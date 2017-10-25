This year, unfortunately, Halloween is smack in the middle of the week, falling on a Tuesday evening. However, that doesn’t mean there’s any lack of Halloween-themed fun to be had the weekend prior. Friday and Saturday are packed with music-filled parties, where folks can put on their spookiest gear and dance through the weekend. Even on Tuesday night, there’s still plenty of live music to be caught, some in the spirit of Halloween and others not, (but just as fun because of the holiday.) So get your trick-or-treating done early and don’t miss these 26 shows we’ve picked out for you this Halloweekend.

Friday, October 27

Recommended: Roka Hueka’s Annual Halloween Bash featuring Don Chicharron, Cheap Perfume and Bricheros @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Ophelia’s is hosting an eclectic lineup of Denver-based music, starting with the evening’s hosts, Latin Ska group Roka Hueka. Don Chicharron will bring their traditional Peruvian-Cumbia pop and psychedelia to the stage before them. And before them will be the feminist punk group Cheap Perfume, who are so intriguing that we sought out lead guitarist and singer Jane No to learn more about the band. Their song, “It’s Okay (to Punch Nazis)” in response to the social and political turmoil occurring in Charlottesville, Virginia earlier this year. Cheap Perfume has another song, “Trump Roast,” and no matter what your political views, this Ophelia’s show will no doubt be an interesting one.

Get tickets here.

Also See…

10/27 – Naughty Tricks & Treats featuring Ghosh v Bryan Matthew, Hijinx v Taktek, Doublecrush, Flame and Zenith Live @ The Church

10/27 – 3rd Annual Monster Ball featuring KISSM and ROOSTER @ The Oriental Theatre

10/27 – Today’s Paramount, Giardia, Never Kenezzard, Ora, Chaff and Enji @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

10/27 – The Infamous Stringdusters w/ Pert’ Near Sandstone @ The Ogden Theatre

10/27 – Chelsea Wolf w/ Youth Code @ The Bluebird Theater

10/27 – Shpongle @ The Fillmore

10/27 – Brujeria w/ Powerflo, Pinata Protest @ The Gothic Theatre

10/27 – Nothing More w/ Palisades, My Ticket Home, Hell Or Highwater @ Summit Music Hall

10/27 – Blind Melon w/ Duey and The Decibels ft. Ryan Quinn, Members of Yamn, Euforquestra, Fox Street, Other Worlds @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/27 – MLIMA w/ The Workshy (Late Set), Jubilingo @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/27 – Sammy J / Anuhea @ The Marquis Theatre

10/27 – Wildermiss (EP Release) w/ The Bright Silence, The Solid Ocean, “There’s An Ape For That” @ Larimer Lounge

10/27 – Modern Suspects w/ OptycNerd, Vynyl @ Lost Lake

10/27 – Jocko Homo w/ Dirty Few, King Cardinal, Rootbeer, All Chiefs, Turvy Organ, DJ Rice Cube @ Hi-Dive

10/27 – Pegboard Nerds @ Beta Nightclub

10/27 – Hellgrammites w/ Meet The Giant, Teacup Gorilla @ The Lion’s Lair

10/27 – Ken Walker Sextet (Two Evening Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/27 – “Friday Night Social” w/ Dave Devine Trio (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/27 – Craig Morgan @ The Grizzly Rose

10/27 – Halloween Party: Today’s Paramount w/ Giardia, Never Kenezzard, Ora, Chaff @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

10/27 – Ready Set Go @ Goosetown Tavern

10/27 – The National Parks w/ Rivvrs @ Globe Hall

10/27 – Miguel Dakota and The Differents w/ Dayton Stone and The Undertones, Tyler Imbrey and The Ghost Review @ The Walnut Room

10/27 – Jonathan Butler (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

10/27 – Kung Fu @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

10/27 – Bob Lind @ Tuft Theatre

Saturday, October 28

Recommended: Deer Tick’s Groovy Pirate Ghost Mystery @ The Gothic Theatre

We caught these Rhode Islanders back in April at their sold-out gig at the Bluebird Theater, and with the recent success in Denver, it’s no surprise that Deer Tick is returning Halloween weekend, and to a bigger venue to boot. The show is part of a two-part tour for the band, who have been planning the evening’s music for months. Fans at the Gothic Theatre will be treated to two full sets, one of which will be entirely acoustic, the other entirely electric. With the release of two full albums just over six weeks prior to the Gothic show, it looks like Deer Tick will be coming in hot with their mix of folk, country and alternative rock to the Denver music scene.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

10/28 – HELLoween Ball featuring TR/ST @ Bar Standard

10/28 – Supernatural Festival w/ Alesso, Carnage and more @ National Western Complex

10/28 – Halloween Hootenanny featuring DJ Wesley Wayne and VJ Bobby Broadway @ The Bluebird Theater

10/28 – Cuttin Up 2k17 Halloween Shutdown featuring DJ Certified (Alex Elli) and DJ Simone Says @ The Roxy Theatre

10/28 – The Fabulous Boogienauts, The Mazlows, Emergency Pull Out and Los Hits @ Herman’s Hideaway

10/28 – Stranger Brunch w/ Boyhollow @ Ophelia’s

10/28 – Dance Yourself Clean (Halloween Edition) @ Larimer Lounge

10/28 – Ratio Halloween w/ Loretta Kill, Faim @ Ratio Beerworks

10/28 – The Infamous Stringdusters w/ Midnight North @ The Ogden Theatre

10/28 – Tom Keifer & Lita Ford @ The Fillmore

10/28 – Russ w/ PNB Rock @ Red Rocks

10/28 – The Maine w/ Night Riots, Dreamers @ Summit Music Hall

10/28 – Lee “Scratch” Perry + Subatomic Sound System w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/28 – DMX w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/28 – Gemini Syndrome w/ Deadset Society, Spoken @ The Marquis Theatre

10/28 – Bob Log III w/ Colfax Speed Queen @ Lost Lake

10/28 – Trippy Turtle w/ Henrik The Artist @ Beta Nightclub

10/28 – Saustro w/ Savage Blush, Bipedal Approach @ The Lion’s Lair

10/28 – Tom “Bones” Malone w/ Monday Big Band (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/28 – 3rd Annual Great Zombie Gatsby Ball @ Nocturne Jazz

10/28 – Luke Combs @ The Grizzly Rose

10/28 – DJ Hollow & DJ Tower (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/28 – DJ A-L (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/28 – Dead Orchids @ Goosetown Tavern

10/28 – Cults w/ Cullen Omori, Hideout @ Globe Hall

10/28 – Transdermal Celebration: A Tribute to The Music of Ween @ The Walnut Room

10/28 – Jackopierce @ Soiled Dove Underground

10/28 – Kung Fu @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

10/28 – Thunderthief w/ Mammoth Water, Fed Rez, Gioto, Pheel @ Your Mom’s House Denver

10/28 – Vintage Spare Parts @ Tuft Theatre

10/28 – The Kirkland Brothers @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Sunday, October 29

Recommended: Hardluck Halloween with The Vanilla Milkshakes and The Denver Meatpacking Company @ Lion’s Lair

If you’re planning to celebrate the holiday and rock a different costume each night Friday through Tuesday, this lesser known show on Sunday at Lion’s Lair is for you. Denver Meatpacking Company, who earned their name through an online poll taken by their friends and family, are a local indie-rock band. They’ll be co-headlining the evening with Vanilla Milkshake, a punk/grunge foursome who was nominated in 2015 for the best post-punk band at the Denver Westword Music Showcase. The group came together just back in 2013, but it’s the little guys that often put on the greatest shows.

More information here.

Also See…

10/29 – A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie @ The Ogden Theatre

10/29 – Ministry and Death Grips @ The Fillmore Auditorium

10/29 – Halsey with PARTYNEXTDOOR and Charli XCX @ The Pepsi Center

10/29 – HIM with CKY and 3teeth @ Summit Music Hall

10/29 – Koo Koo Kanga Roo w/ Superfun Yeah Yeah, Rocketship @ The Marquis Theatre

10/29 – 2Mex + Onry Ozzborn w/ Early Adopted, Curta @ Larimer Lounge

10/29 – Gorgon City + Detlef w/ Sureshot + Ben A @ Beta Nightclub

10/29 – Hardluck Halloween Show: Vanilla Milkshakes w/ DMPC, Uncle Bad Touch @ The Lion’s Lair

10/29 – Ryan Fourt (CD Release, Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/29 – Jonathan Sarag (CD Release, Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/29 – KYGO St. Jude Jam @ The Grizzly Rose

10/29 – DJ Hollow & DJ Tower (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/29 – Governor Mortimer Leech (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/29 – Simo @ Soiled Dove Underground

Monday, October 30

Recommended: The Used with Glassjaw @ The Fillmore Auditorium

As it turns out, the spirit of Halloween calms down quite a bit on Hallow’s Eve, like the calm before the storm. Monday night has no shortage of good tunes, however, i.e. The Used’s gig at the Fillmore. The music of this foursome from Utah focuses on the “exposed nature of acoustic writing.” Since the start of their musical career around the turn of the millennium, The Used has put out six full-length albums, though their claim to fame is still their very first, aptly named The Used. The band’s upcoming album will be recorded live with a full orchestra, which we won’t get to fully experience on Monday evening, but it’ll be a great little taste of what this group can do.

Get Tickets Here.

Also See…

10/30 – Lecrae @ The Ogden Theatre

10/30 – Hiss Golden Messenger @ The Bluebird Theater

10/30 – Bruno Mars @ The Pepsi Center

10/30 – Cobalt @ Hi-Dive

10/30 – WE DREAM DAWN @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/30 – Andrés, Demon In Me, Digisaurus and Yes Ma’am @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Halloween – Tuesday, October 31

Recommended: Itchy-O’s Hallowmass @ Summit Music Hall

Denver’s own Itchy-O will be getting real spooky on Halloween night with their percussion-centered electronic music. The evening will not be just your average costume party, but rather an awakening, soul-shaking “celebration of temperance.” Concert-goers are encouraged to bring with them to the show mementos from the past, present, and future, all of which will be sanctimoniously burned during a ceremony on Thursday, November 2, (location TBD). The 50-piece band features a drum corps battery, Taiko drummers, and an abundance of electronics including synthesizers, theremin, vocoders, and more, making for one epic Halloween.

Get tickets here.

Also See…

10/31 – Lipgloss w/ Boyhollow @ La Rumba

10/31 – Dawn of the Nerds w/ Fury, Tyro @ Beta Nightclub

10/31 – Gari Safari Halloween Costume Party @ The Church

10/31 – Dream Theater @ The Paramount Theatre

10/31 – Terri Jo Jenkins and Janina Gastineau @ Dazzle

10/31 – The Front Bottoms w/ Basement, Bad Bad Hats @ The Ogden Theatre

10/31 – Alvvays w/ Jay Som @ The Bluebird Theater

10/31 – Chris Robinson Brotherhood @ The Gothic Theatre

10/31 – Halloween Night Menagerie ft. Wabakinoset, Metafonics, Zeta June, King Friday @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/31 – Token w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/31 – Have Mercy w/ Boston Manor, Can’t Swim, A Will Away @ The Marquis Theatre

10/31 – Voidbringer w/ Forgotten Within, Skulls @ Larimer Lounge

10/31 – Mystery Skulls @ Lost Lake

10/31 – Space In Time w/ Keef Duster, Colfax Speed Queen, Wild Call @ Hi-Dive

10/31 – Adam Bodine Trio: Halloween Spooktacular @ Nocturne Jazz

10/31 – Euforquestra w/ Space Orphan @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/31 – The Wrecks w/ Vesperteen, The Technicolors @ Globe Hall