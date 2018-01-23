Colorado has had its fair share of gut-busting guests. From Dave Chappelle to Kevin Hart, Russell Peters and Ralphie May, it’s no wonder our state has been recognized for harboring some of the happiest cities in the U.S.

Adding to the line-up, Red Rocks will host two comedy kingpins on August 6. Actor and comedian Steve Martin and Martin Short, voice artist and comedian, will team up this summer for, “an evening you will forget for the rest of your life.”

Steve Martin, best known for his roles in films including Roxanne and Father of the Bride, among many other movies, has been illuminating households and brightening lives with his witty humor since his early days in standup comedy. He has frequently appeared on The Tonight Show and Saturday Night Live before beginning his current comedy tour with Martin Short in 2016.

Martin Short is best known for roles in films such as Three Amigos and Innerspace, and his Tony Award-winning lead performance in a Broadway revival of Little Me. Before going on tour with Martin, Short played the voice of Guthrie Frenel in The Simpsons, Merv in Modern Family and multiple other voice positions in the comedy world.

The tour will be touching down in nearly every part of the country, including Denver August 6. Tickets go on sale January 25 and will be available here.