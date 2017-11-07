I often wonder to myself what lucky bastard gets to spend their time binge-watching music videos in order to select the best ones to play on the big screen at Denver Film Festival. Buying a ticket to the event is one thing, but hot damn — how do I apply for that job? Every year Denver Film Festival curates a special lineup of music videos to play in a segment at the annual event — and the lucky bastard who curates it is Denver Film Society’s, Matthew Campbell.

“It’s always exciting to have these on the big screen, presented in a curated fashion so each video speaks to the one before and there is a flow to the program. These videos are all beautiful and you really get the full impact on the big screen, as opposed to in an internet browser with YouTube popup ads.” – Matthew Campbell, Programmer for Denver Film Society

Though the Music Video Mixtape is always a highlight for us at the Denver Film Festival, the segment is bi-annual with another one taking place during the Reel Social Club Film Festival. Both contain different videos and are entirely worth your time – there’s nothing better than spreading out in a movie theater with your friends, grabbing a couple drinks and swaying along to some awesome music videos. For those with short attention spans like myself, the transitions happening every three to four minutes makes this event ever more entertaining. Also, like most film festivals attendees will get a piece of paper and a pencil that allows them to get opinionated by rating each music video. Everyone’s votes get tallied up to see which piece will take home the People’s Choice Award for Best Music Video. Last year, the video for The Avalanches’ “Subways” took home the prize.

“I strive to include the most visually striking music videos I can find, while at the same time featuring music I really like.” – Campbell

This year you’ll find artists like Bishop Briggs, M83, Feist, Grizzly Bear, The Regrettes and more. In addition, Mura Masa is included for the second year in a row. In total, the 86 minute segment will feature an eclectic mix of 22 music videos released between May and August of 2017.

Information on the 40th Annual Denver Film Festival can be found here. The festival kicks off November 1 and concludes with one final day of films on Sunday, November 12. The Music Video Mixtape has two screenings — one on Thursday, November 9 at 6:45 p.m. at Sie Film Center and the other on Friday, November 10 at 7 p.m. at UA Denver Pavilions. Tickets and more information on the Music Video Mixtape can be found here.