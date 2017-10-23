Another year, another reason to be scared senseless. Halloween is once again around the corner, and what better way to ring in the night of horrors and hallucination than with an equally terrifying soundtrack. As is tradition, this Halloween playlist is anything but ordinary. In an effort to drum up your heartbeat and get your palms to sweat, this playlist features the nail-biting adrenaline rush, without the corny schtick. From trip-house artist Tricky (“Hell Is Round The Corner”) to the phantasmagoric Chromatics (“Cherry”) and The Knife (“Marble House”), this playlist is guaranteed to fill the night with terror and mystique.

Be sure to check out the playlist in its entirety below and follow 303 Magazine on Spotify here:

Here’s a visual guide to 10 of the playlist’s highlights:

Zhu x Nero – “Dreams”

XXXTENTACION – “Look At Me!”

Ho99o9 – “Bone Collector”

Zola Jesus – “Exhumed”

Black Fly – “Sign 2”

Siouxsie And The Banshees – “Spellbound”

Light Asylum – “Dark Allies”

Oh Land – “Heavy Eyes”

Sleep Party People – “I’m Not Human At All”

Crystal Castles – “Suffocation”