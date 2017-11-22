It’s turkey week and there is a lot of celebrating to do. You can start your Thanksgiving by running in the 44th Annual Turkey Trot and end the weekend with free brunch at The Art of Brunch. Denver is in full swing of the holiday events. So check out this roundup of events to attend this weekend.

Thursday, November 23

44th Annual Turkey Trot

When: November 23, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Where: Washington Park, 1000 S Downing St., Denver

Cost: $45 register here

The Lowdown: Before you dig into your turkey and dressing, head over to the 44th Annual Turkey Trot. The entry fee includes a Turkey Trot t-shirt, a bib with a timing tag and more. Food and freebies will be given out at the start and finish of the race, so make sure to snag some. Great Divide is hosting a free beer garden with a selection of microbrews to quench your thirst after running. All of the proceeds from the race will help fund Mile High United Way’s movement for the health, education and financial stability for the people of Metro Denver.

Denver Rink at Skyline Park

When: November 23, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park, 16th and Arapahoe, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Rink at Skyline Park opens for the holiday season this week. The Downtown Denver Partnership hosts free skating for the night. Skate rentals are $8 at the rink but if you have your own skates, lace them up and skate completely for free.

Miracle on Little Raven Opening

When: November 22-December 24, 5 – 10 p.m.



Where: Wayward, 161o Little Raven St., Denver



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Christmas is coming soon and it’s not too early to start getting ready for it at the Miracle on Little Raven Opening. Miracle on Little Raven is an immersive Christmas pop-up shop that is located next to Wayward and has all of your Christmas needs. The pop-up will be open until Christmas Eve, so stop in before it is gone and get into the seasonal spirit.

Friday, November 24

Grand Illumination

When: November 24, 5-7 p.m.

Where: LoDo District, 1536 Wynkoop St. Ste 108, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Union Station is kicking off the holiday season with Grand Illumination. Spend your Black Friday admiring a beautiful light display while sipping hot chocolate. Live ice sculpting demos, Santa, and more will keep you entertained for the night.

Zoo Lights Preview Weekend

When: November 24- 25, 5:30-9 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Don’t miss the chance to preview a holiday spectacular at Zoo Lights Preview Weekend. For two days the Denver Zoo will hold a sneak peak of its lit up animal sculptures that are placed throughout the zoo. The lights will cover the 60-acres of the Denver Zoo campus. Nightly entertainment, Santa meet-and-greets and more will run for the preview. The full presentation of the lights will run from December 1 through December 31.

Friday Night Bazaar

When: November 24 – December 8, 4-10 p.m.

Where: 1717 E 39th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission, $7 after 7 p.m. at the door

The Lowdown: Get your holiday shopping done during the return of the Friday Night Bazaar. Local shops will feature their goods for purchasing while food, local cider, wine and more delectables will fuel your shopping. Live music will also set the holiday mood.

Blossoms of Light

When: November 24- January 1 2018, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Botanic Gardens hosts its annual Blossoms of Light display this week. The interactive light display features animated LED lights that are sound reactive. Special holiday treats, warm drinks and a souvenir mug can be purchased to enjoy while you walk the gardens.

Hi-Dive’s Anniversary Party

When: November 24, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Hi-Dive Denver, 7 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Hi-Dive Denver is celebrating its fifth and 14th anniversary this weekend. Seven different bands, including Quits, Ned Garthe Explosion, Sleep Union, Extra Gold, Slynger, Really Good Bad Boy Club and Five Mile Woods. So don’t spend your Black Friday shopping, spend it partying.

Black Friday Invitational

When: November 24, 1- 9:30 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: $20-$55, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Eight breweries will join Station 26 Brewing Co. to pour an annual round of Dark Star Aged Imperial Stout variants and other special brews at Black Friday Invitational. The ticket prices will get you a two and half hour session with the breweries, 13 three ounce drink tickets, appetizers and more. You will also get a Black Friday Invitational commemorative glass.

Saturday, November 25

Faith

When: November 25, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1345 Champa St., Denver

Cost: $25-$99, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Faith celebrates George Michael’s life and music. The Colorado Symphony performs some of Michael’s greatest hits, such as “Careless Whisper,” “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and of course “Faith.” The program features live singers performing alongside with the Colorado Symphony. Honor the late George Michael while listening to some great music.

Cookie Decorating Class

When: Saturday, November 25, 3 – 4:30 p.m.



Where: Olive and Finch, 3390 E. 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 – 85 get tickets here



The Lowdown: Want to impress your friends and family with some intricate cookie decorating skills this year? If you do, check out this hands-on cookie decorating class and join award-winning executive pastry chef Amber Otis to decorate some bomb cookies. The ticket price includes dozens of sugar cookies, supplies, hot chocolate and finger foods. Space is limited so make sure you RSVP fast.

BIRDS and BUBBLES

When: November 25, 5 p.m.

Where: The District, 1320 E 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $30 at the door

The Lowdown: The District hosts BIRDS and BUBBLES to celebrate post-Thanksgiving birds. If you didn’t get enough poultry in on Turkey Day, get in on some bright bubbly paired with succulent fowl.

Weird Touch

When: November 25, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Syntax Physic Opera, 554 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at the door

The Lowdown: Party in the dark at Weird Touch. The dark disco features indie music and vibes that will relieve some holiday stress. Special guest Ian Hicks from Soft Metals will spin hot beats, as well as DJs Fancy Matthew, Shannon von Kelly and Tyler Snow. Get your weird on by dancing the night away.

Cat Crawl

When: November 25, 6:45 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: The Denver Bicycle Cafe

Cost: $15-$25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get dressed up like a cat and drink some beer at the Cat Crawl. For the second year in a row, the Cat Crawl will raise funds for precious kitties at RMFR. The crawl will hit five bars during the night and each will serve a special drink. The ticket price includes four shots and one beer taster and all of the money goes towards a good cause. At the end of the night Streets of London is hosting a Cat Crawl Party.

Holiday Hullabaloo

When: November 25, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Fort Greene Bar, 321 E 45th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free and open to public

The Lowdown: Nine vendors will join together to host a night of holiday magic at Holiday Hullabaloo. Fort Greene will serve holiday cocktails to sip through the night and The Long I Pie will dish up sweet treats. Music will fill the air as you take a look at handmade, vintage and other great merch available.

The Onesie Beer Mile

When: November 25, 4-5:30 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: $15-$20 at the door

The Lowdown: Berkeley Park Running Company and Call to Arm Brewing has put together The Onesie Beer Mile. Run a race with four laps to get you four beers, all while donning a onesie. The race will start at 4:30 p.m. at Call to Arms Brewing. The ticket prices gets you a BPRUNCO pint glass and four beers. If you aren’t wearing a onesie, the price increases to $20, so find a good one to run in.

Tennyson Tree Lighting

When: November 25, 4-6 p.m.

Where: Historic Elitch Theatre, 4655 W 37th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free and open to public

The Lowdown: The Tennyson Berkeley Business Association hosts its third annual Berkeley tree lighting at Tennyson Tree Lighting. The tree will be lit at 5 p.m. at the Historic Elitch Theatre. Sip fresh coffee or on hot chocolate from a hot chocolate bar as you decorate delicious cookies. You can also join in on caroling and more festive activities.

Small Business Saturday

When: November 25, store hours vary

Where: Cherry Creek North, 1st Avenue to 3rd Avenue between University Blvd and Steele St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This Saturday you can help support your local economy during Small Business Saturday. There are 175 locally owned small business that are open and celebrating shopping small. Cherry Creek North is also giving away four Cherry Creek North gift cards, worth $250 and $500. If you make a purchase at a Cherry Creek North business on Small Business Saturday and stop by Small Business Saturday Headquarters at 2nd Avenue and Fillmore Street between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. with a receipt, you will be entered in to win.

SNAP! ’90’s Dance Party

When: November 25, 9 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $10-$17, get tickets here

The Lowdown: SNAP! ’90s Dance Party is back at Ophelia’s again. If you are missing the ’90s and want to dance the night away SNAP! is the perfect party for you. DJ A-L will be spinning sick beats all night long, with ’90s classics and some new jams.

Shattered Mirrors

When: November 25, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: The Black Box, 314 E 13th Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 at the door

The Lowdown: After dealing the drama of holiday shopping crowds, party at a Gothic dance night at Shattered Mirrors. The party pays tribute to the best of the goth and industrial club hits, popular worldwide. DJs GSTV, Julian Black and guest DJs from Wake the Dead and The Hoodbats will fuel your dark night dreams.

Sunday, November 26

$15 on 15th Bottomless Brunch

When: November 26, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Where: Corrine, 1455 California St., Denver

Cost: $15 at the door



The Lowdown: Bottomless Bloody Marys? You heard that right. At $15 on 15th Bottomless Brunch you can get bottomless brunch and Bloody Marys all day long. Corrine has put together a great menu to stave off your hunger and thirst. So get out and get some bottomless Rosé or the Real Dill Bloody Marys.

The Art of Brunch

When: November 26, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: There is nothing better than free brunch and great art. The Art of Brunch November edition features over 20 different galleries and business who will give you complimentary brunch bites. You can peruse each location and admire the art, as you nosh on your bites. This is the last Art of Brunch for the year, so don’t miss out on it.

Mark Your Calendar

Chicago

When: November 28 – December 3, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: Denver Center of Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $30-$115 tickets available here

Holiday Flea

When: December 1-3, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Denver Flea, 1000 Broadway St., Denver

Cost: $5-$35 tickets available here

Parade of Lights

When: December 1-2, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Starts at City and County Building, 14th Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $19-$25 tickets available here