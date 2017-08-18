Hosea Rosenberg — award-winning chef and owner of Blackbelly in Boulder — announced yesterday that he will open his second restaurant this fall in the North Broadway Shopping Center in Boulder.

Santo will be a seasonal, modern concept focusing on northern New Mexican cuisine— the region where Rosenberg was raised.

“New Mexico is a very special place for me, as it was where I was raised and where I lived for half my life,” Rosenberg explained. “I believe there is something magical about this part of the country. Its architecture and unique culture; a blend of Native American and Spanish influences from history, and of course the rich flavors of its cuisine. Despite its close proximity as a border state, many Coloradans have not experienced true New Mexico cooking. This is my soul food and I intend to share it with pride.”

Santo will be open for lunch Monday through Friday, brunch on Saturday and Sunday and dinner every night. The menu will combine classic, spice-filled regional cuisine of New Mexico with the local Colorado sources that Rosenberg has cultivated through Blackbelly. Menu items will include queso fundido, whole oven-roasted rainbow trout with San Luis potatoes, Oxford greens and salsa verde and stacked blue corn enchiladas with red or hatch green chile.

The word Santo translates to “saint” in Spanish, and guests can expect to see that theme infused throughout the restaurant design. Rosenberg has tapped into a local Boulder designer Alan Ortiz — who is originally from Santa Fe — for the interior design.

After winning Top Chef in 2009, Rosenberg opened Blackbelly as a catering business. It subsequently won Best New Restaurant within a year of becoming a brick and mortar in 2014. This will be his second restaurant concept.

Santo will be located at 1265 Alpine Avenue, Boulder.

All photos courtesy of Santo team.