How in the hell are we already halfway through November? Even though we fell back an hour last week, it still feels like things are moving too fast, however — that seems to be the way things go in the Denver concert scene. This week will bring us some refuge from the cold weather with indoor concerts and events happening all around Denver. Take a trip downtown for a show at Larimer Lounge or hit up South Broadway for a concert at Globe Hall. As always from us to you — be safe out there concert goers.
Monday, November 13
Recommended: Little Car (Tour Kick Off) w/ Backseat Vinyl, In My Room, Jeff Parker @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Little Car is a Denver based indie-rock group that is playing a role in keeping the Denver indie-scene going strong. Composed of members Aidan Grapengeter, Jacob Marshall and Cooper Dickerson, Little Car will be headlining Denver’s Moon Room at Summit Music Hall in LoDo to kick off the band’s tour. Joining the local trio are fellow Colorado artists Backseat Vinyl, In My Room and Jeff Parker. Come support local talent at The Moon Room to kick off this week of concerts.
Also see…
Lil Debbie w/ Raven Felix, Swizzy J, Should Be Profit The Plugg and Keelos @ The Marquis Theatre
Rittz w/ Special Guests @ The Roxy Theatre
Michael W. Smith + Amy Grant w/ Jordan Smith @ The Bellco Theatre
Tuesday, November 14
Recommended: Rich Chigga w/ DUCKWRTH, Don Krez @ The Gothic Theatre
From his beginnings on YouTube to the now 2.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Brian Immanuel (aka Rich Chigga) is headed to Denver on Tuesday for a highly coveted performance at The Gothic. Rich Chigga is not only a hip-hop enthusiast, he is also a talented performer who has taken the music industry by storm over the course of the last year and a half. Joining Immanuel is fellow hip-hop artist DUCKWRTH and the electronic music of Don Krez.
Also see…
Children Of Bodom w/ Carach Angren, Lost Society, Uncured @ Summit Music Hall
The Elegant Plums w/ Morsel, Muscular Housecat @ Cervantes’ Other Side
68 w/ Stolas, Alistair Hennessey @ The Marquis Theatre
Gift of Gab w/ Landon Wordswell, Reason The Citizen, Kruza Kid @ Larimer Lounge
Necrot w/ Of Feather and Bone, Bloodstrike @ Lost Lake
Porlolo w/ Jeff Beam, Turvy Organ, Cocordion @ The Hi-Dive
Quentin w/ Son and Cynic, Moonglade, Triangle Introverts @ Globe Hall
The Sole Pursuit w/ Ground Above Zero, Francis and The Wolf, The Gones @ The Walnut Room
Paradise Kitty (Guns N’ Roses Tribute) @ Herman’s Hideaway
Wednesday, November 15
Recommended: Cut Copy w/ Palmbomen II @ The Ogden Theatre
Do you come from the land down under? Well, Cut Copy does and they are making their way up to The Mile High City to perform at The Ogden on Wednesday. Cut Copy has been on the prowl for the better part of the last two decades and is known for their blend of electronic elements in their indie-pop sound, and just released a new album this year — Haiku From Zero. Palmbomen II will be supporting the Australian headliners with his electronic soundscapes making this a night of all-around unique music.
Also see…
Bebe Rexha + Marc E Bassy @ The Gothic Theatre
Scream Blue Murder w/ Altered Perceptions, Fighting The Phoenix, Infinite Empire @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Krafty Kuts & Chali 2na w/ Chris Karns, The Party People, JuBee @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Within The Ruins w/ Enterprise Earth, Aversions Crown, Currents, Skyburial, It’s Always Sunny In Tijuana @ The Marquis Theatre
Sonreal @ Larimer Lounge
Highway50 w/ Al Laughlin @ Lost Lake
Microwave w/ Household, Blis. @ The Hi-Dive
Steam Wednesdays (Every Wednesday starting on the 15) @ Bar Standard
Jackmaster w/ Solar, Emyli Dahlia @ Bar Standard
Todd Murray’s “Croon” (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
John Gunther and The Bad Hombres @ Nocturne Jazz
La Pompe Jazz (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Union Thugs @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Mandy Yoches & The Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern
Son Little w/ Jade Bird @ Globe Hall
Chris Milam w/ Hillary Susz, The Love Sprockets @ The Walnut Room
Thursday, November 16
Recommended: Action Bronson w/ Trash Talk, Mayhem Lauren @ The Ogden Theatre
New York-based rapper Action Bronson is gearing up to bring his bars and beats to The Odgen Theatre on Thursday along with collaborator Mayhem Lauren and a punk band under the name Trash Talk. Bronson first hit the scene back in 2011 and celebrated his most recent release of Blue Chips 7000 in 2017. Bronson is no stranger to the spotlight, so let’s not make him a stranger when he comes to Denver.
Also see…
Chris Anthony Youth Initiative Project’s Inspire 5: “Kitzbuehel In Colorado” w/ Fusion Strings Group Spinphony and More @ The Bluebird Theater
Lizzo w/ Doja Cat @ The Gothic Theatre
Revolting Cocks + Front Line Assembly w/ CHANT, DJ Slave1 @ Summit Music Hall
Pickin’ On Nirvana w/ Pickin’ On The ’90s (Late Set), Shaky Hand String Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Shakewell and Nobide w/ Chewy & Bach, Partygoers @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Cindy Wildon (Of The B-52s) w/ Olivia Jean @ The Marquis Theatre
Melkbelly @ Larimer Lounge
L.A. Witch w/ Honduras @ Lost Lake
A-Track + Baauer @ Beta Nightclub
Slaine VS Termanology @ The Roxy Theatre
Eddie Palmieri Sextet: 80th Birthday Celebration (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Meditations w/ Selasee & The Fa Fa Family, Bloodpreshah @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Today’s Paramount w/ Samvega, Alex Culbreth, Buffalo Party, Mynewt @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Ponder The Albatross w/ Herestofightin, High St. Collective @ Globe Hall
Kenny Lee and The Young Souls w/ Dauzat St. Marie, Reina del Cid @ The Walnut Room
Lynxgiving Benefit For Las Vegas ft. Stella Luce, Vermillion Road, Hydraform @ Herman’s Hideaway
Singer-Songwriter Showcase @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Earphorik w/ Chachuba, Metafonics @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Friday, November 17
Recommended: The Disco Biscuits w/ Jade Cicada @ The Fillmore
Since 1995, The Disco Biscuits have been shaking the airwaves with their jam band sound. On Friday and Saturday, they will bring their 20-year-old sound to The Fillmore. Earlier this year, The Disco Biscuits released a collection of live albums, including one recorded at The Mishawaka in Colorado that took place back in 2002. Join The Disco Biscuits along with Jade Cicada as they rock out at The Fillmore.
Also see…
Super Diamond: The Niel Diamond Tribute w/ Petty Theft @ The Ogden Theatre
Kitchen Dwellers + Horseshoes & Hand Grenades w/ The Two Tracks @ The Bluebird Theater
Slow Magic w/ Point Point, Qrion @ The Gothic Theatre
Trivium & Arch Enemy w/ While She Sleeps, Fit For An Autopsy @ Summit Music Hall
Everyone Orchestra ft. Claude Coleman Jr., Michael Travis, Chuck Garvey, Joel Cummins, Mike Rempel, Zdenek Gubb, Josh Schwartz & Shira Elias, Matt Bricker w/ Rastasaurus @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Jyemo Club w/ Project 432 @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Suicide Silence w/ Upon A Burning Body, Slaughter To Prevail, Prison, Fall of Scylla @ The Marquis Theatre
Flobots w/ Wesley Watkins & Grumpy Uncle @ Larimer Lounge
Too Many Humans (Album Release) w/ Citra, HR People, Vicoda @ Lost Lake
The Lituation @ The Hi-Dive
Bassrush ft. Must Die! + LNYTNZ, Loadstar, Saltee @ Beta Nightclub
Eddie Palmieri Sextet: 80th Birthday Celebration (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Drew Morell & Paul Musso Duo (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Chase Rice w/ Sam Riggs @ The Grizzly Rose
The Pharcyde w/ Grim and Darling @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Deathbreaker w/ Earthling, Wølfblitzer, Assistant To The Regional Manager @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Nick Blackbeard w/ The Patient Zeros, Knife Crime @ Goosetown Tavern
Reverend Horton Heat + Dale Watson @ Globe Hall
Voodoo Kings w/ Urban Earth Band @ The Walnut Room
Michael “Chip” Chipman @ Soiled Dove Underground
Flaw w/ Gabriel and The Apocalypse, Tearing Threads, Phoenyx A.D. @ Herman’s Hideaway
Disco Biscuits Afterparty ft. Chachuba, Chompers, Gaiai’s Groove @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Best Of Open Stage @ Tuft Theatre
Saturday, November 18
Recommended: RL Grime w/ Jai Wolf, Graves, Kittens @ 1st Bank Center
Hailing from the music hub of Los Angeles, EDM producer RL Grime is bringing his nasty trap sounds to The 1st Bank Center on Saturday. RL Grime is known for his take on captivating bass drops and use of simple yet intense song structure. EDM artists Jai Wolf, Graves and Kittens are also on the bill for the evening making this a night for electronic lovers to celebrate the sweet rumbles of bass.
Also see…
The Devil Makes Three w/ Scott H. Biram @ The Ogden Theatre
Horseshoes & Hand Grenades + Kitchen Dwellers w/ Mile High Express @ The Bluebird Theater
The Disco Biscuits w/ Break Science @ The Fillmore
Liam Gallagher @ The Gothic Theatre
Trans-Siberian Orchestra (Two Shows) @ The Pepsi Center
Waterparks w/ As It Is, Chapel, Sleep On It @ Summit Music Hall
Trout Steak Revival (Album Release Show) w/ Chain Station, The Mulligan Brothers @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
IAMTHESHOTGUN w/ Doomsday For The Destroyer, The Common Good, Instant Transmission, Sulphurensis, Dirty Sprite @ The Marquis Theatre
Dead Horses w/ Luke Callen & Wolf Van Elmand (Von Stomper) (Late Set) @ Larimer Lounge
Baio w/ Teen Daze (After Dark Set) @ Larimer Lounge
And The Kids @ Lost Lake
King Eddie (Album Release) w/ Panther Martin, Kyle Emerson, déCollage @ The Hi-Dive
Bloodletting North America ft. Origin, Archspire, Defeated Sanity, Dyscarnate, Visceral Disgorge, The Kennedy Veil @ The Roxy Theatre
Tunes For Barrett Funky Fall Fest w/ The Holy Fun ‘N’ Chicks, Alpha King Knight @ The Oriental Theatre
Purnell Steen & Le Jazz Machine – Stone Cold Porter (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Chase Rice w/ Sam Riggs @ The Grizzly Rose
Wes Watkins & Friends (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Pharcyde w/ Nasty Twin (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Hybrid Collective w/ Meet The Giant @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Leon & The Revival @ Goosetown Tavern
Reverend Horton Heat + Dale Watson @ Globe Hall
Dubbest w/ Secret Creatures, The Hashtones @ Herman’s Hideaway
Michael Turnover w/ Christie Buchele @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Disco Biscuits Afterparty ft. Wabakinoset, Bernardo LaRoche, Special Guests @ Your Mom’s House Denver
One Epic Night Fundraiser @ Swallow Hill Music
Sunday, November 19
Recommended: The Devil Makes Three w/ Scott H. Biram @ The Ogden Theatre
The Devil Makes Three are known for their unique spin on alternative country music and are bring this fresh twist to The Ogden to round out the third week of November. The country-rock trio has been in existence since 2002 and is still going strong in 2017. To add to the country vibe of the evening, Scott H. Biram will be joining The Devil Makes Three as they finish out this week of Denver concerts. The first night of this two-night run has already sold out, but tickets are still available for Sunday’s performance.
Also see…
Hayes Carll w/ The Band of Heathens @ The Bluebird Theater
Molotov w/ Diamante Eléctrico @ The Gothic Theatre
Joyce Manor + Wavves w/ Culture Abuse @ Summit Music Hall
AztroGrizz w/ Stilz Unique, Hitmann, Deon Wilson and More @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Oceans Ate Alaska w/ invent, animate, Dayseeker, Afterlife, Bermuda Skies, A Flood Foretold @ The Marquis Theatre
Funk You @ Larimer Lounge
Shaky Hand String Band @ Lost Lake
Chad VanGaalen w/ NE-HI @ The Hi-Dive
Belphegor @ The Roxy Theatre
Tori Amos w/ Scars On 45 @ The Paramount Theatre
Gamejazz (CD Release Concert, Three Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Wes Watkins & Friends (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Dave Honig (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Reverend Horton Heat + Dale Watson @ Globe Hall
