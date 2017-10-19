Finding the energy to workout on the weekend can be difficult. However, if you have the right motivation, anything is possible — which is why having post-workout brunch plans is an absolute must. To help you, we’re pairing some of Denver’s best brunch spots with a variety of nearby workouts for our series Brunch & Burn.

After giving you brunch and workout guides to RiNo and LoHi, it seemed natural to move to LoDo next.

Bourbon Buns and Barre – Ophelia’s & Barre Code

The Barre Code

Where: 2252 Larimer St., Denver

When: By scheduled class, Saturday and Sunday 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Lowdown: The Barre Code offers scheduled programs from cardio, to strength training and restoration — making it a perfect place for all types seeking a Sunday morning workout. With a quick six-minute walk you can go from cutting calories at The Barre Code to carb-loading at Ophelia’s. After a full 50-minutes of lengthening and strengthening your arm, leg and core muscles, it must be time to lengthen and strengthen your stomach muscles, right? The Barre Code’s craft classes will have you feeling the burn, and what could be a better follow-up to a good workout than a warm waffle?

Ophelia’s

Where: 1215 20th St., Denver

Hours: Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Lowdown: Just as The Barre Code’s class diversity has something for everyone, Ophelia’s menu additionally has a bite for all types of diners. Its menu takes brunch-goers to South America with plantain and black beans-filled arepas benedict to down in the deep south with bourbon sticky buns and BBQ pork benedicts. Bourbon and black beans may not be a body builder’s first choice for a post-workout follow-up — but for us, it is.

Feel the Burn, Earn the Butter – TransFORM Colorado & Tupelo Honey

TransFORM Colorado

Where: 1840 15th St., Denver

Hours: By scheduled class, Saturday and Sunday 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Lowdown: Whether you’re a professional athlete or a stay at home mom looking for a Sunday morning workout — each TransFORM Colorado class is designed to accommodate body types and skill levels from across the board. From Lagree, a 45-minute full body conditioning class that targets muscles strength and metabolism enhancement, to a 30-minute high intensity non-stop climbing case, TransFORM Colorado’s workout options are sure to leave you hungry for something other than a gym session. The first class is $10, any class after that is $30 per session.

Tupelo Honey

Where: 1650 Wewatta St., Denver

Hours: Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Lowdown: Upon leaving your TransFORM workout, walk a mere four minutes down the street to be refueled by Tupelo Honey Cafe’s southern-based brunch. This down-home Sunday spot is sparing no carb and leaving patrons wanting more with their homemade buttermilk biscuits, pork belly hash and cast iron brunch mac n’ cheese. For a post-workout treat, we love the avocado toast with farmer’s cheese, aleppo pepper and red chili honey drizzle.

Make Your Way From Pilates To Protein – Torch Pilates & Urban Farmer

Torch Pilates

Where: 1917 Market St., Denver

Hours: Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: Aerial Yoga has become increasingly popular in recent years as an alternative to traditional yoga. Sunday workout seekers can catch this aerial adventure early or kill the alarm and join a later class. We personally cannot think of a better way to spend a Sunday than floating through the air before floating into a mimosa. If you’re aiming to hit this workout on a coming Sunday, call Torch for prices.

Urban Farmer

Where: 1659 Wazee St., Denver

Hours: Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

The Lowdown: For Denver’s meat lovers, Urban Farmer is a fantastic option to refuel after a session with Torch. From grilled wagyu babette steak and eggs to shaved local ham benedict’s and a sirloin/shrimp hash — Urban Farmer is a protein lovers dream. For those looking to get their Sunday-buzz on, Urban is also crafting classic brunch bloody’s and mimosas. An eight-minute walk down Market Street will get you from feeling the burn to feeling the bacon — and we approve of both.

TRUly Earn Your Brunch – TruFit & Syrup

TruFit

Where: 3300 E 1st Ave., Denver.

Hours: Saturday and Sunday 4 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Lowdown: Whether an early riser or a night owl, you’ll find a time that fits your Sunday schedule with TruFit Athletic Club. From small group personal training classes to a cycle studios and Tru Yoga, this boutique fitness center has a time and a class for all types. Your first class with Trudgen’sFit is free so hit the bike before hitting the bacon or strike a yoga pose before falling into a post-workout pancake coma with Syrup in Cherry Creek, because the wake-up call is worth it.

Syrup

Where: 300 Josephine St. Suite 20, Denver

Hours: Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Lowdown: As one of Denver’s so-called “sweetest spot” this decadent brunch favorite is serving up dishes that merit nothing less than earning it. From their infamous crack bacon — crispy bacon covered in brown sugar and black pepper to waffle sliders — diners will find themselves lost in the creative and sticky concoctions that syrup has to offer.

Brunch With a Punch – Bodies by Perseverance & Snooze

Bodies by Perseverance

Where: 2209 Larimer St., Denver

Hours: Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m.

The Lowdown: From weight training to boxing, metabolic conditioning and strength endurance, Bodies by Perseverance is aiming to do just that — create strong bodies through perseverance. You can join its weight training class every Sunday for $25, as a first-time partaker, at 9 a.m. or skip the weights for a boxing lesson at the same time.

Snooze

Where: 2262 Larimer St., Denver

Hours: Saturday and Sunday 6:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

The Lowdown: Most of us would be ready for a Sunday nap after the kick-ass training that Bodies by Perseverance is dishing out. However, we have a different type of snoozing in mind. Take a short walk down Larimer to the Snooze a.m. Eatery for a post-boxing bloody mary, sure to relax the muscles and rejuvenate the mind. Diners will find themselves entranced by an array of benedict’s smothered in everything from green Chile to parmesan and cheddar. If eggs aren’t your style dive into a plate of blueberry and sweet cream pancakes or brioche and mascarpone french toast.