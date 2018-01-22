January is almost over but Denver is going strong. Start your week by helping Denver’s homeless at Give Warmth and end it by cashing in on SCFD Community Free Day. Whatever you have planned this week, make sure to check out this roundup of events going on in Denver.

Monday, January 22

Give Warmth

When: January 22, 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: Sheridan Library, 425 W Oxford Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Help Denver’s homeless at Give Warmth. You can join the Denver Chapter to create no-sew fleece blankets for those in need this winter. All of the blankets made will be donated to local homeless shelters and individuals.

Orchid Showcase

When: January 22-February 19, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $12.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore a wide array of beautiful blooms at the Orchid Showcase. Denver Botanic Gardens hosts a living collection of amazing flowers that are perfect for a relaxing day. You can also win a photo contest by entering two photos taken at the showcase or purchase a pot of orchids for yourself from Fantasy Orchids.

“Animals”

When: January 22-27, 12-7 p.m.

Where: Alto Gallery, 4345 W 45th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Alto Gallery presents Animals, an exhibition to benefit wildlife. Artist S.legg’s work will move you and inspire you to think about what animals go through at the hand of humans. Fifty percent of each purchase will be donated to MaxFund No-Kill Animal Shelter and Adoption Center. Cash donations are welcome.

Tuesday, January 23

Ratio Quiz Show

When: January 23, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks is at it again with a Ratio Quiz Show. This month’s quiz show features a ’90s Nicktoons theme. Test your knowledge of shows such as Hey Arnold!, Rugrats and more. The show is always free and you can have a chance to win some sweet prizes.

Adventuring in the Alps

When: January 23, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: REI Denver, 1416 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Watch as Brittany Haas takes on mountaineering, climbing and more in Adventuring in the Alps. Haas, from Alpenventures UNGUIDED, stops in Denver at REI Denver to share tips and tricks on finding the best adventures in the Alps. The virtual journey brings you into mountain huts, green meadow and other amazing sights.

Bob’s Burgers Trivia Night

When: January 23, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: Chain Reaction Brewing Company, 902 S Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Chain Reaction Brewing Company presents Bob’s Burgers Trivia Night. Brush up on what you know about Bob and Linda for a night of fun. Take a chance to win prizes such as two tickets to the Day of Dorks Fest and more.

Wednesday, January 24

Nerd Nite

When: January 24, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $6 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn about the history of blood transfusions, the evolution of video games and how cosplay can make a difference at Nerd Nite. Jessie Hanson, Jennifer Hill and Matt Gnojek will speak about these nerdy topics and help you get a better insight on what always wanted to know, but didn’t know who to ask.

Thursday, January 25

Good Burger in 35mm

When: January 25, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 7301 S Santa Fe Dr., Littleton

Cost: $8 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse Denver screens Good Burger in 35mm. Good Burger follows two nutty teens as they get summer jobs at a burger joint and end up trying to save the restaurant. You do not want to miss this hilarious Nickelodeon hit.

Diversity Summit

When: January 25-26, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: IRISE, 1981 S University Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The University of Denver welcomes back its 17th annual Diversity Summit. This year the summit will focus on sustainability effort and social justice. Dr. Dorecta Taylor and Nick Tilsen will be the keynote speakers and help bring focus and inspiration from the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Guards at the Taj

When: January 25-February 18, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Grace Gamm Theatre, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder

Cost: $20-$25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company presents Guards at the Taj. The show features a story of two men who get caught up in the dark and dangerous world of the Taj Mahal. The story is based in Agra, India in 1648 and brings dark humor to the struggle that the two guards face.

She Ventures Denver

When: January 25, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: The Commons on Champa, 1245 Champa St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate female leaders, athletes and more at She Ventures Denver. The event features TED-style talks from female speakers participating in Camber Outdoors’ grassroots community. You can also enter into a raffle to win prizes. Drinks, snacks and music will keep you going during the night.



Avalanche Awareness

When: January 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Arc’teryx, 250 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Prepare yourself for the worst at an Avalanche Awareness classroom. The women’s only class will cover how to identify hazards, properly observe weather and how to rescue yourself in case of emergency. If you enjoy getting outdoors in the winter, you need to take the class.

Belong Winter Blow Out

When: January 25, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits Distillery and Tasting Bar, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Belong Designs are throwing a Belong Winter Blow Out. The party features a cornhole tournament, a chance to shop the fall and winter 2017 line and drink discounts from Mile High Spirits Distillery and Tasting Bar.

Adventure Not War

When: January 25, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Mayan Theatre, 110 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Get in on an exclusive screening of Adventure Not War. Following the screening, a Q&A will be held with the Adventure Not War team and a branded content symposium led by industry leaders. You can also enter into a raffle to win gear from YETI, Merrell and more.

Friday, January 26

National Ski Patrol Party

When: January 26, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Patagonia, 1431 15th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: National Ski Patrol turns 80 this year and is celebrating with a National Ski Patrol Party. Stop into Patagonia for drinks, live music and more. If you bring your own cup you can get free tickets for a product drawing. All proceeds benefit Protect Our Winters.

Euphotic

When: January 26 – March 2, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Tansey Contemporary, 1743 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Tansey Contemporary opens Euphotic, an exhibition by artist Courtney M. Leonard. The exhibition takes inspiration from the fragility of water environments and sustainability. The pieces are a reflection of the Euphotic zone and the important part it plays in culture and daily life.

Untitled

When: January 26, 6- 10 p.m.

Where: Untitled at the Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $12 at the door

The Lowdown: The 2018 season of Untitled starts this Friday. This season starts with composer Nathan Hall and Choreographer Laura Ann Samuelson leading you in “micro-experiences.” Untitled will continue every final Friday of the month.

Ai Weiwei Tour

When: January 26, 1-2 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take a look at Ai Weiwei’s “Circle of Animals/Zodiac Heads” at an Ai Weiwei Tour. The tour will start at the front of the McNichols Building and lead you through the Ai Weiwei exhibition. The exhibition features the history of “Circle of Animals/Zodiac Heads” and the story of Ai Weiwei.

Saturday, January 27

The Oregon Trail: IRL

When: January 27, 7-10 p.m.

Where: History Colorado, 1200 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Relive your childhood social studies class by experiencing The Oregon Trail: IRL. The History Colorado Center brings the classic game to life while leading you through the museum. Test your skills for staying alive on the trail by hunting for food, keeping away from snakes and more. You can also play the OG game in a ’90s library computer lab.

Restorative Yoga

When: January 27, 9-10 a.m.

Where: History Colorado, 1200 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stretch and release tension at Restorative Yoga. The yoga session will be held in the new exhibition Zoom In: The Centennial State in 100 Objects. Alina Hunchik will lead the session to help bring peace and center yourself. All you need to do is dress in comfortable clothing and bring a mat.

Colorado Motorcycle Expo

When: January 27-28, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $15-$20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Colorado Motorcycle Expo is back in Denver for the weekend. Experience the largest indoor motorcycle swap meet in the nation, as well as the largest antique and custom shows. You can jam out to live music and more while you peruse all of the amazing rides.

Sunday, January 28

SCFD Community Free Day

When: January 28, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is hosting an SCFD Community Free Day. The free day will feature programs and fun activities for all to participate in. You can learn about serpents and lizards at Jungle Lady, go on a scavenger hunt and more.

