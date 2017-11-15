Today is the 20th Anniversary of America Recycles Day, meaning it’s time to bag up your aluminum cans and plastic bottles in celebration of protecting our environment. But cans and bottles aren’t the only product we can recycle — let’s not forget about our electronic devices. The Ogden Theatre posted today on the Cut Copy event page, “Do you have any old electronics that need to be recycled?! It’s American Recycles Day so there will be a drive going on TONIGHT during Cut Copy’s show in which you can recycle old electronics for no fees! Come down and get your recycle on!”

The association with this pro-environment fundraiser is right along the lines of Cut Copy’s progressive viewpoints. The Australian group announced support for their home country’s ruling on marriage equality yesterday. In a statement posted to Facebook, they said, “Great fucking job Australia! We’re so thrilled to hear the vote for gay marriage resulted in a loud YES! Let’s get on with it!”

Tickets for tonight’s Cut Copy show are still on sale here.