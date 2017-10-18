This weekend, there’s beer to drink and parades to watch. Start your weekend by pairing the best beer and cookies together at Great Divide. Then, can get charitable at Atherial Puppyoga and Impact: Sack Lunches for the Homeless. Party on at The Future Project, Stranger Roll 2 and Cuffin’ One Year Anniversary Party. Channel your inner Beyoncé on at NamasBey. However you spend your weekend, check out these events going on in Denver.

Thursday, October 19

If You Give a Beer a Cookie: Beer and Cookie Pairing

When: Thursday, October 19, 6 – 8 p.m.



Where: Great Divide Barrel Bar — 1812 35th St., Denver



Cost: $12 at the door



The Lowdown: What happens when you give a beer a cookie? Come and join the Great Divide Barrel Bar for a wonderful pairing between Great Divide and Good Sugar Baking. You will be able to enjoy four cookies paired with four beers for $12. The best part? A portion of the price you pay goes to a nonprofit organization.

Friday, October 20

The Future Project

When: October 20, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W Colfax, Denver

Cost: $30, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Come and join the McNichols Project in the celebrating the last event in a three-event series at The Future Project. Enjoy futuristic brews, cocktails and food as you experience the immersive art event. Two floors of cinematic and immersive art are there for you to peruse. Tickets includes five drink tickets, food, music and interactive art.

Stranger Roll 2

When: October 20, 9 p.m- 1:30 a.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $5-$10, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Head to EXDO Event Center for a monthly Roll event, Stranger Roll 2. The night is an ’80s horror-themed roller skate party, where you can don your best ’80s costume and roll the night away. Skates are included in the ticket price.

DreamHack Denver

When: October 20-22, 10 a.m.-12 a.m.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $20-$433, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Come and enjoy the biggest digital gaming festival at DreamHack Denver. This three-day festival features a 24-hour Local Area Network Party, professional gaming tournaments, virtual reality demos and more. Some of the tournaments offer a winning prize of upwards of $10,000. DJ Vanic is on the turntables for you to dance the night away.

Silent Disco Party

When: October 20, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Burnt Barrel Colorado Spirits and Sports, 1201 16th St., Suite #120, Denver

Cost: $10 after 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: Join Burnt Barrel Colorado Spirits and Sports for a Silent Disco Party. DJs feature their music on three different channels for you to dance the night away. Headsets are free before 9 p.m., after they will be $10, but will include a free drink from Mile High Spirits. So dance like nobody’s watching to a seemingly silent dance party.

All You Can Eat Oyster N Beer Bash

When: October 20, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Fish N Beer, 3510 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $40-$60 at the door or Call 303-248-3497 to reserve your spot

The Lowdown: Head to Fish N Beer for All You Can Eat Oyster and Beer Bash. For $40, you can have access to an all you can eat buffet of oysters, three ways: grilled, raw or roasted. For $60 you get the oyster buffet and beer from Ratio Beerworks. There will also be giveaways that you can snag at this awesome oyster event.

Saturday, October 21

Broadway Halloween Parade

When: October 21, 6 p.m.

Where: The parade travels down Broadway from East 3rd Avenue to Alameda Avenue

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Get in the season’s spirit at the Broadway Halloween Parade. Wear your favorite Halloween costume and watch as a parade of floats, bands, marchers and more entertain you. Join the procession at the end, when everyone is asked to march in the street to bring the parade to a close.

Giant Pumpkin Festival

When: October 21, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Where: Old Colorado City, 2501 W Colorado Ave., Colorado Springs

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: If you think you’ve seen some big pumpkins, the Giant Pumpkin Festival will certainly size you up. See who wins the prize for largest pumpkin in the area while also picking your own pumpkin to bring home with you. Show up in the day’s best costume and win a prize. Food, music and more are there to round out the experience.

Second Annual Platt Park Pumpkin Patch

When: October 21, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Platt Park Pumpkin Patch, 1945 S Ogden St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Platt Park Pumpkin Patch celebrates its Second Annual Platt Park Pumpkin Patch event. Pick your perfect pumpkin for free and check out the pumpkin decoration station, raffle and photo area. Donations are encouraged and will benefit Asbury Elementary.

Atherial Puppyoga

When: October 21, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Atherial, 3905 Fox St., Denver

Cost: $25, sign up here

The Lowdown: If you’ve ever wanted to have puppy snuggles at the same time, then Atherial in Atherial Puppyoga. The classes feature adorable, adoptable pups from the Sunshine Canyon Dog Rescue. Part of the proceeds go toward the rescue — and help some cute puppies.

Pumpkin Carving and Costume Contest

When: October 21, 1-4 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream is throwing down on a pumpkin carving and costume contest. You can bring your own pumpkin or buy one from the patch to carve up into the winning Jack-o’-lantern. Vie for prizes for multiple categories, including best dressed, cutest, spookiest and more.

Barrel-Aged Nightmare Fuel Halloween Party

When: October 21, 12-9 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery, 6021 Washington St., Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: River North Brewery celebrates the season with its Barrel-Aged Nightmare Fuel Halloween Party. Get spooky and get some great coffee stouts to fuel you for fall. Come dressed in a great costume and participate in a costume contest where you can win prizes such as lineup of seasonal brews. Food from Rag Bag Bistro is ready for you to snack on while you enjoy the barrel-aged brews.

Exit Music: Beetlejuice

When: October 21, 9-11:30 p.m.

Where: BarFly Denver, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Dance all night at Exit Music: Beetlejuice. BarFly Denver hosts this after-party, following a Beetlejuice movie party. Jam out to great ’80s hits and mixes by DJ Boyhollow of Lipgloss. Fuel your dancing with some great brews from BarFly Denver and get spooky.

Cuffin’ One Year Anniversary Party

When: October 21-22, 9 a.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $14-$17, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get down to Ophelia’s for the Cuffin’ One-Year Anniversary Party. This party celebrates one year of Aall things R&B in Denver. Jam out to music from Chonz, KDJ Above, Big Styles and more. Music from the past and the future will be played to remind you of all the greatness that R&B is and was.

Orionids Meteor Shower

When: October 21, 8-10 p.m.

Where: South Platte Park, 3000 W Carson Dr., Littleton

Cost: free, register here

The Lowdown: Marvel at the spectacular sight of Orionids Meteor Shower. Go to South Platte Park after close and sit back and watch as these meteor showers from the dust of Halley’s Comet fall from the sky. You can light a campfire and enjoy a nice fall night as you watch one of space’s wonders. According to NASA, it’ll be one of the most beautiful showers of the year.

Sunday, October 22

Impact: Sack Lunches for the Homeless

When: October 22, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Where: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $10-$20, register here

The Lowdown: Join Impact for its Sack Lunches for the Homeless event. Pitch in $10 for an individual or $20 for a group to help make sack lunches for the homeless. Your contribution helps put together the lunches and handing them out in downtown Denver and help build a better Denver and feed those who need it.

Nick Offerman: “Full Bush” Tour

When: October 22, 9:30- p.m.

Where: Paramount Theatre Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $39.50-$59.50, tickets are going fast. Get tickets here

The Lowdown: Nick Offerman tells it like it is during this “Full Bush” tour. This newly added time slot for the wildly popular comic will allow you to see the Parks and Recreation star in his full glory. His tour traverses the country and makes its way to Denver on Sunday. Get in on the action and enjoy Offerman’s show.

Bloody Mary Festival

When: Sunday, October 22, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.



Where: EXDO Event Center — 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $45 – $65 – tickets here



The Lowdown: Sip on the city’s best Bloody Mary’s at the Bloody Mary Festival. Taste new and crafty Bloody Mary’s from LoDo to Boulder. Taste the spicy tomato cocktail as you enjoy food trucks, drink samples, live music and more. Nothing tastes better than a drink you practically eat.

Heavy Metal Flea Market

When: October 22, 12-5 p.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Sante Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Into heavy metal but can’t find the community? Get to Black Sky Brewery for the Heavy Metal Flea Market. The event some amazing heavy metal vendors available for you to enjoy. You can also grab a brew and some killer food from Black Sky Brewery. Make all of your heavy metal dreams come true at this market with more than 11 different vendors and great music.

NamasBey

When: October 22, 9-11 a.m.

Where: The Walnut Room, 3131 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $15 at the door

The Lowdown: Come and join Big Booty Yoga for Beyoncé Yoga at NamasBey. Get your yoga flow on while listening to Queen Bey. The price includes the class, a beer or mimosa and all of the Beyoncé music you could ever ask for. All levels are welcome to join the class and are encouraged to get their inner Beyonce on.

Morrison “Ghosts and Legends Tour”

When: October 22, 8:15-10 p.m.

Where: Colorado Haunted History, Bear Creek Ave at S Park Ave., Morrison

Cost: $15, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Come and join Colorado Haunted History for Morrison”Ghosts and Legends Tour.” It is worth the short drive to get spooky and learn some haunted history about Morrison and the stories it holds. The tour tells you more about the past and hauntings that remain.

Mark Your Calendar

Dia De Los Muertos Party

When: October 27, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Alley between Market St. and Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free

Spooky Speakeasy

When: October 27, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Terminal Bar Union Station —1701 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO

Cost: Free entry

Adult Trick-or-Treating

When: October 29, 1– 7 p.m.

Where: Drink RiNo Breweries, Cideries and Distilleries

Cost: $20 at any Drink RiNo spot