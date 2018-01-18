If you didn’t get time to take a trip last year and take advantage of 303’s cheap flights out of DIA in 2017—you’re in luck—because we’ve found more hot travel deals for 2018. Whether it’s an international trip you’ve always wanted to take or an exotic place in the US you’ve been eyeing, 2018 is your year, so for Christ’s sakes just book it—and figure out the logistics later. Plus, all of these airfares are cheaper than the new iPhone X. 303 used Kayak as a resource (and no we weren’t paid) to find the cheapest locations to travel to this year, so there’s no excuse—pack your bags.

*Note: Airfare prices are subject to change regularly. For daily airfare deals to these destinations, check the links provided below.

1. Amsterdam, Netherlands

Why you should go: The Dutch know how it’s done, and that’s why Amsterdam is continually named one of the most beautiful cities in the world. With colorful houses along the canals, great weed, tasty cheese shops, stunning parks, cobblestone bike paths, art museums and more—Amsterdam is a hipster’s paradise, plus you score a European city experience in a more laidback atmosphere. Everyone should visit at least once, but we promise you’ll want to go back immediately.

Cheap Airlines to Fly: Lufthansa, KLM, British Airways, Air Canada

Low Season: March

Average Price: $975

Cheap Price: $510

Hottest Deal We Found

Price: $457

Airline: Lufthansa

Dates: Tuesday, March 6 – Tuesday, March 13

2. Beijing, China

Why you should go: Think China is too expensive to get to from Denver? Think again. Domestic flights in the US cost more than the cheapest flight we found to Beijing, so visit the Great Wall and don’t spend a fortune. Chinese New Year is coming up and we know 2018 will be full of luck when it comes to new opportunities, so start planning your trip in the year of the dog.

Cheap Airline to Fly: Air Canada

Low Season: September

Average Price: $1,208

Cheap Price: $698

Hottest Deal We Found

Price: $440

Airline: Air Canada

Dates: Tuesday, March 13 – Monday, March 19

3. Brussels, Belgium

Why you should go: Although Belgium is so small you often forget it, this country knows how to have a good time. Brussels has beautiful architecture, Belgian waffles, Belgian chocolate, French fries (that were actually invented in Belgium and are called Belgian frites) and world-famous beer. Plus it’s less expensive than Paris.

Cheap Airlines to Fly: KLM, Icelandair, Air Canada, Brussels Airlines

Low Season: February

Average Price: $852

Cheap Price: $417

Hottest Deal We Found

Price: $349

Airline: Brussels Airlines

Dates: Tuesday, April 3 – Tuesday, April 10

4. Cancún, Mexico

Why you should go: It’s never too early—or late—for spring break, so save your money and head down to Cancún. This Mexican city on the Yucatán Peninsula bordering the Caribbean Sea is rich in nightlife, tasty Mexican eats, resorts and beaches. This famous destination is a popular cheap getaway, so book the trip before flights run out.

Cheap Airlines to Fly: Frontier, Spirit Airlines, American Airlines

Low Season: January

Average Price: $411

Cheap Price: $305

Hottest Deal We Found

Price: $170

Airline: Frontier

Dates: Monday, Feb. 26 – Thursday, March 1

5. Cartagena, Colombia

Why you should go: Mix the Caribbean with the exotic culture of South America, and that is Cartagena, Colombia. The walled Old Town on the Caribbean coast has picturesque cobblestone streets and painted colonial buildings that make the perfect Instagram shot. Adventurous souls will also enjoy the tropical weather alongside white sand beaches, coral reefs and more.

Cheap Airlines to Fly: Delta, Spirit Airlines, Copa Airlines

Low Season: June – August

Average Price: $623

Cheap Price: $409

Hottest Deal We Found

Price: $418

Airline: Delta

Dates: Friday, April 6 – Saturday, April 14

6. Calgary, Alberta

Why you should go: The Canadian Rockies are super cool too, and Canada’s not looking so shabby right now. Calgary is probably the Denver of Canada, so you know it’s bound to be awesome. A short distance from spectacular mountain views and crystal blue freshwater lakes in Banff National Park, this small city in the north is a surefire favorite trip to take with your friends for some unbelievable hiking.

Cheap Airlines to Fly: Frontier Airlines, Delta, WestJet

Low Season: February

Average Price: $437

Cheap Price: $243

Hottest Deal We Found

Price: $172

Airline: Frontier Airlines

Dates: Sunday, July 1 – Thursday, July 5

7. Dublin, Ireland

Why you should go: If you’re looking for a fun party, there’s a pretty good chance there’s at least 50 going on in Dublin on any given night. The Irish know how to drink, dance to music and show foreigners a good time. Relatively inexpensive, Dublin is the best city to pull an all-nighter and then stay half-awake all day walking the old streets to explore old pubs, churches, museums and more.

Cheap Airlines to Fly: British Airways, Aer Lingus, Air Canada, American Airlines

Low Season: October

Average Price: $1,024

Cheap Price: $747

Hottest Deal We Found

Price: $565

Airline: British Airways

Dates: Sunday, March 4 – Saturday, March 10

8. Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

Why you should go: Honolulu is overrated, so don’t miss a chance to take a cheap flight to the Big Island. Hawaii, the largest island in well—Hawaii—is often overlooked, but a trip here promises active volcanoes, gorgeous, lush greenery, turquoise water and pristine sand beaches that aren’t overcrowded with tourists. Kailua-Kona on the Big Island is our favorite exotic location gem that your friends haven’t heard about.

Cheap Airline to Fly: Delta

Low Season: February

Average Price: $787

Cheap Price: $551

Hottest Deal We Found

Price: $363

Airline: Delta

Dates: Monday, March 5 – Friday, March 9

9. London, United Kingdom

Why you should go: London is calling, so go as soon as you have time. A trip to one of the most iconic cities in the world will promise you awesome nightlife, drinks with cool British people and a trip to remember. There’s never a dull moment here. You probably won’t want to come back.

Cheap Airline to Fly: Norwegian Air

Low Season: October

Average Price: $2,598

Cheap Price: $2,598

Hottest Deal We Found

Price: $433

Airline: Norwegian Air

Dates: Tuesday, Feb. 20 – Tuesday, Feb. 27

10. Madrid, Spain

Why you should go: Spain is rich and culture and cuisine, and Madrid is the heart and blood of this beautiful country. Stunning architecture, shops, restaurants and more are always present in this exotic city, so don’t forget about Madrid. Brush up on your high school Spanish and take the trip of a lifetime.

Cheap Airlines to Fly: American Airlines, British Airways

Low Season: February

Average Price: $1,124

Cheap Price: $766

Hottest Deal We Found

Price: $452

Airline: American Airlines

Dates: Sunday, May 13 – Friday, May 25

11. Munich, Germany

Why you should go: Say hallo to Munich, the city in Germany you shouldn’t miss. Home to Oktoberfest every year, Munich offers the Bavarian experience you want and so much more. Clean, beautiful and filled with neo-gothic buildings, beer halls and the Old Town square, Munich has city life and is also within a short distance to the Alps and magical Black Forest.

Cheap Airlines to Fly: KLM, British Airways, Delta, Lufthansa, Air France

Low Season: March

Average Price: $1,151

Cheap Price: $784

Hottest Deal We Found

Price: $468

Airline: Delta

Dates: Thursday, Feb. 22 – Friday, March 2

12. Oslo, Norway

Why you should go: How many people can say they’ve visited Oslo, Norway? If you live in Denver, we know you’re not afraid of the cold and snow, so take a trip up into the northern hemisphere and explore this beautiful country’s capital. After exploring the Viking museums and green spaces, journey to the fjords if you’ve got time. It’s scenery that will stick with you for a lifetime.

Cheap Airlines to Fly: Icelandair, Norwegian Air

Low Season: March

Average Price: $1,042

Cheap Price: $719

Hottest Deal We Found

Price: $429

Airline: Norwegian Air

Dates: Thursday, March 8 – Tuesday, March 13

13. Paris, France

Why you should go: Paris is one of the most visited cities in the world, so you shouldn’t miss out. Glamour, culture, history— C’est la vie à Paris. It doesn’t get better than a selfie with the Eiffel Tower in the background for your first profile picture in 2018. Put Paris on the top of your list.

Cheap Airlines to Fly: Air France, Delta, KLM, Brussels Airlines, Lufthansa

Low Season: March

Average Price: $2,287

Cheap Price: $1,762

Hottest Deal We Found

Price: $441

Airline: Lufthansa

Dates: Wednesday, April 11 – Friday, April 20

14. Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands

Why you should go: Providenciales is an island in the Turks and Caicos archipelago and is the turquoise blue water and white sand beach destination that’s the perfect vacation spot in the winter. With resorts, shops and restaurants, Providenciales is about unwinding. Plus the coral reefs and lagoons don’t get prettier than this.

Cheap Airlines to Fly: United, American Airlines

Low Season: September

Average Price: $637

Cheap Price: $496

Hottest Deal We Found

Price: $368

Airline: American Airlines

Dates: Wednesday, May 2 – Monday, May 7

15. Reykjavik, Iceland

Why you should go: Iceland is on everyone’s travel bucket list, so make sure you get there and don’t spend all your money. Natural wonders such as geysers, ice caves, glaciers, waterfalls, green landscape, volcanoes and more make for an awesome day trip away from the city, and Reykjavik itself is full of Viking history and quirky attitude. Especially with the cheap flight, it’s definitely at the top of our list of places to see in 2018.

Cheap Airlines to Fly: Delta, American Airlines, United, Icelandair, WOW Air

Low Season: October

Average Price: $900 (adjusted to reflect yearly average)

Cheap Price: $600 (adjusted to reflect yearly cheap price)

Hottest Deal We Found

Price: $398

Airline: Multiple Airlines

Dates: Saturday, March 3 – Wednesday, March 7

16. Rome, Italy

Why you should go: Dip your toes in the cultural pool that is Roma, and spoil yourself with pizza, pasta, wine, cheese and everything Italy is known for. You’ll probably gain a few pounds eating your way through the city, but don’t forget to visit the Vatican, Trevi Fountain, Colosseum and other carefully preserved sites that date back to ancient history.

Cheap Airline to Fly: British Airways

Low Season: October

Average Price: $1,865

Cheap Price: $1,207

Hottest Deal We Found

Price: $550

Airline: British Airways

Dates: Thursday, April 26 – Saturday, May 5

17. Shanghai, China

Why you should go: China’s biggest financial hub has futuristic beat that showcases the nation at the forefront of global business advancements. Shanghai Tower, the Pearl TV Tower with its pink spheres, and other architectural feats alongside pavilions and peaceful waterfronts truly are remarkable. Shanghai is an exotic destination that will leave you breathless.

Cheap Airlines to Fly: Delta, Air Canada

Low Season: April

Average Price: $1,365

Cheap Price: $823

Hottest Deal We Found

Price: $440

Airline: Air Canada

Dates: Monday, March 26 – Wednesday, April 4

18. Seoul, South Korea

Why you should go: South Korea is home to the 2018 Winter Olympics, so make sure you visit the nation that’s getting a lot of attention these days. As one of the more expensive cities to reach in Asia from North America, the capital city of Seoul has got everything you want out of a funky metropolis. Korean pop culture, Buddhist temples, palaces, modern skyscrapers and more give Seoul some soul.

Cheap Airlines to Fly: Air China, Air Canada, ANA

Low Season: September

Average Price: $1,278

Cheap Price: $937

Hottest Deal We Found

Price: $703

Airline: Air China

Dates: Tuesday, April 3 – Tuesday, April 10

19. St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands

Why you should go: You must go to the US Virgin Islands, and St. Thomas should be on your list. Known for paradise views with soft, sandy beaches, this island in the Caribbean is a popular cruise shop port, so you know it’s an oasis. Let your worries escape here.

Cheap Airlines to Fly: United, Spirit Airlines

Low Season: September

Average Price: $604

Cheap Price: $474

Hottest Deal We Found

Price: $252

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Thursday, March 8 – Tuesday, March 13

20. Tokyo, Japan

Why you should go: Ever wanted to go to Tokyo? Now is the chance to visit Japan. Sushi in Denver can be tasty, but try the real deal on the other side of the world and don’t break the bank. Japan is a gorgeous country filled with gardens, temples, world-famous restaurants and more. It is the exotic culture shock you’ve been looking for.

Cheap Airlines to Fly: Air China, Air Canada, Korean Air

Low Season: October

Average Price: $1,349

Cheap Price: $834

Hottest Deal We Found

Price: $681

Airline: Air China

Dates: Tuesday, April 17 – Tuesday, April 24

21. Toronto, Canada

Why you should go: Oh, Canada! We love our dear northern neighbor, and Toronto really is great. As the largest city in Canada, Toronto is a short drive from Niagara Falls (the Canadian side is much nicer), beaches along Lake Ontario, awesome boating and more. Nearly five out of every 10 citizens in the city is an immigrant, so Toronto is rich in diverse cultures, exotic food and colorful neighborhoods that rival New York City. There is literally something here for everyone.

Cheap Airlines to Fly: Air Canada, WestJet

Low Season: May

Average Price: $577

Cheap Price: $388

Hottest Deal We Found

Price: $291

Airline: Air Canada

Dates: Tuesday, Feb. 27 – Tuesday, March 6

