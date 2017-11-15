Tyler, The Creator is no stranger to Denver. Coming off a lights-out performance at The Ogden Theatre November 8, the artist has already made plans to re-visit the mile high at a larger venue — the 1STBANK Center on February 6, 2018.

He’ll be joined by rapper Vince Staples who just played Red Rocks, opening for Gorillaz. Hailing from the west coast, the Compton based rapper is also one of the members of the larger hip-hop trio Cutthroat Boyz. Between Staples’ latest album Big Fish Theory and Tyler’s Flower Boy, this spring concert is sure to bring nothing short of a night to remember for Denver’s hip-hop fanatics.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday and can be purchased here.