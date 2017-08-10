Welcome to round two of our Brunch and Burn series. Having post-workout brunch plans is an absolute must. To help you, we’re pairing some of Denver’s best brunch spots with a variety of nearby workouts in different neighborhoods around Denver. In this installment, we’re focusing on the RiNo district.

With so many fitness boutiques and small coffee shops, RiNo is ideal for people with tight schedules — people who think they might be too busy for a weekend workout or brunch. Neither effective workouts nor satisfying brunches need to last for hours. You can fit in a quick early morning class and then head to a nearby cafe for a quick bite or breakfast on the go.

Kettlebells & Killer Whale Granola

(Fitness Brunch and Stowaway)

Fitness Branch

Where: 3070 Blake St. #160, Denver

Hours: The Fitness Branch is open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays.

The Lowdown: While most of us opt for dumbbells, The Fitness Branch focuses workouts around a slightly less popular weight — kettlebells. By working a variety of muscle groups at the same time, kettlebell exercises can provide a full-body cardio and strength workout that improves mobility and flexibility.

You can get your swing on with one free week at The Fitness Branch. Anyone can take the yoga or circuit classes. However, to attend one of the more advanced kettlebell classes, you will have to take the Root Skills class — which happens on Saturdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. After taking the Roots class, you will be able to attend the HITT, heavy-weight, core and full body kettlebell classes.

After one free week, membership options include a drop in class for $25, 10-class package for $155, a monthly membership for $135 or a full year membership for $1,350. The Fitness Branch also offers private and semi-private training options.

Stowaway

Where: 2528 Walnut St., Denver

Hours: Stowaway is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Lowdown: After a full body workout, stretch your muscles with a 10-minute walk down Walnut Street to this cute little coffee shop. If you’re workout left you feeling drained, you may opt for a drink from the espresso bar featuring a number of local roasters. However, the cafe also offers a small menu inspired by the owners’ travels abroad.

From the small plate menu, the Killer Whale Granola ($6) will provide you the balance of carbs and protein your body needs after a workout. The housemade almond and pomegranate granola come with whipped yogurt, pecan-coconut crumble and bananas. For a larger meal, the Levantine Fatteh Bowl with Herb Salad ($13) sandwiches lots of vegetarian protein — in the form of eggs, almonds and tahini — in between layers of crunchy pita and fresh vegetables.

A coffee shop may not be a typical brunch choice. However, Stowaway’s menu is both diverse and healthy enough to leave you feeling satisfied and nourished after your morning workout.

Quick Feet & Quiches

(Epic Ryde and Crema)

Epic Ryde

Where: 2823 Larimer St., Denver

Hours: On the weekends, Epic Ryde is open from 8:45 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturdays and from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Sundays.

The Lowdown: Before we dig into anything else, you should know about Epic Ryde’s 45-minute “Guilty Pleasures Karaoke Ryde.” This Sunday-only cycling class lets you sing while you peddle — which sounds as fun as it does exhausting.

For those looking for a more traditional workout, Epic Ryde offers a variety of cycling and TRX suspension classes. You can try one of the 45 or 60-minute cycling classes for a cardio blast, while those focused on strength may like the one-hour Pure TRX class. Epic Burn — a circuit class that alternates between cycling and TRX — gives you a mix of both.

You can try an unlimited amount of classes for twenty days for $30. After the trial period, you can drop into any class for $20, do four per month for $70, or get 8 classes for $150. For unlimited classes, a monthly membership is $130 and annual is $999.

Crema

Where: 12862 Larimer St., Denver

Hours: Crema is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Lowdown: With your legs tired from peddling and your lugs exhausted from singing, you will be happy you only have to pop next door to Crema to get your brunch on. Like Stowaway, Crema is a small coffee house that just happens to serve a small menu of both breakfast and lunch items. It’s the perfect stop for a quick and healthy — but still filling and delicious — brunch.

For a light but protein-packed meal, you may want to try Crema’s Daily Quiche or its grown-up take on the PB&J. The sandwich features peanut almond butter, homemade date-balsamic jam and goat’s milk cheese for an added kick.

If you’re in the mood for more hearty lunch fare, Crema serves a Moroccan Meatball made with spiced beef and lamb and topped with herb aioli, Moroccan bbq sauce and feta. Crema may not technically serve a proper brunch menu, but that shouldn’t stop you from heading there to fill up after your weekend workout.

Flow & Flapjacks

(QiFlow and Butcher Block)

QiFlow

Where: 3827 Steele St., Denver

Hours: On the weekends, QiFlow is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Lowdown: When you’re going to a fitness boutique in the middle of RiNo, you need to be prepared to channel your inner hipster. QiFlow has yoga, HITT and cycling classes, but QiFlow’s namesake and signature program is FLOW — a workout that can only be described as a set of new and weird movements.

It offers SculptFLOW, BarreFLOW, StepFLOW, BoxFLOW and FLOW classes. If you’re bored of yoga, lifting weights or non-stop cardio, trying one of these FLOW classes could be an interesting way to mix up your weekend workout.

You can try a class for free and get your first 30 days for $60. After the first month, packages include $20 for one class, $90 for five or $165 for 10. QiFlow also sells a wide array of unlimited memberships — $125 for one month, $285 for three months, $500 for six months or $900 for one year.

Butcher Block

Where: 1701 38th St., Denver

Hours: Butcher Block Cafe is open on Saturdays from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Lowdown: After exhausting your body — and your inner hipster — at QiFlow, you will be willing to take the 10-minute drive for a comforting and traditional brunch at Butcher Block. If trendy cafes with small menus aren’t your cup of tea, this diner will satisfy all of your brunch desires.

Butcher Block keeps it classic but quality with pancakes, french toast, breakfast combos and omelettes. If you want to try to keep it somewhat healthy, you can order the Veggie Omelette ($7.95).

However, Butcher Block is the type of place where it’s best to embrace deliciously fattening fare like Homemade Cinnamon Rolls ($2.95) or The Block Buster Burger ($8.95) — a half pound all-beef patty with all of the fixings and cheese on a five-inch bun. When you’re feeling accomplished after a workout and just want to indulge in food that will leave you full and happy, Butcher Block is the place to go.

Agility & Avacado Toast

(The Barre Code and Port Side)

The Barre Code

Where: 2252 Larimer St., Denver

Hours: On the weekends, The Barre Code is open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.

The Lowdown: Like the name suggests, The Barre Code is popular for its ballet barre workouts. Its signature class — and namesake — is a 50-minute, full body workout focuses on building and stretching muscles using the barre.

However, The Barre Code also offers a wide range of cardio, strength and recovery classes. On top of barre, the studio’s classes incorporate HITT, dancing and boxing. Many of its combo classes include more than one of these popular workouts, and some even take place in a room heated to 95 degrees for added burn.

Newcomers can try a class for $12, and then the first month of unlimited classes is $89. Once the first month is up, you can go to a single class for $20 or buy class packs — five for $100, 10 for $200, 20 for $360 or 30 for $480. You can also purchase one month of unlimited classes for $165, three months for $357 or six months for $594.

Port Side

Where: 2500 Larimer St. #103, Denver

Hours: Port Side is open on Saturdays Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Lowdown: After getting in a barre workout, you can cool down with a five-minute walk to Port Side — where you can continue your trendy morning with some modern brunch favorites.

For a lighter meal, you may want to order Port Side’s take on the ever popular Avocado Toast ($8). Topped with fresh avocado and radish, the toast looks so vibrant and beautiful that you won’t want to eat it — but you still will because you worked out and deserve it.

For a slightly more filling — but still healthy — meal, the Overnight Oats ($5) with almond butter, cinnamon and maple will comfort and nourish your body at the same time. If you’re on the go, you can also opt for a Kale Smoothie ($7) made with lots of fruits, vegetables and coconut milk to keep it dairy free.

Swinging & Shakshuka

(Mile High Monkey Bar and Izzio Cafe)

Mile High Monkey Bar

Where: 2243 Curtis St., Denver

Hours: On the weekend, Mile High Monkey Bar Gym is open from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays.

The Lowdown: Unfortunately, Mile High Monkey Bar gym is not in fact just a gym full of monkey bars. However, you will still get to channel your inner child while getting a good workout in at this gym. Mile High tries to teach people to move their bodies instinctively — like we did when we were kids. Its classes incorporate a variety of movements — such as running, jumping, climbing and yes, even swinging — with an emphasis on functionality.

On Saturday mornings, Mile High Monkey Bar gym offers both its Body Power and Boot Camp classes. The Body Power focuses on building basics of movement, adding weight as people progress to work on strength and agility. The Boot Camp class takes a similar approach but incorporates more cardio.

The gym requires people to schedule an initial consultation with a trainer prior to starting, so be sure to plan ahead if you want to make Mile High Monkey Bar gym your go-to weekend workout. After the consultation, you can pay to drop into single classes or purchase one-month, six-month or 12-month memberships. You can pay for memberships in full or on a month-to-month basis.

Izzio Cafe

Where: 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Hours: Izzio is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Lowdown: Mile High Monkey Bar sits just half a mile away from Denver Central Market. While the market houses a number of popular eateries, Izzio Bakery takes the cake for the place to get a post-workout brunch. Izzio Bakery has been selling its artisanal bread through retailers and at farmer’s markets since 1998. However, at its Denver Central Market brick-and-mortar bakery, Izzio also serves up fresh pastries and a small menu of breakfast and lunch items

On weekends, Izzio Bakery serves a number of specials including Shakshuka with Challah ($10). This vegetarian tomato stew — which comes with a poached egg, greek yogurt and fresh made challah bread — will replenish your body with the protein and carbs it needs after a good workout.

Of course, after such a healthy meal, it would be a shame if you didn’t try one of Izzio Bakery’s handmade pastries. The pastry menu includes several different types of croissants ($3-$5.50), scones ($4), a cinnamon roll ($4) and many other indulgent desserts. One bite of an Izzio pastry, and you will remember why you rolled out of bed early to workout on a weekend.