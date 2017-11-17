Thanksgiving is great, but sometimes it can be more stressful than celebratory. As a result, more and more people dine out for the holiday. If that sounds more your speed this year, we’ve rounded up a list of Denver restaurants open on Thanksgiving. These restaurants will be filling up soon so make your reservation today.

Citizen Rail

Where: 1899 16th St., Denver

When: 12 – 8 p.m.

Price: $75

Lowdown: Citizen Rail in downtown Denver will be open this year, featuring a four-course prix fixe menu. Guests will be treated to an exquisite French-styled Thanksgiving feast with items such as truffled hen consommé, turkey roulade and a 66-day dry-aged steak in honor of the Mayflowers voyage from England to Cape Cod.

Departure

When: 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: 249 Columbine St., Denver

Price: $65

Lowdown: This year, Departure will feature an Asian-inspired take on Thanksgiving. The restaurant will serve items like a grilled sirloin with ginger with shiitake mushrooms and a to-die-for dessert menu showcasing a fusion of Asian and classic fall treats — like the pumpkin maple tart with banana fluff and ginger ice cream.

Urban Farmer

Where: 1659 Wazee St., Denver

When: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Price: $75

Lowdown: Best known for its in-house butchering programs, you can expect to find only the freshest ingredients on Urban Farmers’ outstanding menu. Featuring items like beef-braised pie, Colorado raised turkey and plenty of vegetarian options like the mushroom risotto.

Kachina Southwestern Grill

Where: 1890 Wazee St., Denver and 10600 Westminster Blvd., Westminster

When: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Price: $40

Lowdown: Kachina is staying true its roots this holiday season with a southwestern inspired Thanksgiving menu served family-style. You’ll have to fight your relatives for Kachina’s achiote brined turkey served with a pan gravy or the grilled pork tenderloin served with cranberry compote. Check out the menu here.

The Nickel

Where: 1100 14th St., Denver

When: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Price: $75

Lowdown: The Nickel at Hotel Teatro will showcase a more traditional Thanksgiving dinner this year. It will serve a three-course meal featuring a squash soup, smoked turkey breast and a chocolate tart. Check out the menu here.

Charcoal Bistro

Where: 1028 S. Gaylord St., Denver

When: 2 – 8 p.m.

Price: $62

Lowdown: The Charcoal Bistro will serve a four-course meal for Thanksgiving. These four courses will feature some holiday classics like a turkey dinner with stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy as well as modern dishes with a Thanksgiving spin, such as the turkey confit and charred frisee salad.

EDGE Restaurant & Bar

Where: 1111 14th St., Denver

When: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Price: $78

Lowdown: This Thanksgiving EDGE will serve both brunch and dinner. Brunch will be a three-course meal showcasing a house-made smoked salmon, cider crushed Scottish salmon and a dessert buffet, as well as bottomless mimosas. For dinner there will be a slow roasted turkey, prime rib or cider brushed salmon for the main entree. Check out the menu here.

Humboldt Farm, Fish, Wine

Where: 1700 Humboldt St., Denver

When: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Price: $49.99

Lowdown: Humboldt will celebrate the holiday with a classic three-course meal, with a modern twist. Serving kale salad, a turkey confit-country stuffing and an apple cinnamon bread pudding, Humboldt Farm, Fish and Wine will be sure to spruce up your holiday. Check the menu out here.

The Fort

Where: 19192 CO-8, Morrison

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Price: $45

Lowdown: The Fort will offer a traditional Thanksgiving menu for the holiday with a bit of a western spin. Featuring a three-course meal showcasing a honey-roasted turkey for the entree. A full harvest menu will also be offered.

Elway’s-Downtown

Where: 1881 Curtis St., Denver

When: 10:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m..

Price: $75

Lowdown: Elway’s will serve a Thanksgiving-style buffet for turkey day. Brunch starts at 10:30 a.m. and lasts until 2:30 p.m. after a two-hour intermission, Elway’s will be back from 4:30 until 8:30 p.m. Elway’s will feature a horseradish crust sage rubbed turkey as well a slow roasted prime rib.

The Corner Office

Where: 1401 Curtis St., Denver

When: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Price: $40

Lowdown: The Corner Office will be in true holiday spirit, sticking to the classics this holiday season. The menu will feature a roasted turkey, honey glazed ham and pumpkin pie with a cinnamon whipped cream. Check out the menu here.

1515 Restaurant

Where: 1515 Market St., Denver

When: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Price: $27

Lowdown: This Thanksgiving, 1515 Restaurant will offer a sous-vide turkey breast and confit turkey for its traditional turkey dinner, putting an urban spin on the holiday classic. 1515 will also offer a Thanksgiving-themed menu for the day featuring a rabbit and rattlesnake charcuterie, vegetarian risotto and a chocolate mousse with lavender whipped cream. Check out the rest of the menu here.

Fire

When: 2 – 8 p.m.

Where: 1201 Broadway, Denver

Price: $55

Lowdown: Fire at the Art Hotel will serve a more traditional Thanksgiving meal this holiday featuring a roasted turkey as well as an herb-crusted prime rib. Chilled shrimp and oysters will also be on display. Check out the rest of the menu here.

Del Frisco’s Grille

When: 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: 100 St. Paul St., Denver

Price: $39

Lowdown: Del Frisco’s will offer a modern Thanksgiving menu this year. From butternut squash bisque to a roasted sliced turkey with a tart sage apple sausage stuffing, and finally ending on a salted caramel pudding jar, Thanksgiving at Del Frisco’s is set up to be a truly delicious holiday. Check out the rest of the menu here.

—

Whether you’re tired of cooking or never considered it to begin with, one of these options is sure to get your family excited about Thanksgiving this year.