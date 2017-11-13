How in the hell are we already halfway through November? Even though we fell back an hour last week, it still feels like things are moving too fast, however — that seems to be the way things go in the Denver concert scene. This week will bring us some refuge from the cold weather with indoor concerts and events happening all around Denver. Take a trip downtown for a show at Larimer Lounge or hit up South Broadway for a concert at Globe Hall. As always from us to you — be safe out there concert goers.

Monday, November 13

Recommended: Little Car (Tour Kick Off) w/ Backseat Vinyl, In My Room, Jeff Parker @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Little Car is a Denver based indie-rock group that is playing a role in keeping the Denver indie-scene going strong. Composed of members Aidan Grapengeter, Jacob Marshall and Cooper Dickerson, Little Car will be headlining Denver’s Moon Room at Summit Music Hall in LoDo to kick off the band’s tour. Joining the local trio are fellow Colorado artists Backseat Vinyl, In My Room and Jeff Parker. Come support local talent at The Moon Room to kick off this week of concerts.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Lil Debbie w/ Raven Felix, Swizzy J, Should Be Profit The Plugg and Keelos @ The Marquis Theatre

Rittz w/ Special Guests @ The Roxy Theatre

Michael W. Smith + Amy Grant w/ Jordan Smith @ The Bellco Theatre

Tuesday, November 14

Recommended: Rich Chigga w/ DUCKWRTH, Don Krez @ The Gothic Theatre

From his beginnings on YouTube to the now 2.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Brian Immanuel (aka Rich Chigga) is headed to Denver on Tuesday for a highly coveted performance at The Gothic. Rich Chigga is not only a hip-hop enthusiast, he is also a talented performer who has taken the music industry by storm over the course of the last year and a half. Joining Immanuel is fellow hip-hop artist DUCKWRTH and the electronic music of Don Krez.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Children Of Bodom w/ Carach Angren, Lost Society, Uncured @ Summit Music Hall

The Elegant Plums w/ Morsel, Muscular Housecat @ Cervantes’ Other Side

68 w/ Stolas, Alistair Hennessey @ The Marquis Theatre

Gift of Gab w/ Landon Wordswell, Reason The Citizen, Kruza Kid @ Larimer Lounge

Necrot w/ Of Feather and Bone, Bloodstrike @ Lost Lake

Porlolo w/ Jeff Beam, Turvy Organ, Cocordion @ The Hi-Dive

Quentin w/ Son and Cynic, Moonglade, Triangle Introverts @ Globe Hall

The Sole Pursuit w/ Ground Above Zero, Francis and The Wolf, The Gones @ The Walnut Room

Paradise Kitty (Guns N’ Roses Tribute) @ Herman’s Hideaway

Wednesday, November 15

Recommended: Cut Copy w/ Palmbomen II @ The Ogden Theatre

Do you come from the land down under? Well, Cut Copy does and they are making their way up to The Mile High City to perform at The Ogden on Wednesday. Cut Copy has been on the prowl for the better part of the last two decades and is known for their blend of electronic elements in their indie-pop sound, and just released a new album this year — Haiku From Zero. Palmbomen II will be supporting the Australian headliners with his electronic soundscapes making this a night of all-around unique music.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Bebe Rexha + Marc E Bassy @ The Gothic Theatre

Scream Blue Murder w/ Altered Perceptions, Fighting The Phoenix, Infinite Empire @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Krafty Kuts & Chali 2na w/ Chris Karns, The Party People, JuBee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Within The Ruins w/ Enterprise Earth, Aversions Crown, Currents, Skyburial, It’s Always Sunny In Tijuana @ The Marquis Theatre

Sonreal @ Larimer Lounge

Highway50 w/ Al Laughlin @ Lost Lake

Microwave w/ Household, Blis. @ The Hi-Dive

Steam Wednesdays (Every Wednesday starting on the 15) @ Bar Standard

Jackmaster w/ Solar, Emyli Dahlia @ Bar Standard

Todd Murray’s “Croon” (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

John Gunther and The Bad Hombres @ Nocturne Jazz

La Pompe Jazz (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Union Thugs @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Mandy Yoches & The Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern

Son Little w/ Jade Bird @ Globe Hall

Chris Milam w/ Hillary Susz, The Love Sprockets @ The Walnut Room

Thursday, November 16

Recommended: Action Bronson w/ Trash Talk, Mayhem Lauren @ The Ogden Theatre

New York-based rapper Action Bronson is gearing up to bring his bars and beats to The Odgen Theatre on Thursday along with collaborator Mayhem Lauren and a punk band under the name Trash Talk. Bronson first hit the scene back in 2011 and celebrated his most recent release of Blue Chips 7000 in 2017. Bronson is no stranger to the spotlight, so let’s not make him a stranger when he comes to Denver.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Chris Anthony Youth Initiative Project’s Inspire 5: “Kitzbuehel In Colorado” w/ Fusion Strings Group Spinphony and More @ The Bluebird Theater

Lizzo w/ Doja Cat @ The Gothic Theatre

Revolting Cocks + Front Line Assembly w/ CHANT, DJ Slave1 @ Summit Music Hall

Pickin’ On Nirvana w/ Pickin’ On The ’90s (Late Set), Shaky Hand String Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Shakewell and Nobide w/ Chewy & Bach, Partygoers @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Cindy Wildon (Of The B-52s) w/ Olivia Jean @ The Marquis Theatre

Melkbelly @ Larimer Lounge

L.A. Witch w/ Honduras @ Lost Lake

A-Track + Baauer @ Beta Nightclub

Slaine VS Termanology @ The Roxy Theatre

Eddie Palmieri Sextet: 80th Birthday Celebration (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Meditations w/ Selasee & The Fa Fa Family, Bloodpreshah @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Today’s Paramount w/ Samvega, Alex Culbreth, Buffalo Party, Mynewt @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Ponder The Albatross w/ Herestofightin, High St. Collective @ Globe Hall

Kenny Lee and The Young Souls w/ Dauzat St. Marie, Reina del Cid @ The Walnut Room

Lynxgiving Benefit For Las Vegas ft. Stella Luce, Vermillion Road, Hydraform @ Herman’s Hideaway

Singer-Songwriter Showcase @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Earphorik w/ Chachuba, Metafonics @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Friday, November 17

Recommended: The Disco Biscuits w/ Jade Cicada @ The Fillmore

Since 1995, The Disco Biscuits have been shaking the airwaves with their jam band sound. On Friday and Saturday, they will bring their 20-year-old sound to The Fillmore. Earlier this year, The Disco Biscuits released a collection of live albums, including one recorded at The Mishawaka in Colorado that took place back in 2002. Join The Disco Biscuits along with Jade Cicada as they rock out at The Fillmore.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Super Diamond: The Niel Diamond Tribute w/ Petty Theft @ The Ogden Theatre

Kitchen Dwellers + Horseshoes & Hand Grenades w/ The Two Tracks @ The Bluebird Theater

Slow Magic w/ Point Point, Qrion @ The Gothic Theatre

Trivium & Arch Enemy w/ While She Sleeps, Fit For An Autopsy @ Summit Music Hall

Everyone Orchestra ft. Claude Coleman Jr., Michael Travis, Chuck Garvey, Joel Cummins, Mike Rempel, Zdenek Gubb, Josh Schwartz & Shira Elias, Matt Bricker w/ Rastasaurus @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Jyemo Club w/ Project 432 @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Suicide Silence w/ Upon A Burning Body, Slaughter To Prevail, Prison, Fall of Scylla @ The Marquis Theatre

Flobots w/ Wesley Watkins & Grumpy Uncle @ Larimer Lounge

Too Many Humans (Album Release) w/ Citra, HR People, Vicoda @ Lost Lake

The Lituation @ The Hi-Dive

Bassrush ft. Must Die! + LNYTNZ, Loadstar, Saltee @ Beta Nightclub

Eddie Palmieri Sextet: 80th Birthday Celebration (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Drew Morell & Paul Musso Duo (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Chase Rice w/ Sam Riggs @ The Grizzly Rose

The Pharcyde w/ Grim and Darling @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Deathbreaker w/ Earthling, Wølfblitzer, Assistant To The Regional Manager @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Nick Blackbeard w/ The Patient Zeros, Knife Crime @ Goosetown Tavern

Reverend Horton Heat + Dale Watson @ Globe Hall

Voodoo Kings w/ Urban Earth Band @ The Walnut Room

Michael “Chip” Chipman @ Soiled Dove Underground

Flaw w/ Gabriel and The Apocalypse, Tearing Threads, Phoenyx A.D. @ Herman’s Hideaway

Disco Biscuits Afterparty ft. Chachuba, Chompers, Gaiai’s Groove @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Best Of Open Stage @ Tuft Theatre

Saturday, November 18

Recommended: RL Grime w/ Jai Wolf, Graves, Kittens @ 1st Bank Center

Hailing from the music hub of Los Angeles, EDM producer RL Grime is bringing his nasty trap sounds to The 1st Bank Center on Saturday. RL Grime is known for his take on captivating bass drops and use of simple yet intense song structure. EDM artists Jai Wolf, Graves and Kittens are also on the bill for the evening making this a night for electronic lovers to celebrate the sweet rumbles of bass.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

The Devil Makes Three w/ Scott H. Biram @ The Ogden Theatre

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades + Kitchen Dwellers w/ Mile High Express @ The Bluebird Theater

The Disco Biscuits w/ Break Science @ The Fillmore

Liam Gallagher @ The Gothic Theatre

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (Two Shows) @ The Pepsi Center

Waterparks w/ As It Is, Chapel, Sleep On It @ Summit Music Hall

Trout Steak Revival (Album Release Show) w/ Chain Station, The Mulligan Brothers @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

IAMTHESHOTGUN w/ Doomsday For The Destroyer, The Common Good, Instant Transmission, Sulphurensis, Dirty Sprite @ The Marquis Theatre

Dead Horses w/ Luke Callen & Wolf Van Elmand (Von Stomper) (Late Set) @ Larimer Lounge

Baio w/ Teen Daze (After Dark Set) @ Larimer Lounge

And The Kids @ Lost Lake

King Eddie (Album Release) w/ Panther Martin, Kyle Emerson, déCollage @ The Hi-Dive

Bloodletting North America ft. Origin, Archspire, Defeated Sanity, Dyscarnate, Visceral Disgorge, The Kennedy Veil @ The Roxy Theatre

Tunes For Barrett Funky Fall Fest w/ The Holy Fun ‘N’ Chicks, Alpha King Knight @ The Oriental Theatre

Purnell Steen & Le Jazz Machine – Stone Cold Porter (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Chase Rice w/ Sam Riggs @ The Grizzly Rose

Wes Watkins & Friends (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Pharcyde w/ Nasty Twin (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Hybrid Collective w/ Meet The Giant @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Leon & The Revival @ Goosetown Tavern

Reverend Horton Heat + Dale Watson @ Globe Hall

Dubbest w/ Secret Creatures, The Hashtones @ Herman’s Hideaway

Michael Turnover w/ Christie Buchele @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Disco Biscuits Afterparty ft. Wabakinoset, Bernardo LaRoche, Special Guests @ Your Mom’s House Denver

One Epic Night Fundraiser @ Swallow Hill Music

Sunday, November 19

Recommended: The Devil Makes Three w/ Scott H. Biram @ The Ogden Theatre

The Devil Makes Three are known for their unique spin on alternative country music and are bring this fresh twist to The Ogden to round out the third week of November. The country-rock trio has been in existence since 2002 and is still going strong in 2017. To add to the country vibe of the evening, Scott H. Biram will be joining The Devil Makes Three as they finish out this week of Denver concerts. The first night of this two-night run has already sold out, but tickets are still available for Sunday’s performance.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Hayes Carll w/ The Band of Heathens @ The Bluebird Theater

Molotov w/ Diamante Eléctrico @ The Gothic Theatre

Joyce Manor + Wavves w/ Culture Abuse @ Summit Music Hall

AztroGrizz w/ Stilz Unique, Hitmann, Deon Wilson and More @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Oceans Ate Alaska w/ invent, animate, Dayseeker, Afterlife, Bermuda Skies, A Flood Foretold @ The Marquis Theatre

Funk You @ Larimer Lounge

Shaky Hand String Band @ Lost Lake

Chad VanGaalen w/ NE-HI @ The Hi-Dive

Belphegor @ The Roxy Theatre

Tori Amos w/ Scars On 45 @ The Paramount Theatre

Gamejazz (CD Release Concert, Three Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Wes Watkins & Friends (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Dave Honig (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Reverend Horton Heat + Dale Watson @ Globe Hall

Want to get this list before everyone else?