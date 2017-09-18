Denver concerts are not a seasonal event. Whether it’s cold outside, hot as hell or rain is pouring down – Denver concerts are unrelenting and delightfully consistent. With that being said, we’ve got the guide to this week’s Denver concerts as we enter the final two weeks of September. You can go see a national act at Red Rocks or you can catch a local act rock-out The Bluebird. Whatever you choose to do, you’ll be supporting the Denver scene. As always, we have some recommendations along with a playlist below.
Monday, September 18
Recommended: Muse w/ Thirty Seconds to Mars, PVRIS @ Red Rocks
The English alternative rock band Muse is returning to Red Rocks for the first time in a decade. The trio is in the middle of their North American tour in support of their award-winning album, Drones, released in 2016. Muse never fails to put on a satisfying show with their striking visuals and empowering songs. To add even more power to the mix, American rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars along with the up-and-coming band PVRIS will be joining Muse as they make their way back to Morrison. If you can find tickets for this killer lineup, it’ll be worth the investment.
Also see…
J Roddy Walston and The Business w/ Sleepwalkers @ The Gothic Theatre
Sacred Reich w/ Byzantine @ The Marquis Theatre
Invsn @ Larimer Lounge
Tuesday, September 19
Recommended: Ben Folds w/ Tall Heights @ The Ogden Theatre
The exceptionally talented Ben Folds is coming to town on Tuesday for an intimate performance at The Ogden Theatre. Folds is no stranger to the stage, as his musical career has been extremely diverse throughout the years. From putting a ballad-style twist on gangster-rap to writing his own music with The Ben Folds 5, Folds never fails to surprise us. Joining Folds is the Boston electronic folk group, Tall Heights. This will be a great night of entertainment at The Ogden.
Also see…
Cigarettes After Sex @ The Bluebird Theater
Pokey Lafarge w/ Esther Rose, Matt Rouch & The Noise Upstairs @ The Gothic Theatre
Worship On The Rocks w/ Jesus Culture, United Pursuit, Josh Garrels, Todd White, Sean Feucht, Lindy Conant @ Red Rocks
A Lot Like Birds @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
KnowMads w/ All Star Opera, Ryan Charles @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Froggy Fresh w/ Dirty Rotten Rhymers @ The Marquis Theatre
GGOOLLDD @ Larimer Lounge
Tender @ Lost Lake
Widowspeak w/ Death Valley Girls, Clearance @ Hi-Dive
Skippa Da Flippa @ The Roxy Theatre
The Damn Broads @ Lion’s Lair
Ophelia’s Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Jessica Hernandez & The Deltas w/ Los Mocochetes @ Globe Hall
Tom Jones w/ Into The Ark @ Ellie Caulkins Opera House
Wednesday, September 20
Recommended: San Fermin w/ Briana Marela @ The Bluebird Theater
READ: Q&A – San Fermin Talks Colorado Ties and New Music Before Bluebird Show
The Brooklyn rooted indie-rock group San Fermin is headlining The Bluebird Theater on Wednesday with support coming from Seattle based artist Briana Marela. We had the chance to sit down and interview San Fermin’s Ellis Ludwig-Leone last week to discuss the show and more. San Fermin celebrated the release of their latest album Belong back in April and have more projects coming in the future. Grab some tickets, invite your friends and come hang out.
Also see…
Tove Lo w/ Daye Jack @ The Ogden Theatre
NEEDTOBREATHE w/ Gavin DeGraw and The New Respects @ Red Rocks
Ride w/ Paul Italiano @ Summit Music Hall
Dreamers Delight & Templo w/ Special Guest Cloudchord, Mikey Thunder, Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Shaggy w/ Natural Selectah ft. Jeff Franca, Borahm Lee, Gabe Mervine, Drew Sayers, Josh Fairman, Mike Tallman, Apex Vibe and More @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece
Groves w/ Corsicana @ The Marquis Theatre
Sera Cahoone w/ Kid Reverie, Nathan Cahoone @ Hi-Dive
Apocalyptica @ The Paramount Theatre
Al Hood & The H2 Jazztet @ Dazzle Jazz
Mandy Yoches and The Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern
Leroy Sanchez w/ Mario Jose @ Globe Hall
Joe Purdy w/ Amy Vachal @ Soiled Dove Underground
Thursday, September 21
Recommended: Paramore w/ Best Coast @ The Bellco Theatre
Paramore’s “Tour Two” is making a stop in Denver on Thursday with a performance at The Bellco Theatre. Despite the intriguing choice of venue, this show has the potential to be a highlight for 2017. Led by rock ‘n’ roll bad ass Hayley Williams, Paramore is coming off their 2017 release of After Laughter. Williams is known for her commanding stage presence and impactful vocal abilities. The pop-rock group Best Coast will be kicking off the evening and warming the crowd up for Paramore.
Also see…
Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley @ The Gothic Theatre
Get The Led Out “The American Led Zepplin” @ Red Rocks
Andrew W.K. w/ Modern Suspects @ Summit Music Hall
Brad Parsons Band ft. Members of Grant Farm and Sophistafunk (Late Set) w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Flatfoot 56 w/ The Zipperz, Pleading Guilty @ The Marquis Theatre
Vagabond w/ Nnamdi Ogbonnaya, Nina De Freitas @ Larimer Lounge
Slaves (UK) @ Lost Lake
Smokestack Relics @ Lion’s Lair
Benny Green Trio (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Mlima (EP Release) w/ Part & Parcel, Moonlight Bloom @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Moonwalker + More @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Andy Frasco and The U.N. @ Globe Hall
Igor & The Red Elvises w/ The Pharaohs @ Herman’s Hideaway
Shel w/ Megan Burtt @ Levitt Pavilion
Friday, September 22
Recommended: High Elevation Rock Festival w/ Five Finger Death Punch, Korn, A Day To Remember, Stone Sour, Halestorm, In This Moment, Mastodon and More @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
We can’t think of a more extreme way to end the work week than with a high-octane two-day rock festival at Fiddler’s Green. The High Elevation Rock Festival is returning this year with a screaming line up. Popular names in the hard-rock scene such as Korn, Five Finger Death Punch and A Day To Remember are all on the bill for 2017. This festival will be a full day of screaming distortion, piercing vocals and is sure to bring in a rowdy crowd. There are too many acts to list, so grab some passes and check out the lineup for yourself.
Also see…
Manchester Orchestra w/ Tigers Jaw, Foxing @ The Ogden Theatre
Mondo Cozmo w/ Flagship @ The Bluebird Theater
GBH w/ The Casualties, Clusterfux @ The Gothic Theatre
JJ Grey & Mofro w/ The Magpie Salute, North Mississippi Allstars, Anders Osborne present N.M.O. @ Red Rocks
Marco Antonia Solis w/ Jesse & Joy @ The Pepsi Center
Ski Mask The Slump God @ Summit Music Hall
Masta Ace ft. Wake Self & DJ Element w/ WindchILL, Proximity, Buddhakai, Lingo, LoS @ Cervantes’ Other Side
MarchFourth w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Four Year Strong w/ Seaway, Like Pacific, Grayscale, Life Lessons @ The Marquis Theatre
Option 4 @ Larimer Lounge
The Lituation @ Hi-Dive
Riot Ten + Yookie + Dack Janiels @ Beta Nightclub
D12 Swiftly @ The Roxy Theatre
Kaleo w/ Wilder @ The Paramount Theatre
Bear & The Beats w/ William Matheny @ Lion’s Lair
John Gunther’s “Safari Trio” ft. Brad Shepik & John Hadfield (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Ronnie Shellist Blues (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
William Michael Morgan @ Grizzly Rose
Like A Rocket + The Swindlin’ Hearts @ 3 Kings Tavern
Black Uhuru w/ Judge Roughneck @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Ready Set Go ft. DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern
Body Meat @ Globe Hall
King Cardinal w/ Clouds & Mountains, Anthony Ruptak @ The Walnut Room
Peter Bradley Adams w/ Caitlin Canty @ Soiled Dove Underground
Warner Drive w/ Rough Kashmere, Of David, Zen Alchemists, The Push @ Herman’s Hideaway
Envy Alo w/ Legato, Dog City Disco @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Josh Abbott Band @ Levitt Pavilion
Bonnie & The Clydes @ Tuft Theatre
Gypsy Swing Revue @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Saturday, September 23
Recommended: Dragondeer and Strange Americans @ Levitt Pavilion
Levitt Pavilion is still going strong with their summer concert lineup and this Saturday is no different. Denver bands Dragondeer and Strange Americans are co-headlining Denver’s newest outdoor music venue. Both bands fall under the genre of rock while still adding their own elements to the mix. This is Levitt’s last free show of the summer making this the perfect way to save some money and spend a Saturday enjoying Denver talent.
Also see…
Dead Cross w/ Secret Chiefs 3 @ The Ogden Theatre
Poolside @ The Bluebird Theater
Ninja Sex Party @ The Fillmore
Buckethead & Brain and Brewer @ The Gothic Theatre
Greensky Bluegrass w/ Fruition @ Red Rocks
Arise in Chaos w/ Typhoid Mary, Corrupt Carnage, Parasite Machine, Mob for Bid @ Summit Music Hall
Ground Up Reggae Fest ft. Jon Wayne (w/ P432), Tropidelic, Inna Vision, Project 432 (Album Release), WILLIS, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Slaves w/ Secrets, Out Came The Wolves, Picturesque @ The Marquis Theatre
The Savage Blush w/ Prude Boys, Dead Palms @ Larimer Lounge
Thee Commons w/ Colfax Speed Queen @ Lost Lake
Fleetmac Wood (Late Set) @ Lost Lake
Casey James Prestwood and the Burning Angels w/ Gasoline Lollipops, 5 & Dimers @ Hi-Dive
Brotha Lynch Hung @ The Roxy Theatre
Kaleo w/ Wilder @ The Paramount Theatre
Sleeping Lessons w/ RMMTS @ Lion’s Lair
Peter Bernstein w/ Larry Goldings, Bill Stewart (2 Evening Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Delta Sonics (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
John Gunther w/ Heath Walton, Brad Shepik, John Hadfield @ Nocturne Jazz
Montgomery Gentry @ Grizzly Rose
The Hacks w/ Skss, Pleading Guilty @ 3 Kings Tavern
DJ boyhollow (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Stanton Moore (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Whitewater Ramble w/ Treehouse Sanctum, Stomp Street Heist, Familydog Stringband @ Globe Hall
Shelly Rollison (Single Release Show) w/ Stop Motion, Fair Elle @ The Walnut Room
Mark Kozelek of Sun Kil Moon @ Soiled Dove Underground
JT & The Indecision w/ Ben Kultgen, Tyler Stanfield Band @ Herman’s Hideaway
Pandasaywhat w/ Collidoscope, Floatgoat @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Patty Stevenson & Craig Siemsen @ Tuft Theatre
Tom Paxton w/ The DonJuans @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Sunday, September 24
Recommended: Ruckus On The Rocks: Galactic & Pepper w/ Tribal Seeds, Fortunate Youth @ Red Rocks
A night of sweet jams and good vibes you say? Count us in. NOLA jam band Galactic is joining forces with the Hawaiian reggae-rock band Pepper on Sunday. Galactic has been around since the ’90s and is known to put on a soulfully diverse show, but adding some Pepper to the mix will definitely spice things up. With support from Tribal Seeds and Fortunate Youth, this show will literally be a ruckus on the rocks. Treat yourself to a night out at Red Rocks. You deserve it.
Also see…
Rac w/ Gigamesh @ The Bluebird Theater
Instant Transmission w/ it’s always sunny in tijuana, BVTH BOMBS, Letter 9, Thought Pilot, The Butchering @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Afton Showcase ft. IRAHJON, HardWork Playerz INC, FastLane kobe, CamRex/BakeUp & Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Karina Garcia @ The Marquis Theatre
Sun Seeker @ Lost Lake
Nora En Pure @ Beta Nightclub
Young Valley w/ Austen Carroll, Andy Thomas’ Dust Heart @ Lion’s Lair
Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Peter Bernstein w/ Larry Goldings, Bill Stewart (Two Evening Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
DJ Boyhollow (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Lief Sjostrom (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Minihorse @ Globe Hall
Henhouse Prowlers @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
