Since the beginning of Denver Fashion Weekend 10 years ago, DFW has become the largest fashion showcase in the Mile High. For one weekend in the spring and fall, Denver’s best designers, models and salons came together to showcase their designs to the Denver community. And each season proved to better than the last; more models, more designers and more attendance. A weekend was no longer enough.

For a complete DFW Spring 2018Schedule and Tickets click here.

As of Spring 2018, Denver Fashion Weekend will officially become Denver Fashion Week, dedicating a whole week to Denver’s fashion industry and influencers.

The bi-annual event, happening March 18-25, also is partnering with Denver Arts & Venues to further bolster the growth of this important cultural event.

“We recognize Denver Fashion Week as a well-primed step in supporting our fast-growing fashion industry in Denver and Colorado. The diversity of Fashion Week programming and dialog exchange will help to amplify Denver’s reputation for design on a national scale, while continuing to attract the attention of new audiences and growing the fashion industry through career-development,” said Lisa Gedgaudas, Denver Arts & Venues.

Throughout the week, there will be workshops for designers and models, trunk shows with local boutiques and runway shows. This year the legendary Paper Fashion show joins our lineup of runway events alongside the return of the children’s fashion and a bridal runway. This year, we are proud to announce Stevie Boi — an NYC designer known for his work with Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Madonna and more. He will present a brand new, exclusive line on Thursday, March 22 of Denver Fashion Week.

“We are thrilled to expand our 303 DFW program into Denver Fashion Week. As Denver grows so does this event! We will feature an even wider range of sartorial offerings than ever — from kids clothing to weddings and special occasions to designs straight from NYC and the best local designers. And of course, as always, we will end the week with our signature 303 Hairshow and Southwest Hairstyling Awards — which has become one of the finest independent hair events in the hemisphere,” said Charlie Price, DFW runway producer.

With the official announcement of Denver Fashion Week comes the official launch of the DFW website — DenverFashionWeek.com. Here, you’ll find everything DFW related, from dates, casting calls, designer applications, tickets and so much more.

Clear your calendars for March 18 – 25. Denver Fashion Week is here and you won’t want to miss it.

