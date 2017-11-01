This weekend there are festivals to attend and art to see. Start off your weekend at the iconic Denver Film Festival. Later, explore all of the art that Denver has to offer at Denver Arts Week and First Friday Art Walks. If you love food you need to check out Descent into Darkness or All You Can Eat Oysters at Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar. When you want to get some beer, go to the Mockery Brewing Third Anniversary Party or get your onesie on and join The Great Onesie Bar Crawl. Then, when you need to cure that hangover, get some coffee at Colorado Coffee Festival and Expo. However you spend your weekend, make sure to check out these events in Denver.

Thursday, November 2

Denver Film Festival

When: November 1-12 Where: Locations vary based on film and event Cost: $15-$75 The Lowdown: The Denver Film Festival returns for its 40th year. There will be over 200 films that will screen at this annual fest alongside red carpet events, Q&As with directors and actors and much more. Grab a ticket to one film or try to see them all and get ready to celebrate at this iconic Denver event. READ: 30 Films to See at Denver Film Festival Based on Movies You Like

Denver Tequila Tasting

When: November 2, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant, 1525 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Start your tequila journey at the Denver Tequila Tasting. Rio Grande Restaurant will celebrate a year of tequila by letting you try some of the best tequilas. A new tequila passport will be released, that will guide you through the tastings. Appetizers will be available for you to enjoy as you make your way around the tequila world. Even though the event is free, there is limited space so call ahead to get a place on the list.

Friday, November 3

14er Film Fest

When: November 3, 7-10 p.m.

Where: 14er Brewing Company, 2801 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Watch some films and drink some great beer at 14er Film Fest. There are more than five different films for you to choose from and artwork from three artists, including 14er Brewing Company, Belong Designs and Meier Skis. The ticket price includes a 14er Brewing pint glass and three beer for you to enjoy.

Breakin’ Convention

When: November 3-5, 4-10 p.m.

Where: Denver Center for Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $20-$45, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate hip-hop at the world’s biggest hip-hop dance theatre festival. Dancers and groups from around the world will gather to perform and celebrate through dance. UK Hip Hop pioneer, Jonzi D, has curated the event and will host the event. There are also workshops, freestyle sessions and DJs providing music for you to dance to.

First Friday Art Walks

When: November 3, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Denver Art District on Santa Fe, Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Get in on Denver Art District on Santa Fe’s galleries and current artwork at First Friday Art Walks. Every First Friday of the month Denver Art District on Santa Fe welcomes you to experience the Denver Art Community and see what artwork and galleries are being showcased. There will be wine and bites at different locations that you will be able to enjoy as you peruse the art.

Free Day at the Denver Zoo

When: November 3-15, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Love going to the zoo but hate the fees? Denver Zoo presents Free Day at the Denver Zoo. Admission to the Denver Zoo will be free for three days, Friday, November 3, Monday, November 6 and Thursday, November 16. All of the exhibits will be open to the public and give you a chance to look and learn about all of the animals that the Denver Zoo holds.

Denver Arts Week

When: November 3-11

Where: Various locations

Cost: Prices of events vary, check prices here

The Lowdown: Explore Denver’s art scene at Denver Arts Week. There will be free nights at museums, Denver Film Festival, 14er Film Fest and more. The nine-day celebration of art will feature more than 300 different events at a discounted price. This is your chance to see what art is being presented in Denver.

All You Can Eat Oysters

When: November 3- March 2, 9-11 p.m.

Where: Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar LoDo, 1539 17th St., Denver

Cost: $35 at the door

The Lowdown: Get some delicious oysters at this “All You Can Eat Oysters” event. Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar hosts this celebration every first Friday of the month. There will be complimentary tasters and your first pint of Post Brewing Beer will be free. If you love oysters, you need to check it out.

Not So Super Show

When: November 3, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Lowbrow Denver, 38 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Lowbrow Denver will host a get together at the Not So Super Show. The show will feature artists Mike Graves and Gamma Gallery. The artists will collaborate on a mural, as well as create individual artwork. There will be wine, beer and treats for you to enjoy as you watch these two amazing artists work together and go head to head.

Guilty Pleasures Dance Party

When: November 3, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Hi-Dive Denver, 7 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Indulge yourself at Guilty Pleasures Dance Party at Hi-Dive Denver. Music from the ’90s dance will be bumpin’ and the DJ will play whatever guilty pleasure you desire. There will also be drinks for you to enjoy during the night at one of South Broadway’s most iconic bars.

“Switched”

When: November 3, 6 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $6-$10 at the door

The Lowdown: Change it up with Tracks Denver at “Switched.” This event will give you the chance to dress up in drag and dance the night away. Drag kings, queens, and anyone else who wants to indulge in an alter ego are welcome. There will be four different DJs spinning music all night long. Patio Food Truck will also be fueling you with some great food.

Saturday, November 4

Bless the Dead, Praise the Lowered

When: November 4, 2-8 p.m.

Where: FICE Gallery, 2654 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Theyshootn presents the gallery exhibit, Bless the Dead, Praise the Lowered. Artwork from photographers, Juan Fuentes, Armando Geneyro and Jose El Miguelito Domingo will be showcased at the FICE Gallery. There will also be a “Best Pair of Nike Cortez” competition, which is $5 to enter and gives you a possibility to win a gift certificate to FICE and a copy of Mateo’s zine.

Mockery Brewing 3rd Anniversary Block Party

Where: Mockery Brewing, 3501 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Help Mockery Brewing celebrate its third year at the anniversary block party. There will be live music, games, food trucks and more. There will also be more than 20 beers on tap. The first 500 people will get a complimentary anniversary glass, so you better get there early for some great beer and a great time.

Breckenridge Brewery’s Opening Day Party

When: November 4, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Punch Bowl Social, 65 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate the start of ski season at Breckenridge Brewery’s Opening Day Party. Punch Bowl Social will host this winter-themed event where you can get your skis or snowboard waxed, compliments of Breckenridge Brewery. The party will also feature some great Breckenridge brews and awesome giveaways.

Taste of Africa

When: November 4, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Driscoll Student Center North, 2055 E Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: $6-$10, get tickets here

The Lowdown: DU African Students United presents a night filled with food and culture at Taste of Africa. Authentic African food from four different restaurants and food trucks will be available for you to try. There will also performances from three groups, Bao Bao Foundation: Mokomba Ensemble, West African Dance Group and Habesha Dance. All proceeds will go toward the African Community Center.

Dia De Los Muertos Carnival

When: November 4, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $7, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate the Day of the Dead at Dia De Los Muertos Carnival. There will be alters to bring offerings to those who have passed, live authentic music and more. There will also be food, carnival games and a performance from Teatro VolARTE for you to enjoy. You can have the chance at winning a sugar skull decoration contest or you can enter into a raffle to win prizes.

The Great Onesie Bar Crawl

When: November 4, 3-9 p.m.

Where: The Ginn Mill, 2041 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $25-$34, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get comfy in a onesie and drink some beer at The Great Onesie Bar Crawl. There will be eight different bars that are participating in the crawl that each have specials for you to try. There will also be surprises at each location. Just remember, you have to wear a onesie. This event is insanely popular, so get to the Ginn Mill as close to 2 p.m. as you can to register for the event.

Tribute to Amy Winehouse

When: November 4, 9 p.m. –

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $14-$27, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s will host a night of music at a Tribute to Amy Winehouse. SuperMagick will perform 20 songs from Amy Winehouse’s best albums as well as playing their own original tunes. You do not want to miss out on a night of jamming out to the best of this iconic singer.

Penny Admission at MCA Denver

When: November 4, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA), 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $0.01 at the door

The Lowdown: Come and explore some great art at Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) for only a penny. If you ever wanted to see what MCA has to offer but didn’t want to pay an expensive fee, now is the time to go. You can experience the new the Saber Acomodar exhibition and any other exhibits that are open at the musuem.

Descent into Darkness

When: November 4, 1-11 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Fiction Beer Company is hosting Descent into Darkness, a mac ‘n’ cheese cook-off. Come and show off your best mac recipe at the contest and win some prizes. You can also just come to enjoy the cheesy creations and some great beer. Fiction Beer Company will be tapping 10 different dark beers to help you descend more into the darkness. Judging will begin at 5 p.m.

Gas Light Love Bomb

When: November 4, 6-10 p.m.

Where: K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: K Contemporary presents Gas Light Love Bomb, a show featuring work from Scott Young. Young is a conceptual artist that only works with neon signs and is known for his Wish You Were Her(e) sign on top of MCA. Gas Light Love Bomb will challenge visitors to reflect on their relationship with romance and how they interact with it.

Sunday, November 5

Drake Yoga

When: November 5, 9-11 a.m.

Where: The Walnut Room, 3131 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $15 at the door

The Lowdown: Get into downward dog at Drake Yoga. Big Booty Yoga will host this downward facing Drizzy yoga that will help you perfect your flow with Drake singing in the background. The fee will cover the class and provide you with one draft beer or one mimosa. So come for yoga, Drake and drinks.

Colorado Coffee Festival and Expo

When: Sunday, November 5, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: The Space Gallery — 400 Santa Fe Blvd., Denver

Cost: $25 Get your tickets here

The Lowdown: If you are a coffee lover, you need to experience Colorado Coffee Festival and Expo. This is the biggest coffee expo in Denver and it will be open to the public this year. You can meet Colorado’s best suppliers, roasters and coffee shops. You can also sample the best coffee in the state, get continental breakfast and more. There will be free food and drinks for you to enjoy as you envelop yourself in coffees galore.

Mark Your Calendar

Denver Fashion Weekend

When: November 9-12, 7-11 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $15-$70, get tickets here

Winter Gift Market

When: November 9-11, 4-8 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: Free

Denver Pancakes and Booze Art Show

When: November 10, 8 p.m.- 2 a.m.

Where: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $10, get tickets here