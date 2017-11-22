We all know Black Friday can be a huge pain in the ass, but sometimes the deals can be too good to miss out on. We compiled a list of where you can avoid the mall and support your local stores. Some events do carry into Small Business Saturday and even until Cyber Monday. Not all the boutiques we picked are located around the downtown Denver area, some are in Littleton and others have locations in the mountains as well. So whether you’re headed to ski or going to the burbs for Thanksgiving, you can stop by a local boutique and shop small.

Hailee Grace

Where: 1421 Larimer St., Denver

When: 10 a.m.to 7 p.m.

The Lowdown: Hailee Grace was created by Boston native Grace Buttorff and Colorado native Hailee Satterfield who met at the University of Colorado, Boulder. Together they created “a contemporary women’s boutique with a confident, chic, and effortless style” located in the heart of Larimer Square with all of the items being priced under $130.

The Deal: 20 percent off the entire store and 50 percent off sale items! *Bonus* The store will also hand out mimosas and bites for all of Black Friday.

Other Deals: On Small Business Saturday the store is having 15 percent off the entire shop.

Meraki Moon

Where: 3070 Black St. #100, Denver

When: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 4:00 a.m.

The Lowdown: Meraki Moon is a Denver boutique that has clothing from their own brand as well as top brands like For Love & Lemons, One Teaspoon, Brixton, and more.

The Deal: 30 percent off the entire store (except jewelry and sale section) until Monday. Meraki also has a rack of 40 percent off holiday dresses.

Other Deals: This also applies to the online store, which you can access here.

AILLEA

Where: Two locations: 1408 Larimer St. #102, Denver and 3000 East 1st Ave #203, Denver (in the mall outside of Macy’s).

When: At the Cherry Creek location it is Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. At Larimer Square, the hours are Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Lowdown: AILLEA is a beauty boutique that has brands that include RMS Beauty, Rahua, Indie Lee, Kosas, Honest Hazel, Clove + Hallow, Kjaer Weis, One Love Organics, OY-L, Mun, Vapour Beauty, Maya Chia, Lily Lolo, Moon Juice and more.

The Deal: 20 percent off storewide and site-wide. For online, use code AILLEACHEER.

Other Deals: This deal is until Cyber Monday!

Rooted Boutique

Where: 2490 W Main St., Littleton

When Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Lowdown: Rooted Boutique is a women’s boutique located in Downtown Littleton, Colorado. It offers fashion-forward, unique, wearable clothing & accessories. The owners are Tayler and Sara who got the idea from their love of fashion and having roots planted in Colorado.

The Deal: 40 percent off certain jewelry, candles, as well as other gifts and 50 percent off the sale rack.

Other Deals: Same deal applies for Small Business Saturday. According to the owners, they have ordered an insane amount of inventory for these two days so they will have a ton of new goodies.

Ruby Jane / Valleygirl Boutique

Where: 3616 W. 32nd Ave, Denver (for their mountain locations click here).

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Lowdown: Sandy Helt opened Valleygirl Boutique in Avon back in 2007, and it got so popular they expanded into other mountain towns, such as Breckenridge and Edward’s. Sandy and Bob designed and built the stores themselves with handcrafted finishes; she also handpicks the jewelry that is available in each store. In July 2013 Sandy came up with a new idea called Ruby Jane which opened its doors in Denver Highlands in November 2015. Ruby Jane carries affordable home décor, unique gifts, jewelry and a beautiful selection of clothes.

The Deal: 15 percent off jewelry, 20 percent off scarves & wraps, and buy one get one free half off leggings and camis.

Other Deals: This includes online as well. There will also be a Kendra Scott necklace giveaway.

Goldyn

Where: 24040 W. 30th Ave, Denver

When: Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Lowdown: Goldyn was founded in 2007 as an online boutique, but opened its first store in May 2011 in the old Olinger Mortuary building located in LoHi. The shop includes jewelry, shoes, books, art prints, and of course clothes that feature emerging designers.

The Deal: 30 percent off nearly everything with code ALLBLACKEVERYTHING and in the store.

Other Deals: This deal is through Cyber Monday.

Rustic Thread

Where: The Fort Collins location is at 1 Old Town Square #101, Fort Collins. Highlands location is 3716 W. 32nd Ave, Denver.

When: Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Lowdown: RusticThread Boutique is located in both Denver and Fort Collins. The store’s style is “California meets Colorado style with Bohemian, Boho-Chic, and Classic Fashion.”

The Deal: It is having a Red Ribbon Sale throughout the entire store with 20 percent off denim, accessories, and Toms.

Other Deals: Extra 15 percent off odd sale with fresh markdowns.

Inspyre

Where: Four locations that include: Cherry Creek, SouthWest Plaza, Park Meadows, and Tennyson.

When: Varies by location, click here.

The Lowdown: Inspyre Boutique is dedicated to finding the most incredible fashion, accessories, and gifts at an affordable cost. Everything in store is under $100.

The Deal: Buy one Get one 50 percent off (of equal or lesser value) on Black Friday.

Other Deals:$10 winter sale racks

Intrigue

Where: 2436 W 44th Ave, Denver and 7220 W Alaska Dr., Lakewood.

When: Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Lowdown: Intrigue Boutique offers a shopping experience unlike any other. Our women’s fashion store provides an eclectic selection of apparel, jewelry, accessories, perfume, and home goods & decor. We’re passionate about promoting and supporting other local small businesses & artisans in the Sunnyside area. Many of our products are sourced locally, so by shopping with us, you are supporting your fellow neighbors and friends!

The Deal: 20% off the entire store!

Other Deals: They are continuing the 20% off for Small Business Saturday