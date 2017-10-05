Cuddle up in flannel, leggings and sweater socks ‘cause it’s every couple’s favorite time of year. The holidays are officially in full swing with the start of October, and we know you’re looking for ways to warm up to your sweetheart or friend or acquaintance — whoever spices up your pumpkin spice latte. Don’t have any money in the bank? No sweat. We know those Halloween party cover fees are astronomical and even that pretty whipped PSL isn’t cheap anymore. Don’t fret because these are cheap dates priced $40 or under for two people, and if that’s even too much—some are free too my frugal friend. These 50 cheap ass autumn dates will definitely get you your bang for your buck.

Get lost in a corn maze

Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms via Facebook

Visit the Corn Maze at Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms.

Where: 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Rd., Littleton
Price for two: $28, $26 with student IDs
Time: Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. through October 29.

Try to find your way out at the Fritzler Maze.

Where: 20861 Co Rd. 33, La Salle
Price for two: $32 for non-scary maze combo, $50 for scary maze combo. Save up to $6 per ticket transaction with these discount coupons.
Time: Click here for full October schedule.

Watch a scary movie

Blue Starlite Drive-In via Facebook

Watch a Halloween movie in the mountains near Vail Valley at the Blue Starlite Drive-In

Where: 801 Ed6, Minturn
Price for two: $16 for two admission tickets + $10 – $15 for car slot depending on vehicle size
Time:

Saturday, October 7 @ 7 p.m. – Beetlejuice
Saturday, October 14 @ 7 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 
Saturday, October 14 @ 9:30 p.m. – The Shining 
Saturday, October 21 @ 7 p.m. – Beetlejuice
Saturday, October 21 @ 9:30 p.m. – The Shining 
Friday, October 27 @ 7 p.m. Ghostbusters
Friday, October 27 @ 9:30 p.m. – The Shining 
Saturday, October 28 @ 7 p.m. – Beetlejuice
Saturday, October 28 @ 9:30 p.m. – Halloween 
Sunday, October 29 @ 7:30 p.m. – Halloween 
Monday, October 30 @ 7:30 p.m. The Shining 
Tuesday, October 31 @ 7:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters

Watch a creepy flick at the Esquire Theatre.

Where: 590 N. Downing St., Denver
Price for two: $19 for midnight showings, $17 for Wednesday Literary Horror flick series
Time:

Wednesday, October 4 @ 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The Fall of the House of Usher 
Friday, October 6 @ 11:59 p.m. – The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 
Saturday, October 7 @ 11:59 p.m. – The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 
Wednesday, October 11 @ 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – The Pit and The Pendulum 
Friday, October 13 @ 11:59 p.m. –  Halloween
Saturday, October 14 @ 11:59 p.m. –  Halloween
Wednesday, October 18 @ 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Carrie 
Friday, October 20 @ 11:59 p.m. – Rawhead Rex 
Saturday, October 21 @ 11:59 p.m.  Rawhead Rex 
Wednesday, October 25 @ 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Misery 
Friday, October 27 @ 11:59 p.m. – Rocky Horror Picture Show
Saturday, October 28 @ 11:59 p.m. – Rocky Horror Picture Show
Tuesday, October 31 @ 10 p.m. – Rocky Horror Picture Show

Score dinner and a free showing of Halloween at a Dine-In Movie at Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox.

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver
Price for two: No cover
Time: 9 p.m. on Wednesday, October 25

Watch a horror film directed by George Romero and listen to spooky music by local bands at Sie FilmCenter‘s Scream Screen series.

Where: 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
Price for two: $22, $16 with student IDs
Time:

Friday, October 6 @ 9:30 p.m. – Creepshow with Church Fire
Friday, October 13 @ 9:30 p.m. – Martin with Weathered Statues
Friday, October 20 @ 9:30 p.m. – The Crazies with Muscle Beach
Friday, October 27 @ 9:30 p.m. – Two  Evil Eyes with Law of the Night

Take a fall hike

Maroon Bells and Maroon Lake on the way to Crater Lake. Photo via Thinkstock.

See the golden aspens glow bright yellow and orange on one of these amazing fall hikes.

Where: The Great Outdoors
Price for two: Priceless
Time: The best time to witness peak foliage is late September to early October.

Get a pumpkin

Pumpkin Festival via Facebook

Get your pumpkin without having to leave Denver at the Pumpkin Harvest Festival

Where: Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., Denver
Price for two: Free
Time: 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 7 ­– 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 8

Pick out a pumpkin from the patch and enjoy other fall festivities at the Pumpkin Festival hosted by Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms. 

Where: 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Rd., Littleton
Price for two: $16
Time: 9 a.m. ­- 5 p.m. on Friday, October 13 – Sunday, October 15

Score a pumpkin and a beer at the Pumpkin Patch & Painting Party hosted by Denver Beer Co. in Arvada.

Where: Denver Beer Co., 5768 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada
Price for two: $30 – $36 depending on package. Purchase tickets in advance to save.
Time: 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 14 ­– 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 15

Travel to Colorado Springs to see Colorado’s BIGGEST pumpkins at the Giant Pumpkin Festival

Where: 2501 W. Colorado Ave. Colorado Springs
Price for two: Free
Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 21

Celebrate Día de los Muertos.

Day of the Dead Skulls via Pixabay

Decorate sugar skulls, paint your face, see Aztec dancers followed by a procession to honor loved ones and celebrate the Day of the Dead.

Where: CHAC-Gallery, 772/774 Santa Fe Dr., Denver
Price for two: Free
Time: 6 – 9 p.m. on Friday, October 13

Dress up

Photo by Meg O’Neill.

 

Dress up like The Walking Dead and participate in the 12th annual Denver Zombie Crawl

Where: Denver Zombie Crawl, 16th St., Denver
Price for two: Free, register here
Time: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 7

 SEE: [PHOTOS] – Denver Zombie Crawl Brings Fright to Life

If you’d rather dance, get your best costume on and attend the first-ever Zombie Prom

Where: 725 W. 39th Ave., Denver
Price for two: $10
Time: 8 – 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, October 28

Dine and drink out.

Ophelia’s at night. Photo courtesy of Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox.

Sip fresh-pressed apple cider, taste pies and more at Cider Days in Lakewood.

Where: Lakewood Heritage Center, 801 S. Yarrow St., Lakewood
Price for two: $12 in advance, $16 at door
Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8

Enjoy free craft beer and discussions by the best brewers at this tap tasting in Arvada.

Where: Lamar Street Center, 5889 Lamar St., Arvada
Price for two: Free, must register in advance
Time: 6 – 9 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11

Celebrate the release of Season 2 of Stranger Things with music inspired by the Upside Down by DJ Hollow and DJ Tower at Ophelia’s Stranger Brunch

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver
Price for two: No cover
Time: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29

Have an animal encounter.

Dinos! After Dark at the Denver Zoo via Facebook

If you can bear it, go see spiders and other creepy-crawlies as part of Bugtober!, an exhibit at the Butterly Pavilion.

Where: Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster
Price for two: $22 at door
Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. from Monday, October 2 – Sunday, October 29

Party with the dinosaurs at DINOS! After Dark hosted by the Denver Zoo. During this adult-only night of fun, there will be beer, jack-0-lantern sculptures, pumpkin carving, a Dinosaur Sex Talk presented by Dinosaur Ridge and much more. 

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver
Price for two: $30
Time: 6:30 – 9 p.m. on October 5, 12, 19 and 26

Have a bat encounter at the Denver Botanic Gardens and get up close and personal.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver
Price for two: $31
Time: 1 and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 29

Take a spooky walk

Glow at the Gardens via Facebook

Walk down Santa Fe Drive and enjoy creepy displays of art, antiques, taxidermy and more at the Witches & Ghouls Art Crawl

Where: The Room of Lost Things, 985 N. Santa Fe Dr., Denver
Price for two: Free
Time: 1 p.m. – 12 a.m. on Friday, October 6 and Saturday, October 7

See hundreds of carved jack-o’-lanterns light up the night as you walk through the Denver Botanic Gardens at Glow at the Gardens

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver
Price for two: $32 *HURRY TICKETS ARE GOING FAST
Time: 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. (last entry at 9 p.m.) on Wednesdays and Thursdays on October 18, 19, 25 and 26

Get scared

Molly Brown House. Photo by Danielle Webster

Watch Edgar Allen Poe and others from Gothic past perform tales of woe from macabre literature at Victorian Horrors, a theater production at the Molly Brown House. 

Where: The Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver
Price for two: $38 *Hurry tickets are going fast. 
Time: 6 – 9 p.m. from Friday, October 13 – Saturday, October 28

Take the Walking Dead Ghost Tour in downtown Denver. 

Where: Meet in front of Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver
Price for two: $40
Time: 5:30 and 8 p.m. See here for full October schedule.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.