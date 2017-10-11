This weekend there are parties to attend and amazing bites to eat. Start your weekend at The Wild Party, to watch an immersive performance. Later, get your game on at Harry Potter Trivia. If you want to get some great food and drinks check out Denver food festival, Choctoberfest, Fourth Annual Grand Coffee Bazaar, Fresh Hop Festival, Breakfast Burrito Day, Drink4Pink Crawl and Oystoberfest. Then, go and see some films as Snowboard on The Block or Movie on the Field. Later, party at Starship Deviant! A Sci Fi Dance Party. If you want to attend some great festivals, check out Rocktoberfest Climbing Festival, Maker Faire, Pumpkin Festival and El Dia De Los Muertos. If none of those events tickle your fancy, you can check out Denver Retro Con, Drink RiNo Battle of the Bands, Heroe’s Day at Elitch Gardens or Black Sheep Friday Lucky 13. Whatever you end up doing this weekend, go and see what things are happening Denver.

Thursday, October 12

The Wild Party

When: October 12-31, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: The Hangar at Stanley, 2501 N Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: $45, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Come and enjoy an immersive theater experience at The Wild Party. This party will be fixed in the 1920s as you indulge in the musical performances of wild guests. Solo performances will fuel the drama and extravagance at this gin-infused jazz party.

Harry Potter Trivia

When: October 12, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Are you a Harry Potter buff? If so come and join Fiction Beer Company for Harry Potter Trivia. There will be five rounds of trivia that are inspired from both the books and the movies. There will also be prizes that you can win, along with $50 in free merchandise or beer. It is free to join, however, there is limited registration, so register quick.

Oystoberfest

When: October 12-31, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Where: Blue Island Oyster Bar and Seafood, 2625 E 2nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Come and celebrate the peak of oyster season at Oystoberfest. Blue Island Oyster Bar and Seafood hosts this month-long oyster-extravaganza. There will be new specials every week that feature new and rare oysters.

Friday, October 13

Cheesman Park Haunted Cemetery Tour

When: October 13, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Cheesman Park Pavillion, 8th and Franklin Ave., Denver

Cost: $15, Call (970) 316-5828 to reserve a spot

The Lowdown: Did you know Cheesman Park was once a cemetery? Today an estimated 2,000 bodies are thought to still remain in the earth. As a result, it’s no surprise that many believe the park is haunted including historians and paranormal specialists Sam Carstens and Karen Fischer. Join them on an extensive two-hour, after-dark tour of the park and the surrounding area for a thrilling night of tales of the dead.

El Dia De Los Muertos

When: October 13, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Chac Gallery-Denver, 772/774 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to public

The Lowdown: Come and celebrate the wonderful October tradition of El Dia Del Los Muertos: A Celebration of Life. The celebration will be opened by a performance of Aztec dancer, followed by a traditional walk around the block to honor those who have passed. Sugar skull making, face painting and traditional food will be available for you to enjoy.

Friday the 13th Flash Party

When: October 13, 11 a.m.-11:59 p.m.

Where: Crimson Hilt Tattoo, 2907 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $13 plus $7 tip

The Lowdown: Come and get tattooed at the Friday the 13th Flash Party at Crimson Hilt Tattoo. All tattoos will be $13 plus a mandatory $7 tip. This is a first come, first serve event and tattoos are pre-selected (as pictured above). You get the chance for a great tattoo for an inexpensive price. No neck, face, hand or foot tattoos. Come early to avoid a long wait.

Starship Deviant! A Sci-Fi Dance Party

When: October 13, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $5, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Come and join Deviant for Starship Deviant! A Sci-Fi Dance Party. Tracks will host this Sci-Fi centered party in which everything space is celebrated and encouraged. Live music by DJs, DJ Slave1, GSTV and Julian Black will be presented for you to jam out to. Costumes are encouraged but not required.

Pumpkin Festival

When: October 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens/Chatfield Farms, 8500 W Deer Creek Canyon Rd., Littleton

Cost: $8, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get into the fall season at the Pumpkin Festival. The three day festival at Chatfield Farms will allow you to explore the 10-acre pumpkin patch in search of the perfect pumpkin. Once you do find the perfect one, there is a pumpkin daycare for you to drop it off and enjoy the rest of the festival without lugging it around. Food trucks and beer vendors will supply you with fuel as you take part in the many activities that the Pumpkin Festival has to offer.

Black Sheep Friday Lucky 13

When: October 13, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Contemporary Art, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $5 at the door

The Lowdown: Come and join the Denver Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) in making charms to keep evil spirits away at Black Sheep Friday Lucky 13. The craft making is a first come, first serve event so head over to MCA to participate. Learn more about how to keep evil spirits at bay with charms that you can take home with you.

Saturday, October 14

Movie on the Field

When: October 13, 6:45-9:45 p.m.

Where: Haunted Field of Screams, 10451 McKay Rd, Thornton

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Come and watch some Halloween classics at Movie on the Field. Friday The 13th and Texas Chainsaw Massacre will be play on Friday the 13th. The Haunted Field of Screams is the perfect place to enjoy outdoor movies that get you in the Halloween spirit. Bring your own blankets and lawn chairs and sit back and relax. Attending the movies are free, other events, food and drinks are ticketed.

Saturday, October 14

Maker Faire

When: October 14-15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: The Denver Mart, 451 E 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $16-$28, tickets available here

The Lowdown: Come get nerdy and creative at the Denver Maker Faire. Meow Wolf sponsors the Denver Maker Faire to make an awesome event for makers of all kinds to get their creative juices flowing. Scientists, crafters and engineers can come together to present their works in an interactive manner.

Breakfast Burrito Day

When: October 14, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Where: Illegal Pete’s, 1744 E Evans Ave., Denver and all 27 of Santiago’s locations

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Come and join Illegal Pete’s in celebrating Breakfast Burrito Day. There is nothing better than a breakfast burrito, except when it is free. Stop by any of Illegal Pete’s locations from 9 to 1 p.m. to grab a free breakfast burrito.

Snowboard on The Block

When: October 14

Where: Sculpture Park,

Cost: $10-$50, get tickets here

The Lowdown: This one-day event will present the best snowboard film premieres for snowboard and snow lovers alike. The exclusive line-up of premieres includes Arcadia from TransWorld SNOWboarding, Pepper from Snowboarder, TURBO DOJO from Absinthe Films and more. Live music by bands, including The Vandals and The Murder City Devils will help you jam out. A gear sale will exhibit a wide array of snowboard brands offered at affordable discounts.

Drink4Pink Crawl

When: October 14, 2-6 p.m.

Where: Golden Triangle, Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Come and join DRiNK 4 Pink in the Drink4Pink Crawl. Participants will get a complimentary drink at more than four different bars around the Golden Triangle area. Each bar will also have some great music to jam out to, as well as prizes that you can win. All proceeds will go Rocky Mountain Cancer Assistance.

Rocktoberfest Climbing Festival

When: October 14, 3-9 p.m.

Where: REI, 1416 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Join REI in celebrating Rocktoberfest Climbing Festival. Tips and tricks will be given at a presentation by Lynn Hill. Free skill clinics and giveaways will be available for you to enjoy. Beer from Denver Beer Co. will also be available, and all proceeds from beer sales will benefit Front Range Climbing Stewards.

Fresh Hop Festival

When: October 14, 1-4 p.m.

Where: Falling Rock Tap House, 1919 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $.50 per glass

The Lowdown: Come and enjoy some great brews at the Fresh Hop Festival. Over 30 Colorado breweries will feature their brews for you to enjoy. The Falling Rock Tap House hosts this amazing brew festival. This year instead of tickets at the door, $.50 per beer will go to the Colorado Brewer’s Guild. There will be a few brewers from out of state that join the Colorado breweries.

Fourth Annual Grand Coffee Bazaar

When: October 14, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Oz Architecture parking lot, 3003 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $40, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Coffee lovers rejoice! Come and enjoy some amazing coffee at the Grand Coffee Bazaar. You get to meet roasters, eat delicious brunch bites from local food trucks and more. The Grand Coffee Bazaar is one of the largest coffee expos in Denver. Brunch cocktails and coffee beers will be available for you to enjoy while you peruse the coffee vendors.

Choctoberfest

When: October 14, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Where: Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 E Quincy Ave., Aurora

Cost: $5-$50, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Come and enjoy an amazing celebration of all things chocolate at Choctoberfest. Over 70 vendors will be there for you to sample their chocolate confections. Get some of the best chocolate in the US and pair it with amazing beer and wine. You do not want to miss a chance to taste anything and everything chocolate.

Sunday, October 15

Drink RiNo Battle of the Bands

When: October 15, 12-7 p.m.

Where: Rackhouse Pub, 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $15 at the door

The Lowdown: Join Rackhouse Pub in celebrating Drink RiNo Battle of the Bands. Different Breweries will form a band with their staff to battle the night out. Each brewery band will also feature their own special brews for you to enjoy. You will get to vote for the band you think should win. Tickets include two beers and an entry into a raffle to win some awesome prizes.

Denver Retro Con

When: October 15, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Ramada Plaza Northglenn/Denver North, 10 E 120th Ave., Northglenn

Cost: $6, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Come and enjoy entertainment and more at Denver Retro Con. Live music, an ’80s fashion show, shopping and more will be available for you to experience. Cosplay is welcome and encouraged. Over 100 vendors will also be available to check out.

Denver Food Festival

When: October 15, 12-3 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Join The Westword Feast in celebrating the Denver Food Festival. Over 40 different vendors will be available for you to sample delicious bites from. There will also be live entertainment for you to enjoy. Denver’s best drinks and eats will be right at your fingertips, so check it out.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendar

Glow at the Garden

When: October 18-26, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $16, tickets sell out fast. Tickets available here.

Broadway Halloween Parade

When: October 21, 6 p.m.

Where: The parade travels down Broadway from E 3rd Ave. to Alameda Ave

Cost: Free