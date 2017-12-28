2018 is days away and, if you’re like most people, you’re definitely going out for New Year’s Eve. It’s also likely, you have no idea what to wear. Christmas might have just been Monday but that doesn’t mean repeating the same outfit this weekend is going to cut it. Don’t worry, we want you to look good too, and we got you covered. We headed to Nativ Hotel to take a look at our favorite outfit days before NYE. Here’s a guide with ideas on how to end the year in style and where you can find that game-changing piece.

For Her

Sequins are basically a MUST for New Year’s Eve. But there are different levels of how much you want to shine, depending on your taste.

If you’re the type that wants to make an entrance, all subtlety being left at home, take a nod from an all sequin dress in a metallic color. Add classy accessories in the same color and command attention anytime you enter the room. Stitch Boutique on 38th and Tennyson has you covered for glamorous accessories and dresses to dance the night away.

Maybe an all sequin-dress is a little bold for your flavor. No worries, pick one statement piece and let that be the pop of color in your outfit. A sequin cape in gold on top of a black jumpsuit makes for an eye-catching but subdued ensemble. Midnight Rambler is ready to fill all your boho and edgy needs with statement jackets and elegant options for your night out with friends.

For Him

Blazers are part of the game. For something with an edge, choose a blazer in a metallic sheen. It will complement your date’s outfit, it looks smooth, and it lets your confidence radiate. Tie is optional.

Do you loathe formalwear? Dressing down doesn’t mean you have to look like a slob. Take a black blazer and pair it with a light sweater, or even a t-shirt if you want to push the casual vibe. Feel free to pick a fun pair of pants and allow yourself to breathe. Part of looking good is feeling good as well.

All photography by Danielle Webster

Shot on location at Nativ Hotel

Wardrobe Stylist: Aaron Rodriguez

Assistant: Ernesto Prada

Models: Mia Felicia, Irene Montes, David Rose, Timothy Lawrence