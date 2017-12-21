Go here for updates on concert announcements and more sent to your inbox.
This morning, the 45th Annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival announced its 2018 lineup — consisting of Sam Bush, Sturgill Simpson, Emmylou Harris and more. The festival will take place June 21 through 24, 2018, the summer weekend closest to the summer solstice, or longest day of the year. Telluride, a historic mountain town nestled in the San Juan Mountains, hosts several other festivals such as the Telluride Horror Show and Telluride Jazz Festival. Besides outdoors live shows, the Telluride Bluegrass festival also offers songwriting contests, workshops and even late-night bluegrass shows.
A full four-day ticket is $240, with individual day tickets at $85. To purchase tickets go here or for more information go here.
Telluride Bluegrass Festival 2018 lineup (so far):
Sam Bush Band
Sturgill Simpson
Emmylou Harris
Telluride House Band featuring Sam, Béla, Jerry, Edgar, Bryan & Stuart
A live broadcast of “Live From Here” with Chris Thile
The Del McCoury Band
Yonder Mountain String Band
Greensky Bluegrass
Leftover Salmon
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
I’m With Her: Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz & Aoife O’Donovan
Tim O’Brien Band
The Jerry Douglas Band
Punch Brothers
Edgar Meyer & Christian McBride
Béla Fleck
The Infamous Stringdusters
The Wood Brothers
Chris Thile
Peter Rowan & the Free Mexican Airforce featuring Flaco Jimenez
Billy Strings
Sugar & the Mint
Telluride Troubadour
