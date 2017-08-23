This weekend, get out there and head to theses unique events in Denver. The High Plains Comedy Festival will be going on all weekend and bringing over 100 performers. Head up to Boulder for the Tour De Fat and watch as what looks like a carnival pops up in the streets. Feeling active? Run in The Color Run or bend into your vinyasa at Yoga on the Green. Be bold and participate in the Denver GoTopless Day Parade or the American Idol Auditions. Whatever you do, spread some love and light and make it a great weekend.

Thursday, August 24

High Plains Comedy Festival

When: August 24 – 26, 7 – 10:30 p.m. Thursday, 6 – 11 p.m. Friday, 3 – 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: See various locations and venues here.

Cost: $10 – $45. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This is the fifth year of the High Plains Comedy Festival and it happens to be held in five different Denver locations up and down Broadway and at the Paramount Theatre. There will be over 100 performers with T.J. Miller as the headliner. See these comedians, from up-and-coming to well-known and fill your weekend with laughs.

Read: 15 Comedians and Troupes to See at High Plains Comedy Festival

Copper & Kings MixTape Bartender Challenge

When: August 24, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen and Bar — 1650 Wewatta St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Get ready to see some of Denver’s best bartenders battle it out based on Outkast and Depache Mode albums. Vote for your favorite cocktails, shout out suggestions to the bartenders and potentially win tickets to see one of the bands the drinks are inspired by. Of course, you’ll get a chance to taste all of the bartender’s creations.

Friday, August 25

Final Friday Art Walk in the Golden Triangle

When: August 25, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Golden Triangle Creative District – between Lincoln, Colfax and Speer Blvd.

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Take a stroll through this creative district for a relaxed Friday evening and engage with the artists displaying their pieces. Check out the works of restaurants, salons, museums, galleries, studios, shops and storefronts as they show their creative sides.

New Belgium Tour De Fat

When: August 25, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Boulder Theater – 2032 14th St., Boulder

Cost: $12-15. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: The Tour De Fat will be worth the drive when you experience the colorful sights and sounds of circus performers, musicians and comedians. There will be a variety of performances to enjoy including circus acts as well as dancing. Wear a costume that you think fits the setting, enter in contests and drink your fill of Fat Tires at this year’s event.

Denver Modernism Show When: August 25 – 27, 6 – 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday. Where: National Western Complex – 4655 Humboldt St., Denver Cost: $20 Friday, $10 Saturday and Sunday. Get tickets here. The Lowdown: This event features furnishings, home decor, fashion, art and electronics as well as events and entertainers with a space age theme. Throwing it back to when people were obsessed with futuristic decor, this event is out of a Back to the Future movie. Head to the kick-off party on Friday, then enjoy fashion shows, car shows, a drive-in movie and many others.

Saturday, August 26

Denver GoTopless Day Parade

When: August 26, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park – 101 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free (the nipple)

The Lowdown: Be part of Denver’s annual GoTopless Day Parade in celebration of equality. The goal of the event is to reduce objectification, demonstrate the legality of going topless and create a difference between nudity and sexuality in certain contexts. Come at 11 a.m. for body painting and to meet your fellow activists before the march starts at 1:30 p.m.

READ: Denver GoTopless Day Parade Returns for its 5th Annual March

The Color Run 5k

When: August 26, 8 – 11 a.m.

Where: Coors Field — 2001 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $44.99 – $49.99. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Have you always wanted to do a Color Run? This weekend’s your chance. Enter a race full of colors, unicorns and foam clouds as the theme of this Color Run is “dream.” Gather your friends for a fun way to do your Saturday morning run or walk.

American Idol Auditions

When: August 26, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Denver Performing Arts Complex – 1400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Free. Get more info here.

The Lowdown: Have the voice of an angel? This Friday is your chance to be in the running for American Idol. Show what you’ve got and meet the famous judges of the show.

Beer, Bacon and Bluegrass

When: August 26, 2 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Black Shirt Brewing Co. – 3719 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This Friday night, celebrate the three B’s: beer, bacon and bluegrass. Black Shirt Brewing Co. and Tender Belly will be providing the pork and brews and representatives will be there to talk about their products. The live music will be by Grassfed, five-piece string band and Big Time Rascals, a band that combines bluegrass with other genres.

Colorado Firefighter Calendar Release Party

When: August 26, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Seawell Ballroom at the Denver Performing Arts Complex – 1400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $35 – $100. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: What’s hotter than a shirtless fire fighter? Check out their sexy, new calendar and meet the men themselves at the calendar’s release party benefitting the Burn Center and Burn Camps Program at Children’s Hospital Colorado. Your ticket will also get you two drinks, hors d’oeuvres from local restaurants and a 2018 Colorado Firefighter Calendar. The winners of the Colorado Firefighter Calendar Try Outs will be revealed in a runway show.

Levitt Pavilion Beer Festival

When: August 26, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion Denver – 1380 W Florida Ave., Denver

Cost: $23 – $63. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Colorado’s biggest names in beers will be at this festival to serve up your favorite local hops. Taste Great Divide Brewing Company, Epic Brewing Company, Declaration Brewing Company and others as well as from breweries you may be trying for the first time. There will be live music by Grayson Erhard and Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts throughout the festival and a free concert by Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe afterwards.

Brews and Bruises

When: August 26, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center – 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $27 in advance, $35 at the door. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This beer festival is to benefit Denver Roller Derby’s team, The Mile High Club. There will be plenty of beer from local breweries as well as ciders. Meet the skaters and get your picture taken with them, browse the food trucks and participate in the silent auction.

Dinos And Donuts

Photo courtsey of The Denver Zoo Facebook

When: August 16, 8 a.m.- 9:30 a.m.

Where: Denver Zoo — 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $35. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: What goes best with brunch? Dinos. Maybe a llama or two. At least, the Denver Zoo thinks it’s an unexpectedly good combo. Munch on donuts at the breakfast buffet, sip Bloody Mary’s from the Bloody Mary and mimosa bar, hear a “dinosaur sex talk” and pet some llamas.

Candy Land

When: August 26, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Marquis Theatre – 2009 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $20. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: The dancers and pole artists of Hard Candy create a provocative portrayal of Candy Land. Choreographed by Marquette Carrington, be dazzled by this colorful performance.

Sunday, August 27

Denver BrunchFest

When: August 27, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park – 101 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: $65 – $95. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Who doesn’t love their Sunday brunch? Enjoy bottomless mimosas, plenty of Bloody Mary’s and all the brunch food you can eat. Vendors and restaurants including Habit Doughnut Dispensary, Esters Denver, The Egg and I and many more will get together so you can browse and choose your new favorite brunch item.

Yoga Pod LoDo Block Party

When: August 27, 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Yoga Pod Denver LoDo – 1956 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $20. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Join Yoga Pod for an afternoon of yoga, dance and shopping. Starting at 11:30 a.m. there is a flow class with live DJ Sonic Flow, then check out the local vendors after. At 1 p.m., there will be a rooftop dance party with live DJ OptycNerd. There will also be food by Modern Market and drinks by Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery.

Yoga On the Green

Photo courtesy of Yoga On the Green on Facebook.

When: August 27, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Where: Viewhouse Eatery, Bar, and Rooftop — 2015, Market St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Start your Sunday off right with a Vinyasa flow and mimosas. Be guided through your practice by CorePower Yoga instructors in the courtyard of Viewhouse. Afterwards, get a free mimosa or cold pressed juice for all your hard work. Make sure to bring your own mat.

Mark Your Calendar

Wonderlust

When: September 1, 7 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: C Squared Ciders – 2879 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $20.

Tickets: Available here.

Rocky Mountain Showdown

When: September 1, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Sports Authority Field at Mile High – 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: $55

Tickets: Available here.