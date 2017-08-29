By now, you’re likely familiar with the hype around Santa Fe’s Meow Wolf. And we agree— all the buzz around the immersive art experience is warranted—especially since it’s rumored to come to Denver. That makes the following announcement even more exciting— Meow Wolf is bringing a mini version of its gallery here to Denver as soon as next month.

The pop-up is a part of CRUSH — RiNo’s largest street art festival that will utilize over 100 street artists to re-paint the art district with beautiful murals. The event is growing in considerable size this year by expanding its boundaries (which include 100 walls) and dates. Now a week long, one reason for the expansion has to do with a sponsorship from Meow Wolf. As a part of their involvement, the New Mexico collective will setup the pop-up at a warehouse at 2750 Blake Street for the duration of the festival (September 11 to 17).

According to Meow Wolf’s Annie Phillips, “there will be both 2D wall art and 3D installation art featured. If you have been to Meow Wolf before, it will be one part gift shop, one part art gallery [and] one part mini Meow Wolf.” The featured artists will be a mix of whose participating at CRUSH as well as Meow Wolf Santa Fe artists. Phillips also confirmed artist working on Meow Wolf Denver will participate.

As for the location of the official Meow Wolf Denver, it’s still undetermined. The warehouse building on Blake Street sold earlier this year to Formativ, the group behind the World Trade Center at 38th Avenue and Blake Street, as reported by Business Den. However, Phillips said they would like the use the space for future projects, so there’s a possibility Meow Wolf could return to the space in other forms.

The Meow Wolf pop up will be located at 2750 Blake Street, Denver. It will be free to visit and will be open from 12 – 6 p.m., September 11-17.