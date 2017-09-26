The time for pumpkin spice and fall festivities has come to Denver once again. This Halloween season the Mile High City is hosting a spread of spooky experiences. Join the Broadway Merchant’s Association and City Council Lucky District 7 at 6 p.m. Saturday, October 21 for the neighborhood’s first annual Broadway Halloween Parade. From 3rd to Alameda on Broadway, guests will experience an array of spooky spectacles from floats to musical performances and Halloween games.

The event is free — so whether you’re dressing up as your favorite (or least favorite) politician, attending as a classic witch or warlock or simply sticking to street clothes, this parade is an attraction for all.