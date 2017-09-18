Denver concerts are not a seasonal event. Whether it’s cold outside, hot as hell or rain is pouring down – Denver concerts are unrelenting and delightfully consistent. With that being said, we’ve got the guide to this week’s Denver concerts as we enter the final two weeks of September. You can go see a national act at Red Rocks or you can catch a local act rock-out The Bluebird. Whatever you choose to do, you’ll be supporting the Denver scene. As always, we have some recommendations along with a playlist below.

Monday, September 18

Recommended: Muse w/ Thirty Seconds to Mars, PVRIS @ Red Rocks

The English alternative rock band Muse is returning to Red Rocks for the first time in a decade. The trio is in the middle of their North American tour in support of their award-winning album, Drones, released in 2016. Muse never fails to put on a satisfying show with their striking visuals and empowering songs. To add even more power to the mix, American rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars along with the up-and-coming band PVRIS will be joining Muse as they make their way back to Morrison. If you can find tickets for this killer lineup, it’ll be worth the investment.

Also see…

J Roddy Walston and The Business w/ Sleepwalkers @ The Gothic Theatre

Sacred Reich w/ Byzantine @ The Marquis Theatre

Invsn @ Larimer Lounge

Tuesday, September 19

Recommended: Ben Folds w/ Tall Heights @ The Ogden Theatre

The exceptionally talented Ben Folds is coming to town on Tuesday for an intimate performance at The Ogden Theatre. Folds is no stranger to the stage, as his musical career has been extremely diverse throughout the years. From putting a ballad-style twist on gangster-rap to writing his own music with The Ben Folds 5, Folds never fails to surprise us. Joining Folds is the Boston electronic folk group, Tall Heights. This will be a great night of entertainment at The Ogden.

Also see…

Cigarettes After Sex @ The Bluebird Theater

Pokey Lafarge w/ Esther Rose, Matt Rouch & The Noise Upstairs @ The Gothic Theatre

Worship On The Rocks w/ Jesus Culture, United Pursuit, Josh Garrels, Todd White, Sean Feucht, Lindy Conant @ Red Rocks

A Lot Like Birds @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

KnowMads w/ All Star Opera, Ryan Charles @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Froggy Fresh w/ Dirty Rotten Rhymers @ The Marquis Theatre

GGOOLLDD @ Larimer Lounge

Tender @ Lost Lake

Widowspeak w/ Death Valley Girls, Clearance @ Hi-Dive

Skippa Da Flippa @ The Roxy Theatre

The Damn Broads @ Lion’s Lair

Ophelia’s Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Jessica Hernandez & The Deltas w/ Los Mocochetes @ Globe Hall

Tom Jones w/ Into The Ark @ Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Wednesday, September 20

Recommended: San Fermin w/ Briana Marela @ The Bluebird Theater

The Brooklyn rooted indie-rock group San Fermin is headlining The Bluebird Theater on Wednesday with support coming from Seattle based artist Briana Marela. We had the chance to sit down and interview San Fermin’s Ellis Ludwig-Leone last week to discuss the show and more. San Fermin celebrated the release of their latest album Belong back in April and have more projects coming in the future. Grab some tickets, invite your friends and come hang out.

Also see…

Tove Lo w/ Daye Jack @ The Ogden Theatre

NEEDTOBREATHE w/ Gavin DeGraw and The New Respects @ Red Rocks

Ride w/ Paul Italiano @ Summit Music Hall

Dreamers Delight & Templo w/ Special Guest Cloudchord, Mikey Thunder, Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Shaggy w/ Natural Selectah ft. Jeff Franca, Borahm Lee, Gabe Mervine, Drew Sayers, Josh Fairman, Mike Tallman, Apex Vibe and More @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece

Groves w/ Corsicana @ The Marquis Theatre

Sera Cahoone w/ Kid Reverie, Nathan Cahoone @ Hi-Dive

Apocalyptica @ The Paramount Theatre

Al Hood & The H2 Jazztet @ Dazzle Jazz

Mandy Yoches and The Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern

Leroy Sanchez w/ Mario Jose @ Globe Hall

Joe Purdy w/ Amy Vachal @ Soiled Dove Underground

Thursday, September 21

Recommended: Paramore w/ Best Coast @ The Bellco Theatre

Paramore’s “Tour Two” is making a stop in Denver on Thursday with a performance at The Bellco Theatre. Despite the intriguing choice of venue, this show has the potential to be a highlight for 2017. Led by rock ‘n’ roll bad ass Hayley Williams, Paramore is coming off their 2017 release of After Laughter. Williams is known for her commanding stage presence and impactful vocal abilities. The pop-rock group Best Coast will be kicking off the evening and warming the crowd up for Paramore.

Also see…

Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley @ The Gothic Theatre

Get The Led Out “The American Led Zepplin” @ Red Rocks

Andrew W.K. w/ Modern Suspects @ Summit Music Hall

Brad Parsons Band ft. Members of Grant Farm and Sophistafunk (Late Set) w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Flatfoot 56 w/ The Zipperz, Pleading Guilty @ The Marquis Theatre

Vagabond w/ Nnamdi Ogbonnaya, Nina De Freitas @ Larimer Lounge

Slaves (UK) @ Lost Lake

Smokestack Relics @ Lion’s Lair

Benny Green Trio (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Mlima (EP Release) w/ Part & Parcel, Moonlight Bloom @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Moonwalker + More @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Andy Frasco and The U.N. @ Globe Hall

Igor & The Red Elvises w/ The Pharaohs @ Herman’s Hideaway

Shel w/ Megan Burtt @ Levitt Pavilion

Friday, September 22

Recommended: High Elevation Rock Festival w/ Five Finger Death Punch, Korn, A Day To Remember, Stone Sour, Halestorm, In This Moment, Mastodon and More @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

We can’t think of a more extreme way to end the work week than with a high-octane two-day rock festival at Fiddler’s Green. The High Elevation Rock Festival is returning this year with a screaming line up. Popular names in the hard-rock scene such as Korn, Five Finger Death Punch and A Day To Remember are all on the bill for 2017. This festival will be a full day of screaming distortion, piercing vocals and is sure to bring in a rowdy crowd. There are too many acts to list, so grab some passes and check out the lineup for yourself.

Also see…

Manchester Orchestra w/ Tigers Jaw, Foxing @ The Ogden Theatre

Mondo Cozmo w/ Flagship @ The Bluebird Theater

GBH w/ The Casualties, Clusterfux @ The Gothic Theatre

JJ Grey & Mofro w/ The Magpie Salute, North Mississippi Allstars, Anders Osborne present N.M.O. @ Red Rocks

Marco Antonia Solis w/ Jesse & Joy @ The Pepsi Center

Ski Mask The Slump God @ Summit Music Hall

Masta Ace ft. Wake Self & DJ Element w/ WindchILL, Proximity, Buddhakai, Lingo, LoS @ Cervantes’ Other Side

MarchFourth w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Four Year Strong w/ Seaway, Like Pacific, Grayscale, Life Lessons @ The Marquis Theatre

Option 4 @ Larimer Lounge

The Lituation @ Hi-Dive

Riot Ten + Yookie + Dack Janiels @ Beta Nightclub

D12 Swiftly @ The Roxy Theatre

Kaleo w/ Wilder @ The Paramount Theatre

Bear & The Beats w/ William Matheny @ Lion’s Lair

John Gunther’s “Safari Trio” ft. Brad Shepik & John Hadfield (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Ronnie Shellist Blues (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

William Michael Morgan @ Grizzly Rose

Like A Rocket + The Swindlin’ Hearts @ 3 Kings Tavern

Black Uhuru w/ Judge Roughneck @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Ready Set Go ft. DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

Body Meat @ Globe Hall

King Cardinal w/ Clouds & Mountains, Anthony Ruptak @ The Walnut Room

Peter Bradley Adams w/ Caitlin Canty @ Soiled Dove Underground

Warner Drive w/ Rough Kashmere, Of David, Zen Alchemists, The Push @ Herman’s Hideaway

Envy Alo w/ Legato, Dog City Disco @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Josh Abbott Band @ Levitt Pavilion

Bonnie & The Clydes @ Tuft Theatre

Gypsy Swing Revue @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Saturday, September 23

Recommended: Dragondeer and Strange Americans @ Levitt Pavilion

Levitt Pavilion is still going strong with their summer concert lineup and this Saturday is no different. Denver bands Dragondeer and Strange Americans are co-headlining Denver’s newest outdoor music venue. Both bands fall under the genre of rock while still adding their own elements to the mix. This is Levitt’s last free show of the summer making this the perfect way to save some money and spend a Saturday enjoying Denver talent.

Also see…

Dead Cross w/ Secret Chiefs 3 @ The Ogden Theatre

Poolside @ The Bluebird Theater

Ninja Sex Party @ The Fillmore

Buckethead & Brain and Brewer @ The Gothic Theatre

Greensky Bluegrass w/ Fruition @ Red Rocks

Arise in Chaos w/ Typhoid Mary, Corrupt Carnage, Parasite Machine, Mob for Bid @ Summit Music Hall

Ground Up Reggae Fest ft. Jon Wayne (w/ P432), Tropidelic, Inna Vision, Project 432 (Album Release), WILLIS, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Slaves w/ Secrets, Out Came The Wolves, Picturesque @ The Marquis Theatre

The Savage Blush w/ Prude Boys, Dead Palms @ Larimer Lounge

Thee Commons w/ Colfax Speed Queen @ Lost Lake

Fleetmac Wood (Late Set) @ Lost Lake

Casey James Prestwood and the Burning Angels w/ Gasoline Lollipops, 5 & Dimers @ Hi-Dive

Brotha Lynch Hung @ The Roxy Theatre

Kaleo w/ Wilder @ The Paramount Theatre

Sleeping Lessons w/ RMMTS @ Lion’s Lair

Peter Bernstein w/ Larry Goldings, Bill Stewart (2 Evening Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Delta Sonics (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

John Gunther w/ Heath Walton, Brad Shepik, John Hadfield @ Nocturne Jazz

Montgomery Gentry @ Grizzly Rose

The Hacks w/ Skss, Pleading Guilty @ 3 Kings Tavern

DJ boyhollow (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Stanton Moore (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Whitewater Ramble w/ Treehouse Sanctum, Stomp Street Heist, Familydog Stringband @ Globe Hall

Shelly Rollison (Single Release Show) w/ Stop Motion, Fair Elle @ The Walnut Room

Mark Kozelek of Sun Kil Moon @ Soiled Dove Underground

JT & The Indecision w/ Ben Kultgen, Tyler Stanfield Band @ Herman’s Hideaway

Pandasaywhat w/ Collidoscope, Floatgoat @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Patty Stevenson & Craig Siemsen @ Tuft Theatre

Tom Paxton w/ The DonJuans @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Sunday, September 24

Recommended: Ruckus On The Rocks: Galactic & Pepper w/ Tribal Seeds, Fortunate Youth @ Red Rocks

A night of sweet jams and good vibes you say? Count us in. NOLA jam band Galactic is joining forces with the Hawaiian reggae-rock band Pepper on Sunday. Galactic has been around since the ’90s and is known to put on a soulfully diverse show, but adding some Pepper to the mix will definitely spice things up. With support from Tribal Seeds and Fortunate Youth, this show will literally be a ruckus on the rocks. Treat yourself to a night out at Red Rocks. You deserve it.

Also see…

Rac w/ Gigamesh @ The Bluebird Theater

Instant Transmission w/ it’s always sunny in tijuana, BVTH BOMBS, Letter 9, Thought Pilot, The Butchering @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Afton Showcase ft. IRAHJON, HardWork Playerz INC, FastLane kobe, CamRex/BakeUp & Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Karina Garcia @ The Marquis Theatre

Sun Seeker @ Lost Lake

Nora En Pure @ Beta Nightclub

Young Valley w/ Austen Carroll, Andy Thomas’ Dust Heart @ Lion’s Lair

Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Peter Bernstein w/ Larry Goldings, Bill Stewart (Two Evening Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

DJ Boyhollow (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Lief Sjostrom (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Minihorse @ Globe Hall

Henhouse Prowlers @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

