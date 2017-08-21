This week, there are plenty of ways to get your fill of art and culture in Denver. Be sure to witness the eclipse on Monday, then check out new art exhibits by Patricia Aaron and Pattie Lee Becker. Into comedy? This is your week. See stand-up at the High Plains Comedy Festival or at the individual shows of Greg Proops, Deray Davis and Rita Rudner. There are also lots of other unique shows happening like the Boulder Fringe Festival, the Fashion Pashionista Show and the Denver Modernism Show. Find what interests you and have a fun-filled and action-packed week.

Monday, August 21

Boulder Fringe Festival

When: Throughout this week, August 16 – 27, see showtimes here.

Where: See addresses of 11 different venues here.

Cost: $5 – $15. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This performance art festival showcases the work of artists in non-traditional spaces like barns, libraries and cafés. The 12-day festival will feature plays including Eating Pasta on the Floor, Baba Yaga and Flight as well as music and dance performances.

Solar Eclipse Watching

When: August 21, 10:20 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park – Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: A partial solar eclipse will be viewable from Denver for the first time in decades. View the eclipse from the middle of downtown at Civic Center Park on your lunch break. The peak will occur at 11:47 a.m. when the moon will cover 92.4 percent of the sun. Bring eclipse glasses to safely view the action.

READ: A Coloradan’s Guide to Viewing the Total Solar Eclipse

Patricia Aaron

When: August 21, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: North Wing Gallery – 1705 17th St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: See this one-woman-exhibit where Patricia Aaron displays her paint and sculpture work. Inspired by the open land of Northern Wyoming, Aaron’s works shows a great variety of colors and textures.

Play: Works by Pattie Lee Becker

When: On view through August, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens – 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: Gardens admission – $12.50. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This artist’s work is described as “free floating narratives” and feature myths and fairytales through colorful drawings and soft sculptures. These interesting and dream-like works are sure to get you fantasizing.

Tuesday, August 22

Ladies Fancywork Society Fundraiser Party

When: August 22, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks – 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Join these crochet street artists as they throw a party to support their art on the Ratio Beerworks patio. There will be plenty of popsicles, giveaways and beer, as well as raffles to win prizes from local businesses and makers. There will also be a Tag Bar where you can make your own artwork, a live DJ and The Photo Bus DNVR to document your night.

Hot Fuzz Movie Party

When: August 22, 7 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Sloans Lake – 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $8. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: A movie party at Alamo Drafthouse means you’ll be viewing the movie on and off screen as there will be themed surprises all around you as well as pre-movie festivities. You’ll receive a limited edition Hot Fuzz t-shirt from MONDO featuring artwork by Jock. Simon Pegg stars in Hot Fuzz as Nicholas Angel who has been relocated to a small, sleepy town. Things get a bit more interesting when unexplainable decapitations begin to happen and Angel and his partner try to get to the bottom of the town’s conspiracy.

Sunset Cinema: Step Up

When: August 22, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Performing Arts Complex – 1400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Sunset Cinema is hitting you with another dance classic. As always, there will be dance lessons, performances, live music, cocktails and bites to eat before the film starts. Then, see this 2006 movie about hip-hop on the outdoor screen.

Wednesday, August 23

Greg Proops

When: August 23 – 26, 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Where: 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $17 – $25

The Lowdown: Hailing from San Francisco, Proops makes appearances on Whose Line is it Anyway? on the CW and @midnight on Comedy Central. Check out his new album, In the Ball Park, his podcast, The Smartest Man in the World or his book, The Smartest Book in the World for a taste of Proops’ comedy before you get to chance to see him live a the end of the week.

Thursday, August 24

Deray Davis

When: August 24, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Improv Comedy Club & Dinner Theater – 8246 Northfield Blvd., Denver

Cost: $25. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: You’ve probably seen this comedy star in some of your favorite movies and shows, including 21 Jump Street, Jumping the Broom, Life As We Know It and many more. He also performed at the 2006 Grammy Awards with Kanye West and Jamie Foxx. Catch his modern, lovable humor live to start your weekend.

High Plains Comedy Festival

When: August 24 – 26, 7 – 10:30 p.m. Thursday, 6 – 11 p.m. Friday, 3 – 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: See various locations and venues here.

Cost: $10 – $45. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This is the fifth year of the High Plains Comedy Festival and happens to be held in five different Denver locations up and down Broadway and at the Paramount Theatre. There will be over 100 performers with T.J. Miller as the headliner. See these comedians, from up-and-coming to well-known and fill your weekend with laughs.

Chime On, Denver

When: August 24, 5:30 p.m.

Where: City and County Building – 1437 Bannock St., Denver and McNichols Civic Center Building – 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free. RSVP here.

The Lowdown: This public reception is in celebration of the new composition, titled Ascent, of the 10 bell chime of the City and County Building. The song will be played on significant days in Denver. After this unveiling, head to the McNichols Building where the Perry Weissman 3, Greg Tanner Harris and Kuxaan-Sum will interpret the work in a musical performance. Afterwards, the artists will give a talk on composing for bells.

Sin Tax B-I-N-G-O

When: August 24, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building – 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 donation requested

The Lowdown: At this Warm Cookies of the Revolution event, take a step back into the 1970s. Hosts Erin Rollman and Brian Colonna talk about the ’70s notion of collecting tax dollars from “sins” – gambling, marijuana, cigarettes and soda. There will be comfort food from the Kitchen Table and of course Bingo prizes and warm cookies.

Friday, August 25

Final Friday Art Walk in the Golden Triangle

When: August 25, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Golden Triangle Creative District – between Lincoln, Colfax and Speer Blvd.

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Take a stroll through this creative district for a relaxed Friday evening and engage with the artists displaying their pieces. Check out the works of restaurants, salons, museums, galleries, studios, shops and storefronts as they show their creative sides.

Neverhome

When: August 25 – 26, 5 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Where: MCA Denver – 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $15. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Find your roots with this interactive performance art demonstration. Walk along downtown Denver’s streets, parks and rivers as SITE-SPECIFIC PERFORMANCE by Control Group Productions displays the act of migration and finding home in a changing environment through movement, narration, music and visual installation.

Denver Modernism Show When: August 25 – 27, 6 – 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday. Where: National Western Complex – 4655 Humboldt St., Denver Cost: $20 Friday, $10 Saturday and Sunday. Get tickets here. The Lowdown: This event features furnishings, home decor, fashion, art and electronics as well as events and entertainers with a space age theme. Throwing it back to when people were obsessed with futuristic decor, this event is out of a Back to the Future movie. Head to the kick-off party on Friday, then enjoy fashion shows, car shows, a drive-in movie and many others. Untitled: Truth & Dare When: August 25, 6 – 10 p.m. Where: Denver Art Museum – 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver Cost: $15. Get tickets here. The Lowdown: The DAM wants to talk bravery in the days when film was black and white. These pieces of history are all about crazy facts and risks people took. Learn about this intriguing time in history as you stay at the museum after hours. Rita Rudner When: August 25 – 26, 6:30 and 8:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Where: 5345 Landmark Pl., Greenwood Village Cost: $39. Get tickets here. The Lowdown: Rita Rudner claims the title of “the longest-running solo comedy show in the history of Las Vegas,” but is famous for her one-liners. She’s had several TV specials including Rita Rudner’s One Night Stand, Born To Be Mild and Married Without Children. She also had her own daily TV show, Ask Rita, and was a writer for Peter’s Friends and Thanks. Her most recent work is her role in a new play, Act Three. Fashion Pashionista Show When: August 25, 7 – 9 p.m. Where: Artwork Network – 878 Santa Fe Dr., Denver Cost: $35 – $45. Get tickets here. The Lowdown: This multicultural show combines fashion with rhythm and performance. Aside from fashion, contemporary performers, dancers, singers and actors will also be featured including Isabelle Derigo, a contemporary artist from Switzerland. Runway designers are Duane Topping, Jeneration Appereal and Crystal Heart. The Burlypicks World Championship: Best Act Extravaganza When: August 25 – 26, 8 – 11 p.m. Where: The Oriental Theater – 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver Cost: $30 Friday, $20 Saturday. Get tickets for Friday here and Saturday here. The Lowdown: See the end of the variety show that has been traveling around the country and features burlesque performers from around the world. In addition to this competition for the title of best burlesque performance, there will also be improv-striptease and tassel twirling. Saturday, August 26

a.mile.above and THE COLLAB. DEN

When: August 26, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Fort Greene – 321 E. 45th St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: These groups are coming together to bring a community art gallery with the motto, “Less Competition, More Collaboration.” See the works of over 50 photographers at this second annual event.

Sunday, August 27

Yoga Pod LoDo Block Party

When: August 27, 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Yoga Pod Denver LoDo – 1956 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $20. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Join Yoga Pod for an afternoon of yoga, dance and shopping. Starting at 11:30 a.m. there is a flow class with live DJ Sonic Flow, then check out the local vendors after. At 1 p.m., there will be a rooftop dance party with live DJ OptycNerd. There will also be food by Modern Market and drinks by Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery.

Mark Your Calendars

Dishwater Blondes: Musical Sketch Comedy

When: August 30, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Clocktower Cabaret – 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $10

Tickets: Available here.

Trailer Park Boys

When: August 30, 7 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre – 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison

Cost: $45 – $70

Tickets: Available here.

Jon Dore

When: August 31 – September 3, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday.

Where: 5345 Landmark Pl., Greenwood Village

Cost: $17 – $25

Tickets: Available here.