The past couple weeks have had everyone reeling from the conflict between White Nationalists, the KKK, Nazis, protesters, liberals and conservatives in Charlottesville, Virginia. In an act of domestic terrorism, the conflict reached a fever pitch when a man intentionally drove his car through a sea of protesters, injuring many and taking the life of Heather Heyer. In addition to the savage murder, the bewildering display of Nazis marching in the name of the United States has sent shockwaves throughout the country. It’s only fitting that local Denver band Cheap Perfume is set to release their new single and video to “It’s Okay (to Punch Nazis),” the anti-Nazi anthem we never wanted but clearly, need.

Speaking with Jane No, Cheap Perfume’s lead guitarist and singer, “It’s Okay (To Punch Nazis)” was actually written earlier this year, prior to Charlottesville as a response to the election of Donald Trump. The band originally wanted to release the song earlier this year. But unlike most song releases, the band hoped over time the subject matter would become irrelevant and that the hatred from entities like the alt-right would subside. However, as the hatred has only seemed to escalate, the song has become even more relevant—warranting its recent release.

“Charlottesville may be many miles away from Denver, but it affects and involves us all. It’s a reflection of the current climate in the entire U.S. that’s emboldening racists. There are neo-Nazis in Colorado and every other state, and Charlottesville should make us accept that difficult truth.” – Jane No

The difficult truth they aim for, soon to be featured in the sure to be controversial video, will see the band with footage of various demonstrations following Trump’s election projected upon them. Cheap Perfume is no stranger to controversy, as they performed at last year’s Punk Against Trump and even wrote a song called “Trump Roast” prior to last year’s election. However, when “It’s Okay (to Punch Nazis)” and it’s accompanying video premiere on September 1, 2017, the band hope it can spur, “conversations about institutionalized racism in the U.S. [since] it’s easy for privileged white people like us to be blind to it, whether unintentionally or on purpose.”

“All of us need to look within ourselves to see how we have been complicit in this climate of hate. We hope to inspire people to figure out what being an activist for equality would look like in their own lives.” – Jane No

