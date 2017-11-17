Thanksgiving is great, but sometimes it can be more stressful than celebratory. As a result, more and more people dine out for the holiday. If that sounds more your speed this year, we’ve rounded up a list of Denver restaurants open on Thanksgiving. These restaurants will be filling up soon so make your reservation today.

Citizen Rail

Photography by Meg O’neill

Where: 1899 16th St., Denver 

When: 12 – 8 p.m.

Price: $75

Lowdown: Citizen Rail in downtown Denver will be open this year, featuring a four-course prix fixe menu. Guests will be treated to an exquisite French-styled Thanksgiving feast with items such as truffled hen consommé, turkey roulade and a 66-day dry-aged steak in honor of the Mayflowers voyage from England to Cape Cod.

Departure

Photo Courtesy of Adam Larkey via Departure

When: 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: 249 Columbine St., Denver 

Price: $65

Lowdown: This year, Departure will feature an Asian-inspired take on Thanksgiving. The restaurant will serve items like a grilled sirloin with ginger with shiitake mushrooms and a to-die-for dessert menu showcasing a fusion of Asian and classic fall treats — like the pumpkin maple tart with banana fluff and ginger ice cream.

Urban Farmer

Photo by Alexandra Palmerton

Where: 1659 Wazee St., Denver

When: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Price: $75

Lowdown: Best known for its in-house butchering programs, you can expect to find only the freshest ingredients on Urban Farmers’ outstanding menu. Featuring items like beef-braised pie, Colorado raised turkey and plenty of vegetarian options like the mushroom risotto.

Kachina Southwestern Grill

Interior Shot courtesy of Kachina Denver.

Where: 1890 Wazee St., Denver and 10600 Westminster Blvd., Westminster

When: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Price: $40

Lowdown: Kachina is staying true its roots this holiday season with a southwestern inspired Thanksgiving menu served family-style. You’ll have to fight your relatives for Kachina’s achiote brined turkey served with a pan gravy or the grilled pork tenderloin served with cranberry compote. Check out the menu here.

The Nickel

Photo courtesy of The Nickel

Where: 1100 14th St., Denver

When: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Price: $75

Lowdown: The Nickel at Hotel Teatro will showcase a more traditional Thanksgiving dinner this year. It will serve a three-course meal featuring a squash soup, smoked turkey breast and a chocolate tart. Check out the menu here.

 Charcoal Bistro

Image may contain: people sitting, table, living room and indoor

Photo courtesy of Charcoal Bistro

Where: 1028 S. Gaylord St., Denver

When: 2 – 8 p.m.

Price: $62 

Lowdown: The Charcoal Bistro will serve a four-course meal for Thanksgiving. These four courses will feature some holiday classics like a turkey dinner with stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy as well as modern dishes with a Thanksgiving spin, such as the turkey confit and charred frisee salad. 

EDGE Restaurant & Bar

DEN_192.jpg

Photo courtesy of EDGE Restaurant & Bar

Where: 1111 14th St., Denver

When: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Price: $78

Lowdown: This Thanksgiving EDGE will serve both brunch and dinner. Brunch will be a three-course meal showcasing a house-made smoked salmon, cider crushed Scottish salmon and a dessert buffet, as well as bottomless mimosas. For dinner there will be a slow roasted turkey, prime rib or cider brushed salmon for the main entree. Check out the menu here.

Humboldt Farm, Fish, Wine

No automatic alt text available.

Photo courtesy of Humboldt Farm, Fish, Wine

Where: 1700 Humboldt St., Denver

When: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Price: $49.99

Lowdown: Humboldt will celebrate the holiday with a classic three-course meal, with a modern twist. Serving kale salad, a turkey confit-country stuffing and an apple cinnamon bread pudding, Humboldt Farm, Fish and Wine will be sure to spruce up your holiday. Check the menu out here.

The Fort

Image may contain: people sitting, fire and indoor

Photo courtesy of The Fort

Where: 19192 CO-8, Morrison

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Price: $45

Lowdown: The Fort will offer a traditional Thanksgiving menu for the holiday with a bit of a western spin. Featuring a three-course meal showcasing a honey-roasted turkey for the entree. A full harvest menu will also be offered.

Elway’s-Downtown

RCDENVR_00088.png

Photo courtesy Elway’s-Downtown

Where: 1881 Curtis St., Denver

When: 10:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m..

Price: $75

Lowdown: Elway’s will serve a Thanksgiving-style buffet for turkey day. Brunch starts at 10:30 a.m. and lasts until 2:30 p.m. after a two-hour intermission, Elway’s will be back from 4:30 until 8:30 p.m. Elway’s will feature a horseradish crust sage rubbed turkey as well a slow roasted prime rib.

The Corner Office 

Photo courtesy of The Corner Office

Where: 1401 Curtis St., Denver
When: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Price: $40
Lowdown: The Corner Office will be in true holiday spirit, sticking to the classics this holiday season. The menu will feature a roasted turkey, honey glazed ham and pumpkin pie with a cinnamon whipped cream. Check out the menu here.

1515 Restaurant

1515 Restaurant Denver

Photo courtesy of Mile High Happy Hour

Where: 1515 Market St., Denver

When: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Price: $27

Lowdown: This Thanksgiving, 1515 Restaurant will offer a sous-vide turkey breast and confit turkey for its traditional turkey dinner, putting an urban spin on the holiday classic. 1515 will also offer a Thanksgiving-themed menu for the day featuring a rabbit and rattlesnake charcuterie, vegetarian risotto and a chocolate mousse with lavender whipped cream. Check out the rest of the menu here.

Fire

No automatic alt text available.

Photo courtesy of Fire

When: 2 – 8 p.m.

Where: 1201 Broadway, Denver

Price: $55

Lowdown: Fire at the Art Hotel will serve a more traditional Thanksgiving meal this holiday featuring a roasted turkey as well as an herb-crusted prime rib. Chilled shrimp and oysters will also be on display. Check out the rest of the menu here.

 

Del Frisco’s Grille

Photo courtesy of Del Frisco’s Grille.

When: 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: 100 St. Paul St., Denver

Price: $39

Lowdown: Del Frisco’s will offer a modern Thanksgiving menu this year. From butternut squash bisque to a roasted sliced turkey with a tart sage apple sausage stuffing, and finally ending on a salted caramel pudding jar, Thanksgiving at Del Frisco’s is set up to be a truly delicious holiday. Check out the rest of the menu here.

Whether you’re tired of cooking or never considered it to begin with, one of these options is sure to get your family excited about Thanksgiving this year.

