purchase a ticket to find out.

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: For one night only you can get the chance to meet the Crispin Porter + Bogusky team at Gold on Gold. Adam Chasnow and Devin Reiter will give you insight on how they took home the Gold Pencil for their ‘World’s Largest Blind Taste Test’ campain for Kraft. You can also hear from KT Thayer, CP+B Creative Director, who took home a Bronze pencil.

Artist Talk

When: January 18, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $10 at the door

The Lowdown: Head over to the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver for an Artist Talk. Artist Cynthia Gutierrez will speak about the Saber Acomodar exhibition, her work and more. Gutierrez was born in Guadalajara, Mexico and uses here experiences in life to inspire her work. Her works focus on the divide within memories and how they can exist in between reality and fiction.

Civic Center Art in the Park

When: January 18, 5-6 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, the corner of Colfax Ave and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to public

The Lowdown: Take a walk in Denver’s Civic Center Park to see Civic Center Art in the Park. The park will have a new interactive art display, Tree of Transformation. The installation was created by Nick Geurts and Ryan Elmendorf of Yetiweurks. Beverages and bites from food trucks can be enjoyed while you listen to live music and interact with the art installation.

Friday, January 19

Black Sheep Friday

When: January 19, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $5 at the door

The Lowdown: Get ready for the last Black Sheep Friday. Black Sheep Friday will take over the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver. The first 100 people will get a free Ratio Beerworks brewski. You can listen to music from a youth mariachi band and get some grilled bites from a hibachi grill throughout the night.

Shelley Reed Exhibition

When: January 19-February 24, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Visions West Contemporary, 2605 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Visions West Contemporary welcomes an exhibit from Shelley Reed. Reed’s paintings take inspiration from the 17th and 18th centuries and are mostly black and white — creating a cinematic effect for the viewer. The reception will celebrate the opening of the exhibition.

Denver Indian Market

When: January 19-21, 3:10 p.m.

Where: The Denver Mart, 451 E 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 at the door

The Lowdown: The Denver Indian Market is in Denver to celebrate all aspects of indigenous culture. For the 37th year in a row The Denver Indian Market and Southwest Showcase features three days of art, song, dance and more.

McNichols Fit Fest

When: January 19-21, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $10-$25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: McNichols Fit Fest is starting Friday. The first day features fit and fold, a 75 minute yoga class led by Jillian Keaveny. Snacks and drinks will help you fuel up after the class. The following days will give you access to Denver’s best fitness studios and instructors. If you aren’t into yoga, don’t worry, there are tons of different fitness events to choose from.

Saturday, January 20

Poster Party

When: January 20, 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Where: 303 E 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Get together with ACLU of Colorado to create signs and posters for the Women’s March on Colorado at a Poster Party. You can grab some doughnuts and coffee and start making some great posters to carry during the march. After the posters are made, you will walk to the march as a group.

Women’s March on Colorado

When: January 20, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, the corner of Colfax Ave and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: March for the equality of women and marginalized peoples at the Women’s March on Colorado. If you marched last year, you know that this peaceful march can make an impact. So join together with people of all backgrounds to march for change. Speakers and performances will help inspire you to be a part of the movement that can help improve our nation and local communities.

“King Me”

When: January 20, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Understudy, 890 C 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Understudy hosts a closing reception for Eric Robert Dallimore’s “King Me.” The exhibition was a take on the status of society and the world as we know it, with its ups and downs. The reception features woodworking, bow and arrow art performances and more. Guests will receive vignettes of the sculpture to bring home with them.

Bluebook, Porlolo and Whippoorwill

When: January 20, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Leon, 1112 E 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 at the door

The Lowdown: Leon showcases a night of music with Bluebook, Porlolo and Whippoorwill. You can take a look at the art featured in the gallery and also enjoy live music from the three groups throughout the night.

Sunday, January 21

Impact Sack Lunches

When: January 21, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Where: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $10 register here

The Lowdown: Help feed Denver’s hungry at Impact Sack Lunches. You can help make sack lunches and hand them out to the homeless in downtown Denver. The holiday season may have passed, but there is still a lot of needs that can be met, by giving a little bit of your time and effort.

Stay Humble Warrior

When: January 21, 9-11 a.m.

Where: The Walnut Room, 3131 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $15 at the door

The Lowdown: Bend into downward dog at Stay Humble Warrior. Kady from Big Booty yoga is at it again with an awesome yoga session featuring music from Kendrick Lamar. You can grab a free mimosa or beer after the class to hydrate. All levels are welcome, Register here.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendar

National Ski Patrol Party

When: January 26, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Patagonia, 1431 15th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Denver Winter Brew Fest

When: January 26-27, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W Lower Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $40-$50 tickets available here

Bourbon and Bacon Fest

When: January 27, 2-5 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $55-$100 tickets available here