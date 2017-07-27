I grew up on the East Coast where quality sushi is both abundant and affordable. After getting accustomed to such luxuries, moving to the middle of the country really shocked me. Sometimes it feels like finding trustworthy and reasonably-priced sushi in Denver is harder than just catching a fish myself.

However, I refuse to give up my beloved rainbow rolls. Thankfully, happy hours, buffets and lunch specials have come to my rescue. Even the best Denver sushi places offer up deals. Our guide will tell you when to go to and what to order at top sushi restaurants to keep your wallet and stomach satisfied.

Sushi Den

When: Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 2:20 p.m. and 4:45 – 6 p.m. and Saturday, 4:30 – 6 p.m.

Where: 1487 S. Pearl St., Denver

The Lowdown: As one of the most popular sushi destinations in Denver, Sushi Den certainly doesn’t have to offer any kind of happy hour. So, although it doesn’t offer very extensive happy hour deals, we are still happy with what we can get.

During happy hour, most rolls remain the same price, but you can order discounted nigiri in one piece quantities. Since a regular order contains two pieces of nigiri, the happy hour deal lets you order a greater variety of nigiri for the same cost. They also offer happy hour platters such as chef’s choice of six pieces of sushi with a tuna handroll ($14.50). While letting the chef choose takes control out of your hands, this deal will also likely let you sample more expensive sushis without having to pay for a full order.

Sushi Hai



When: Monday – Sunday, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Where: 3600 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: If you want to keep your happy hour deals more straightforward, Sushi Hai is the place for you. It offers rolls for $4.50, $6.50 or $9.50 — which usually amounts to a discount of about $2 to $3 per roll. The happy hour menu even includes some of its signature rolls.

The real deal happens on Broncos Sundays when happy hour lasts all day. Sushi might not be the most typical game day food, but when it comes at a discount, we can think of nothing better.

Hasu Sushi

When: Monday – Thursday, 4 – 6 p.m and Friday – Sunday, 2:30 – 6 p.m.

Where: 250 Steele St. #104, Denver

The Lowdown: Hasu Sushi also keeps their happy hour deals pretty simple. Unfortunately, it no longer offers 30 percent off the final happy hour bill like it once did. However, they still offer a special menu including both regular and special rolls at a discounted price.

Okinawa

When: Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m and Saturday – Sunday, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: 3927 Tennyson St., Denver

The Lowdown: During happy hour from 2:30 to 6 p.m., Okinawa sells a selection of sashimi and hand rolls at a slight discount. However, you ultimately only save about $0.50 on sashimi and regular rolls or $1 on special rolls.

The real deal happens during lunch service. You can order a selection of their regular hand rolls at $10 for two rolls or $13 for three rolls. Choose wisely, and you could end up saving around $10 to $15 on your sushi order.

Sushi-Rama

When: Tuesday – Friday, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: 2615 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: At Sushi-Rama, bites of raw fish surf down a conveyer belt where eager patrons can scoop up what they want and pay when they’re done. This exciting serving method adds a layer of fun to the dining experience, but it also means the bill can sneak up on you if you’re not careful.

However, during happy hour, you won’t have to worry. Every plate coming down the conveyer belt cost just $3 letting you sample all sorts of dishes — including sushi — without the hassle of doing difficult mental math.

Blue Sushi Sake Grill

When: Monday – Saturday, 3 – 6:30 p.m, Friday – Saturday, 10:30 p.m. – 12 a.m. and Sunday, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: 1616 16th St., Denver

The Lowdown: Although Blue Sushi Sake Grill is a chain, it still has some high-quality food, and perhaps because it is a chain, it has even more quality deals. During happy hour, several of its nigiri and hand rolls are 25 or almost 50 percent off. Unlike most restaurants, it doesn’t just offer discounts on their basic tuna and California rolls. In fact, the happy hour menu exclusively consists of some of their more complex nigiri and roll creations.

The deals only get more delicious when you discover the late night weekend happy hours. On Fridays and Saturdays, a second happy hour goes from 10:30 p.m. until midnight — ideal for satisfying all of your late night munchies. On Sundays, their happy hour lasts a full eight hours until 8 p.m.

Tokio

When: Monday – Thursday, 5 – 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. and Friday 5 – 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: 2907 Huron St. #103, Denver

The Lowdown: For those late night sushi cravings that hit you during the week, you can go to Tokio, which hosts a happy hour from 10 p.m. to close on Mondays through Fridays. While their happy hour menu doesn’t include any specialty rolls, it does offer a wide variety of basic sushi in one piece orders at a $0.50 discount. It may not seem like much, but $0.50 per piece can really add up if you order enough sushi.

Osaka Sushi

When: Thursday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 3940 E. Exposition Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: We love specials, but on days when you know that no amount of discounts can satisfy your sushi cravings, all-you-can-eat sushi deals are true lifesavers. Osaka Sushi offers one of the best sushi deals in Denver. During lunch on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, you can munch on all of the sushi you would like for just $15.95 — the average price of a good roll.

Sushi Bay

When: Sunday, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: 3877 Tennyson St., Denver

The Lowdown: What about Sunday, you ask. Well, Sushi Bay serves all-you-can-eat sushi throughout the day on Sunday. At $32.95 per person, it is slightly pricier than Osaka Sushi, but it also includes dinner service and a very extensive menu of both regular and specialty rolls.

Don’t get overzealous with your ordering though. They charge $1 for any sushi pieces or rice left on the plate, so you need to finish everything on your plate if you want to avoid a high bill.

Land of Sushi

When: Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 4:30 – 9:30 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 4:30 – 10 p.m. and Sunday, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: 2412 E. Arapahoe Rd., Centennial

The Lowdown: Unfortunately, sushi cravings do not adhere to any kind of schedule. Happy hours, lunch deals and Sunday specials only help when your craving hits at just the right time. Land of Sushi understands and is here to help. It serves individual pieces of nigiri for just $1.50 all day long. While nigiri may not be the most fun form of sushi, who can pass up the opportunity to build their own 10-piece combo plate for less than $15.

For those who want full on sushi rolls, Land of Sushi also offers affordable lunch specials. You can get five pieces of assorted sushi with a California Roll ($12), 10 pieces of assorted sashimi ($12) or a combination of sushi and sashimi ($14).

Sushi Katsu

When: Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 2:20 p.m. and 4:45 – 6 p.m. and Saturday, 4:30 – 6 p.m.

Where: 2222 S. Havana St., Aurora

The Lowdown: Sushi Katsu is another place where the deals last all day. It may be slightly out of the way, but never-ending sushi is worth the trip. They offer an all-you-can eat menu including soups, salads, appetizers and over 30 kinds of sushi for both lunch ($14.95) and dinner ($24.95). During dinner, you can also request any of the special rolls off of their regular menu. In the end, it’s really actually fiscally irresponsible if you don’t come here and order the all-you-can-eat sushi.

As with Sushi Bay, Sushi Katsu will charge for any leftover food or rice. So come with an empty stomach and the willpower to push through massive piles of sushi.