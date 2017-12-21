Go here for updates on concert announcements and more sent to your inbox.

This morning, the 45th Annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival announced its 2018 lineup — consisting of Sam Bush, Sturgill Simpson, Emmylou Harris and more. The festival will take place June 21 through 24, 2018, the summer weekend closest to the summer solstice, or longest day of the year. Telluride, a historic mountain town nestled in the San Juan Mountains, hosts several other festivals such as the Telluride Horror Show and Telluride Jazz Festival. Besides outdoors live shows, the Telluride Bluegrass festival also offers songwriting contests, workshops and even late-night bluegrass shows.

A full four-day ticket is $240, with individual day tickets at $85. To purchase tickets go here or for more information go here.

Telluride Bluegrass Festival 2018 lineup (so far):

Sam Bush Band

Sturgill Simpson

Emmylou Harris

Telluride House Band featuring Sam, Béla, Jerry, Edgar, Bryan & Stuart

A live broadcast of “Live From Here” with Chris Thile

The Del McCoury Band

Yonder Mountain String Band

Greensky Bluegrass

Leftover Salmon

St. Paul & The Broken Bones

I’m With Her: Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz & Aoife O’Donovan

Tim O’Brien Band

The Jerry Douglas Band

Punch Brothers

Edgar Meyer & Christian McBride

Béla Fleck

The Infamous Stringdusters

The Wood Brothers

Chris Thile

Peter Rowan & the Free Mexican Airforce featuring Flaco Jimenez

Billy Strings

Sugar & the Mint

Telluride Troubadour