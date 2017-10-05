Cuddle up in flannel, leggings and sweater socks ‘cause it’s every couple’s favorite time of year. The holidays are officially in full swing with the start of October, and we know you’re looking for ways to warm up to your sweetheart or friend or acquaintance — whoever spices up your pumpkin spice latte. Don’t have any money in the bank? No sweat. We know those Halloween party cover fees are astronomical and even that pretty whipped PSL isn’t cheap anymore. Don’t fret because these are cheap dates priced $40 or under for two people, and if that’s even too much—some are free too my frugal friend. These 50 cheap ass autumn dates will definitely get you your bang for your buck.

Get lost in a corn maze

Visit the Corn Maze at Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms.

Where: 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Rd., Littleton

Price for two: $28, $26 with student IDs

Time: Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. through October 29.

Try to find your way out at the Fritzler Maze.

Where: 20861 Co Rd. 33, La Salle

Price for two: $32 for non-scary maze combo, $50 for scary maze combo. Save up to $6 per ticket transaction with these discount coupons.

Time: Click here for full October schedule.

Watch a scary movie

Watch a Halloween movie in the mountains near Vail Valley at the Blue Starlite Drive-In.

Where: 801 Ed6, Minturn

Price for two: $16 for two admission tickets + $10 – $15 for car slot depending on vehicle size

Time:

Saturday, October 7 @ 7 p.m. – Beetlejuice

Saturday, October 14 @ 7 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

Saturday, October 14 @ 9:30 p.m. – The Shining

Saturday, October 21 @ 7 p.m. – Beetlejuice

Saturday, October 21 @ 9:30 p.m. – The Shining

Friday, October 27 @ 7 p.m. – Ghostbusters

Friday, October 27 @ 9:30 p.m. – The Shining

Saturday, October 28 @ 7 p.m. – Beetlejuice

Saturday, October 28 @ 9:30 p.m. – Halloween

Sunday, October 29 @ 7:30 p.m. – Halloween

Monday, October 30 @ 7:30 p.m. – The Shining

Tuesday, October 31 @ 7:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters

Watch a creepy flick at the Esquire Theatre.

Where: 590 N. Downing St., Denver

Price for two: $19 for midnight showings, $17 for Wednesday Literary Horror flick series

Time:

Wednesday, October 4 @ 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – The Fall of the House of Usher

Friday, October 6 @ 11:59 p.m. – The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Saturday, October 7 @ 11:59 p.m. – The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Wednesday, October 11 @ 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – The Pit and The Pendulum

Friday, October 13 @ 11:59 p.m. – Halloween

Saturday, October 14 @ 11:59 p.m. – Halloween

Wednesday, October 18 @ 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Carrie

Friday, October 20 @ 11:59 p.m. – Rawhead Rex

Saturday, October 21 @ 11:59 p.m. – Rawhead Rex

Wednesday, October 25 @ 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Misery

Friday, October 27 @ 11:59 p.m. – Rocky Horror Picture Show

Saturday, October 28 @ 11:59 p.m. – Rocky Horror Picture Show

Tuesday, October 31 @ 10 p.m. – Rocky Horror Picture Show

Score dinner and a free showing of Halloween at a Dine-In Movie at Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox.

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver

Price for two: No cover

Time: 9 p.m. on Wednesday, October 25

Watch a horror film directed by George Romero and listen to spooky music by local bands at Sie FilmCenter‘s Scream Screen series.

Where: 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Price for two: $22, $16 with student IDs

Time:

Friday, October 6 @ 9:30 p.m. – Creepshow with Church Fire

Friday, October 13 @ 9:30 p.m. – Martin with Weathered Statues

Friday, October 20 @ 9:30 p.m. – The Crazies with Muscle Beach

Friday, October 27 @ 9:30 p.m. – Two Evil Eyes with Law of the Night

Take a fall hike

See the golden aspens glow bright yellow and orange on one of these amazing fall hikes.

Where: The Great Outdoors

Price for two: Priceless

Time: The best time to witness peak foliage is late September to early October.

Get a pumpkin

Get your pumpkin without having to leave Denver at the Pumpkin Harvest Festival.

Where: Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., Denver

Price for two: Free

Time: 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 7 ­– 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 8

Pick out a pumpkin from the patch and enjoy other fall festivities at the Pumpkin Festival hosted by Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms.

Where: 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Rd., Littleton

Price for two: $16

Time: 9 a.m. ­- 5 p.m. on Friday, October 13 – Sunday, October 15

Score a pumpkin and a beer at the Pumpkin Patch & Painting Party hosted by Denver Beer Co. in Arvada.

Where: Denver Beer Co., 5768 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada

Price for two: $30 – $36 depending on package. Purchase tickets in advance to save.

Time: 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 14 ­– 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 15

Travel to Colorado Springs to see Colorado’s BIGGEST pumpkins at the Giant Pumpkin Festival.

Where: 2501 W. Colorado Ave. Colorado Springs

Price for two: Free

Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 21

Celebrate Día de los Muertos.

Decorate sugar skulls, paint your face, see Aztec dancers followed by a procession to honor loved ones and celebrate the Day of the Dead.

Where: CHAC-Gallery, 772/774 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Price for two: Free

Time: 6 – 9 p.m. on Friday, October 13

Dress up

Dress up like The Walking Dead and participate in the 12th annual Denver Zombie Crawl.

Where: Denver Zombie Crawl, 16th St., Denver

Price for two: Free, register here

Time: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 7

If you’d rather dance, get your best costume on and attend the first-ever Zombie Prom.

Where: 725 W. 39th Ave., Denver

Price for two: $10

Time: 8 – 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, October 28

Dine and drink out.

Sip fresh-pressed apple cider, taste pies and more at Cider Days in Lakewood.

Where: Lakewood Heritage Center, 801 S. Yarrow St., Lakewood

Price for two: $12 in advance, $16 at door

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8

Enjoy free craft beer and discussions by the best brewers at this tap tasting in Arvada.

Where: Lamar Street Center, 5889 Lamar St., Arvada

Price for two: Free, must register in advance

Time: 6 – 9 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11

Celebrate the release of Season 2 of Stranger Things with music inspired by the Upside Down by DJ Hollow and DJ Tower at Ophelia’s Stranger Brunch.

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver

Price for two: No cover

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29



Have an animal encounter.

If you can bear it, go see spiders and other creepy-crawlies as part of Bugtober!, an exhibit at the Butterly Pavilion.

Where: Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster

Price for two: $22 at door

Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. from Monday, October 2 – Sunday, October 29

Party with the dinosaurs at DINOS! After Dark hosted by the Denver Zoo. During this adult-only night of fun, there will be beer, jack-0-lantern sculptures, pumpkin carving, a Dinosaur Sex Talk presented by Dinosaur Ridge and much more.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Price for two: $30

Time: 6:30 – 9 p.m. on October 5, 12, 19 and 26

Have a bat encounter at the Denver Botanic Gardens and get up close and personal.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Price for two: $31

Time: 1 and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 29

Take a spooky walk

Glow at the Gardens via Facebook

Walk down Santa Fe Drive and enjoy creepy displays of art, antiques, taxidermy and more at the Witches & Ghouls Art Crawl.

Where: The Room of Lost Things, 985 N. Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Price for two: Free

Time: 1 p.m. – 12 a.m. on Friday, October 6 and Saturday, October 7

See hundreds of carved jack-o’-lanterns light up the night as you walk through the Denver Botanic Gardens at Glow at the Gardens.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Price for two: $32 *HURRY TICKETS ARE GOING FAST

Time: 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. (last entry at 9 p.m.) on Wednesdays and Thursdays on October 18, 19, 25 and 26



Get scared

Watch Edgar Allen Poe and others from Gothic past perform tales of woe from macabre literature at Victorian Horrors, a theater production at the Molly Brown House.

Where: The Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver

Price for two: $38 *Hurry tickets are going fast.

Time: 6 – 9 p.m. from Friday, October 13 – Saturday, October 28

Take the Walking Dead Ghost Tour in downtown Denver.

Where: Meet in front of Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Price for two: $40

Time: 5:30 and 8 p.m. See here for full October schedule.