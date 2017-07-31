We can’t believe how fast July flew by. We are sad to see it go. But with every goodbye comes a new hello and that is exactly what is happening with August. August is filled to the brim for Denver with showcases, festivals and concerts spanning across all genres and all venues. Use this as your roadmap to navigate through all the August concerts in the Mile High City.

Week 1: July 31 – August 6

Recommended: The Head & The Heart w/ Grouplove @ Red Rocks – August 2 & August 3

Indie-folk rockers The Head & The Heart will be returning to Red Rocks this year with a two show run. Supporting the return of The Head & The Heart is the pop-rock band Grouplove. Both acts are known for the energy they put into their music and the matching energy on stage. You have two chances to see this lineup, so kick off August the right way.

Also see…

8/1 – Meek Mill and Yo Gotti @ The Fillmore

8/1 – Darius Rucker w/ Lauren Alaina @ Red Rocks

8/1 – Tim McGraw and Faith Hill @ The Pepsi Center

8/1 – The Fixx / The Romantics @ Summit Music Hall

8/1 – Casey Russell, Will Trask, Clark Smith, Sean Danruand w/ Steady Flow @ Cervantes’ Other Side

8/1 – Negative Approach + Bloodclot w/ Product Lust, Joy Subtraction @ The Marquis Theatre

8/1 – En Garde Duo w/ Rocco Williams, Eunha So @ Dazzle Jazz

8/1 – Jazz Jam Hosted by Todd Reid (Late Night, Every Tuesday) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/1 – GoodRattle Hard Bop Quintet (Every Tuesday) @ Nocturne Jazz

8/1 – Dick Dale w/ Justus League @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/1 – The Velveteers w/ Plasma Canvas, Trauma Del Ray, Sentient Divide, See-You-Home-Wolf @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

8/1 – Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay (Every Tuesday) @ Goosetown Tavern

8/1 – Glovebox Money w/ Thistledown @ Globe Hall

8/1 – Jamboree Open Jam (Every Tuesday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

8/2 – A Tribe Called Red w/ At.Play, EFEMEL @ The Bluebird Theater

8/2 – Guns N’ Roses w/ Sturgill Simpson @ Sports Authority Field

8/2 – P-Nuckle w/ Wonderland Syndrome, Killing Creation, Avoid @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

8/2 – Eliot Lipp & Borahm Lee w/ Mikey Thunder, Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

8/2 – Jeff Rosenstock w/ Laura Stevenson, Bitter Suns @ The Marquis Theatre

8/2 – Keef Duster w/ URN., Gamma Death Wave @ Larimer Lounge

8/2 – 30,000 Days @ Lost Lake

8/2 – Steam (Every Wednesday) @ Bar Standard

8/2 – Adam Bodine Trio (Every Sunday, Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/2 – Ben Markley Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

8/2 – El Javi @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/2 – Jonathan Fritzen + Darren Rahn @ Soiled Dove Underground

8/2 – Jessica Jones Project (Every Wednesday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

8/2 – Stone Deaf Colorado w/ Strange Heavens, The Coffis Brothers @ Herman’s Hideaway

8/3 – CFX Project (Album Release) w/ ILL Silla, Iota Indigo, Onit, Dwoodz 2G, BYZ, Remarkable, Divine Misfits @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

8/3 – Kat Wright & Thunder and Rain w/ The Broadcast @ Cervantes’ Other Side

8/3 – Mad Pow (Album Release) w/ Widdlywah, Octopus Tree, GhostPulse @ The Marquis Theatre

8/3 – Chocolate Diamond w/ Wild Call @ Larimer Lounge

8/3 – Granny Tweed w/ Ned And The Dirt, Tokyo Rodeo, Edison Moth @ Lost Lake

8/3 – Arty w/ Sergio Santana, Fallward @ Beta Nightclub

8/3 – Bryan Ferry w/ Judith Owen @ The Paramount Theatre

8/3 – Dexter Payne Quintet + Michele Castro Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

8/3 – Adam Bodine Wildcard Sessions (Every Thursday) @ Nocturne Jazz

8/3 – Sunny Sweeney w/ Stephen Simmons @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/3 – Motown Groove (Every Thursday) @ Goosetown Tavern

8/3 – Phour.O (Every Thursday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

8/3 – The Suffers w/ The Other Black @ Levitt Pavilion

8/4 – Jerry Garcia 75th Birthday Concert ft. Bob Weir & The Campfire Band @ Red Rocks

8/4 – Postcards (EP Release Show) w/ The Coast Is Ours, Gestalt, Lockjaw (CO), Backseat Vinyl @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

8/4 – 40 Oz. To Freedom w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

8/4 – Meat Wave w/ Rad Payoff, Loretta Kill @ The Marquis Theatre

8/4 – Lea Luna w/ Mental 69, Adam Consigli @ Larimer Lounge

8/4 – The Patient Zeros (EP Release) w/ All Chiefs, The Cutthroat Drifters, Dead Pay Rent @ Lost Lake

8/4 – Guilty Pleasures @ Hi-Dive

8/4 – Lumberjvck + Riot w/ Tyro @ Beta Nightclub

8/4 – Mr. Capone-E @ The Roxy Theatre

8/4 – Michael Hornbuckle w/ Michael Morrow And The Culprits, Mojomama @ The Oriental Theatre

8/4 – Rene Marie (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/4 – TRIO +1 (Every Friday) @ Nocturne Jazz

8/4 – Rodney Atkins @ Grizzly Rose

8/4 – Digger w/ Nobodys, Cheap Perfume @ Three Kings Tavern

8/4 – Judge Roughneck w/ Highway 50 @ Goosetown Tavern

8/4 – Fruit Bats w/ Patrick Dethlefs @ Globe Hall

8/4 – Vaud and the Villains @ Soiled Dove Underground

8/4 – Shakedown Street w/ Special Guest @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

8/4 – SALIVA + Special Guests w/ Scarlet Canary, Elete, WORLD FAMOUS JOHNSONS, Insurgence, Mammothor @ Herman’s Hideaway

8/4 – John Fullbright w/ The Drunken Hearts @ Levitt Pavilion

8/5 – Delta Rae w/ Liz Longley @ The Bluebird Theater

8/5 – Thievery Corporation w/ DeVotchKa, That 1 Guy @ Red Rocks

8/5 – Alabama w/ Lee Ann Womack @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/5 – Fiji w/ Drew Deezy @ Summit Music Hall

8/5 – Eptic w/ Midnight, Tyrannosaurus, Far Too Loud, Phase One, Ray Volpe, Stabby, Crystalize, Fury, Tyro, & More TBA @ Both Cervantes’ Other Side and Masterpiece Ballroom

8/5 – Hellgrammites w/ Giardia, No More Excuses @ The Marquis Theatre

8/5 – John Moreland w/ Christian Lee Hutson @ Larimer Lounge

8/5 – Tyler Childers w/ Sammy Brue, Kiel Grove @ Lost Lake

8/5 – In The Company of Serpents w/ Former Worlds, Matriarch @ Hi-Dive

8/5 – Lil Jon (DJ Set) w/ Manufactured Superstars @ Beta Nightclub

8/5 – Project Pat & Statik G @ The Roxy Theatre

8/5 – Say Werrrd? (Every Saturday) @ Bar Standard

8/5 – Olde Town Swing Band (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/5 – Peter Sommer Quartet (Every Saturday) @ Nocturne Jazz

8/5 – Grant Sabin’s Juke Joint High Ball (CD Release) w/ Nate Cook of The Yawpers @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/5 – Brick + Mortar w/ Modern Suspects, Yoke Lore @ Globe Hall

8/5 – The Danny Masters Band @ Soiled Dove Underground

8/5 – Winger @ Herman’s Hideaway

8/5 – The Reminders + Fed Rez @ Levitt Pavilion

8/6 – Face Vocal Band w/ Dearling, Mr. Majestyk’s 8 Track Revival, Spinphony @ Red Rocks

8/6 – Madchild w/ Sid Wilson, Luke Hightree, Articulate Tongues, Falli, Sid Madrid @ Summit Music Hall

8/6 – Ryan Caraveo w/ Travis Thompson, ROOKE5, Matty Jay @ Cervantes’ Other Side

8/6 – Trayce Chapman, Johnny Paparazzi, AP, Wayne Smith (CO), Ameazy @ The Marquis Theatre

8/6 – Michael Zucker, Sonic Vomit, Terminals, Giardia, A Light Among Many, Klaus DaFoe, DJ Frank Bell @ Larimer Lounge

8/6 – Allday @ Lost Lake

8/6 – Taiwan Housing Project w/ Church Fire @ Hi-Dive

8/6 – Spit Factory @ The Roxy Theatre

8/6 – Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/6 – Soul Diva Revue (Late Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/6 – Solohawk (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/6 – String & Cord (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/6 – HR People w/ Sykdvk, Mecha Mache @ Goosetown Tavern

8/6 – DJ EM, Thatcher @ Globe Hall

8/6 – True Blue Band ft. The Bill McKay (Every Sunday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

8/6 – The 2017 Carnival of Music (Day Show) @ Herman’s Hideaway

8/6 – BobbyrocK w/ The Endless Line, Torsion Project, Willow In The Sky, Nine Castillo (Night Show) @ Herman’s Hideaway

8/6 – Rocky Dawuni w/ The Bunny Gang @ Levitt Pavilion

Week 2: August 7 – August 13

Recommended: Velorama Colorado w/ Wilco, Death Cab for Cutie, New Pornographers and more.

“Bands. Brews. Bikes.” These three words describe Velorama Colorado perfectly. Velorama celebrates both music and the Colorado Classic cycling route that runs through Colorado Springs, Denver and Breckenridge. The Denver stop includes a four-day music festival featuring both national and local acts such as Death Cab for Cutie, Wilco and Rob Drabkin. Grab your tickets and head down to the RiNo Art District for some summer fun.

Also see…

8/7 – Julien Baker w/ Luray @ The Bluebird Theater

8/7 – alt-J w/ Tove Lo, SOHN @ Red Rocks

8/7 – Sulfuric Baptism, Nightwraith @ The Marquis Theatre

8/7 – Luke Bell w/ Cowboy Dave Band @ Larimer Lounge

8/7 – Marika Hackman + The Big Moon @ Lost Lake

8/7 – Shinyribs (ft. Kevin Russell of The Gourds) w/ Special Guests @ The Oriental Theatre

8/8 – Petit Biscuit w/ Daktyl @ The Gothic Theatre

8/8 – Miranda Lambert w/ Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen @ Red Rocks

8/8 – Taking Back Sunday w/ Every Time I Die, All Get Out @ Summit Music Hall

8/8 – Sundy Best w/ The Black Pages @ The Marquis Theatre

8/8 – Emily Bell w/ Son and Cynic @ Lost Lake

8/8 – Diego Figueiredo (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/8 – Marbin @ Herman’s Hideaway

8/9 – Blackberry Smoke w/ The Cadillac Three @ The Ogden Theatre

8/9 – One Ok Rock w/ Set It Off, Palisades @ The Gothic Theatre

8/9 – Miranda Lambert w/ Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen Night 2 @ Red Rocks

8/9 – Green Day w/ Catfish and the Bottlemen @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/9 – He Is Legend w/ Islander, Ghost Of A Dead Hummingbird, Dead Split Egos @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

8/9 – Adam Deitch (Break Science) w/ Ty Coomes (Lettuce), Prob Cause, Mikey Thunder, Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

8/9 – The Buttertones w/ Slynger, Meeting House @ Larimer Lounge

8/9 – The Rocket Boys + The Whistles & The Bells w/ Poet’s Row, Mel Washington @ Lost Lake

8/9 – Two Feet @ Bar Standard

8/9 – Diego Figueiredo (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/9 – Ben Markley Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

8/9 – Rico Jones (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/9 – Opposition Rising w/ Rum Rebellion, Drip-Fed, Sentry Dogs @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

8/9 – DJ Em Karoake @ Goosetown Cavern

8/9 – LIT and TANTRIC w/ Kirra, Rubber Planet, Geek Strong @ Herman’s Hideaway

8/9 – Hippo Campus w/ Slow Caves, Corsicana @ Levitt Pavilion

8/10 – Sylvan Esso w/ Flock of Dimes @ The Ogden Theatre

8/10 – A Tribe Called Quest w/ Sam Dew @ Red Rocks

8/10 – Raven Black w/ City Of The Weak, The Scars Heal In Time, Past of Ashes @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

8/10 – Brad Parsons Band w/ Still Stompers, Sour Bridges @ Cervantes’ Other Side

8/10 – Late Night Radio w/ Marvel Years, Paul Basic, Mikey Thunder @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece

8/10 – Myles Parrish @ Larimer Lounge

8/10 – Jocelyn & Chris Arndt @ Lost Lake

8/10 – Julian Archer w/ Greg Gisbert @ Dazzle Jazz

8/10 – Mikey Smith Trio (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/10 – STARJAMMER @ 3 Kings Tavern

8/10 – Jaden Carlson Band w/ Brisco Jones @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/10 – Ben Raznick, Caroline Cotter, Paul Kimbiris @ The Walnut Room

8/10 – Black Heart Saints w/ Children of Alcatraz, Filthy Heathens, Big Green Carpet, Framing the Red @ Herman’s Hideaway

8/10 – The Dustbowl Revival w/ Charley Crockett @ Levitt Pavilion

8/11 – Strange Americans w/ Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts @ The Bluebird Theater

8/11 – Lil Pump w/ DJ YUNG PROFIT, Future Heros, MiKEMiNDED & MEELO V, Planes! @ The Gothic Theatre

8/11 – Pretty Lights Live w/ Manic Focus, SoDown @ Red Rocks

8/11 – Vesperteen w/ Unknower, Loanword, Osuwi @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

8/11 – Zapp w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece

8/11 – Ballyhoo! ft. The Holdup and Kash’d Out w/ P432 @ Cervantes’ Other Side

8/11 – Eyehategod w/ Primitive Man, Fathers, Boar Worship @ The Marquis Theatre

8/11 – The Selecter w/ Denver Vintage, Reggae Society, Mile High Soul Club @ Larimer Lounge

8/11 – Dirty Bourbon River Show @ Lost Lake

8/11 – Dangerous Friends, Bud Bronson + The Good Timers, False Cathedrals, Animal Actress @ Hi-Dive

8/11 – Gentlemens Club w/ Shank Aaron, Slabs @ Beta Nightclub

8/11 – Roman Records Show @ The Roxy Theatre

8/11 – Indigenous w/ Erica Brown Trio @ The Oriental Theatre

8/11 – Sammy Miller & The Congregation (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/11 – Jeremy Mohney & His Big Four (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/11 – Jason Boland & The Stragglers @ Grizzly Rose

8/11 – Lungs (MINN), Full Bore, Smolder and Burn, High On The Mountain @ 3 Kings Tavern

8/11 – Meniskus w/ Florea @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/11 – Rancid DJ Afterparty w/ DJ Tone, DJ Mark Maladjusted, DJ Jake Alcorn, Special Guest Rico (Boss Hooligan Sound System) @ Goosetown Tavern

8/11 – The Shelters @ Globe Hall

8/11 – Emily Scott Robinson w/ John Adam Smith, Rachel Laven @ The Walnut Room

8/11 – Norman Brown (2 Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

8/11 – Melvin Seals and JGB @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

8/11 – Khaotika w/ Wormreich, Ruines Ov Abaddon, Gomorrah @ Herman’s Hideaway

8/11 – 311 w/ New Politics, The Plates @ Levitt Pavilion

8/12 – Pretty Lights Live w/ G Jones, Daily Bread @ Red Rocks

8/12 – Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga @ The Pepsi Center

8/12 – Big Gig 2017: Blink-182 w/ Bleachers, Marian Hill, THE WIND + THE WAVE, Dreamers, Sir Sly @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/12 – Engage Music Festival @ Summit Music Hall

8/12 – Tenth Mountain Division w/ Part & Parcel, Swimmer @ Cervantes’ Other Side

8/12 – J-Krupt w/ Cascade Delucci, Kid Vegas, Dante ThatGuy @ The Marquis Theatre

8/12 – Priests w/ Lithics @ Larimer Lounge

8/12 – STU Larsen w/ Ian Mahan @ Lost Lake

8/12 – Modern Leisure w/ Kyle Emerson, Down Time @ Hi-Dive

8/12 – Saint Clair @ Beta Nightclub

8/12 – National Poetry Slam Finals @ The Paramount Theatre

8/12 – Sista Soul (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/12 – Josh D. Reed Duo @ Nocturne Jazz

8/12 – Bottom Bracket, SKSS, Dryer Fire, Pitch Invasion @ 3 Kings Tavern

8/12 – IZCALLI (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/12 – DJ Big Styles (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/12 – Gleemer w/ Infinite Me, Roommates, Birdhouse View, Pretty Tired @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

8/12 – The Bisops @ Goosetown Tavern

8/12 – Old 97’s w/ Vandoliers, King Cardinal @ Globe Hall

8/12 – Melvin Seals and JGB @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

8/12 – Saving Abel w/ Lost Point, Lotus Gait, Something for Tomorrow, Phoenyx A.D @ Herman’s Hideaway

8/13 – Joe Walsh w/ Garth Brooks, Amy Grant & Vince Gill, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Richie Furay, Randy Owen, Todd Park Mohr, Michael Martin Murphy + More @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/13 – Airplane Mode @ The Marquis Theatre

8/13 – The Goddamn Gallows w/ Saddle Of Southern Darkness, Victim Culture @ Larimer Lounge

8/13 – Alex Napping w/ American Grandma, Coo Coo Bad Brains @ Lost Lake

8/13 – Bill Patrick @ Beta Nightclub

8/13 – Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/13 – Grande Orquesta Navarre (Late Sets, 2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/13 – IZCALLI (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/13 – Chicos Malos Salsa @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/13 – Tears and Rain @ Goosetown Tavern

8/13 – School of Rock Denver Tribute to Jam Bands @ Soiled Dove Underground

8/13 – Melvin Seals and JGB @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

8/13 – Paisha Love (Release Party) w/ Moluv, Jasmine Love, LPEEZ, Kevin Cartoon, Sun Dolce, Ajidon Rice, The Hittman, DJ Ktone @ Herman’s Hideaway

8/13 – Band of Heathens w/ Blake Brown & The American Dust Choir @ Levitt Pavilion

Week 3: August 14 – August 20

Recommended: Die Antwoord @ Red Rocks – August 20

For the first time in the group’s history, Die Antwoord will be headlining Red Rocks Amphitheatre as a stop on their Love Drug World Tour. Die Antwoord can best be described as unique, intriguing and damn entertaining. The South African hip-hop duo is celebrating their 2017 release of MADE BY GOD (Chapter II). If you’re looking for an unforgettable night at Red Rocks, this is the show to go to.

Also see…

8/14 – Logic w/ Joey Bada$$, Big Lenbo @ Red Rocks

8/14 – Hold Close w/ In My Room @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

8/14 – Barbarian w/ Peucharist, Nekrofilth, Morgue Whore @ Lost Lake

8/15 – Mew w/ Monakr @ The Bluebird Theater

8/15 – The Melvins w/ Spotlights @ The Gothic Theatre

8/15 – Young The Giant w/ Cold War Kids & Joywave @ Red Rocks

8/15 – Ed Sheeran w/ James Blunt @ The Pepsi Center

8/15 – Talking Dreads w/ Special Guests @ Cevantes’ Other Side

8/15 – Post/War @ Larimer Lounge

8/15 – Laney Jones and The Spirits @ Lost Lake

8/15 – The Lituation @ Hi-Dive

8/15 – “Keyboard Counterpoint” w/ Neil Bridge & Steve Denny @ Dazzle Jazz

8/15 – Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/15 – Freddy & Francine w/ Matt Skinner (of Tallgrass) @ Globe Hall

8/16 – Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue w/ The Record Company, Jamestown Revival @ Red Rocks

8/16 – Hundred Suns w/ Fox Lake, Samsara (CO), Too Many Humans @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

8/16 – Phaeleh w/ SuperVision, Mux Mool, Mikey Thunder, Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

8/16 – Unwritten Law w/ Lost In Society @ Larimer Lounge

8/16 – Hangman’s Hymnal w/ The Claudettes, Kerry Pastine & The Crime Scene @ Lost Lake

8/16 – Møme @ Bar Standard

8/16 – Eliane Elias Quartet (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/16 – Moderno Afro Cubano @ Nocturne Jazz

8/16 – Aurelio Vultaire + Bella Morte w/ Radio Scarlet, DJ’s Mr. & Mrs. Hoodbats @ 3 Kings Tavern

8/16 – The Whiskey Gentry @ Goosetown Tavern

8/16 – Tokyo Rodeo w/ The Federalists, Last Chance Texaco @ Globe Hall

8/16 – David Cook w/ Kathryn Dean @ Soiled Dove Underground

8/16 – Yosh and Yimmy w/ Jimmy Willden, Chainsaw Rodeo, Rachel and The Callgirls @ Herman’s Hideaway

8/17 – Ray Reed w/ NaPalm, Connor Ray, Yung June, 2une Godi, Special Guests DJ KTone, DJ Topshelf, DJ Squizzy Taylor @ The Bluebird Theater

8/17 – Robert Randolph and The Family Band @ The Gothic Theatre

8/17 – The Piano Guys @ Red Rocks

8/17 – The Ongoing Concept w/ Eidola, Save Us From The Archon @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

8/17 – Lyle Divinsky’s Soul Survivors w/ The Deer, Drunken Frenchmen ft. Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

8/17 – Big Dopes w/ Card Catalog @ Larimer Lounge

8/17 – Height Keech w/ Curta, Felix Fast4ward, Mirror Fears @ Lost Lake

8/17 – The Shivas w/ the band ICE CREAM, The Kinky Fingers @ Hi-Dive

8/17 – Feed Me + No Mana @ Beta Nightclub

8/17 – Rajdulari @ Dazzle Jazz

8/17 – Allout Helter w/ Special Guests @ 3 Kings Tavern

8/17 – Snailmate w/ The Milk Blossoms, Pretty Mouth, Princess Declaw @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

8/17 – Ghost Tapes w/ Twin Flame Medicine @ Globe Hall

8/17 – Korby Lenker, Jeff Cramer, Ali Sperry @ The Walnut Room

8/17 – Jon Wayne & The Pain + Mile High Allstars w/ Stinky Gringros, Audic Empire, P-Nuckle @ Herman’s Hideaway

8/17 – The Haunted Windchimes w/ Edison @ Levitt Pavilion

8/18 – Kill Paris w/ V!RTU, Joyzu @ The Gothic Theatre

8/18 – Slightly Stoopid w/ Iration, J Boog, The Movement @ Red Rocks

8/18 – Idina Menzel @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/18 – Diverje + Kill Minus Nine (CD Release) w/ eHpH, Midnight Marionettes @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

8/18 – John “JoJo” Hermann of Widespread Panic w/ Naughty Professor and Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece

8/18 – The Rocket Summer w/ 888 @ The Marquis Theatre

8/18 – Tethys w/ The Caveat, Ritual of Ascension, We Are William @ Larimer Lounge

8/18 – Pink Hawks (Album Release) w/ Kitty Crimes @ Lost Lake

8/18 – Ages and Ages w/ Jennifer Niceley @ Hi-Dive

8/18 – Moody Good @ Beta Nightclub

8/18 – Project Pablo @ Bar Standard

8/18 – City and Colour @ The Paramount Theatre

8/18 – Jux County ft. Julie Monley, Colin Bricker (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/18 – Little Creatures ft. Julie Monley (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/18 – Eli Young Band @ Grizzly Rose

8/18 – Charly Beaux & The Broken Band w/ The Raritans, Near Dusk @ 3 Kings Tavern

8/18 – Mr. Majestyk’s 8 Track Revival w/ DJ Alf @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/18 – Weaponizer (LP Release) w/ Throne of Belial, Rotstrotter, Chemically Crippled @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

8/18 – Elizabeth Rose @ Goosetown Tavern

8/18 – Stereo No Aware w/ Open To The Hound, Cocordian, Wazee @ Globe Hall

8/18 – Love Stallion, The Hits, Thousand Frames @ The Walnut Room

8/18 – KALIMBA – The Spirit of Earth, Wind and Fire @ Herman’s Hideaway

8/18 – My Body Sings Electric w/ Chemistry Club @ Levitt Pavilion

8/19 – Gov’t Mule & Yonder Mountain String Band w/ Marcus King Band @ Red Rocks

8/19 – Jeff Foxworthy & Larry The Cable Guy w/ Eddie Money, Foghat @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/19 – The Black Dhalia Murder w/ Special Guests @ Summit Music Hall

8/19 – Tatanka w/ Red Sage (Album Release Show), OffSteady (Late Set), I Conscious (PATIO SET), Selecta Razja @ Cervantes’ Other Side

8/19 – S1LENCER w/ Fat Lee, Johnny James, Six O’ clock, Poedic & Nexkin, Travellers Music, UFO (CO), DJ Mr Willis @ The Marquis Theatre

8/19 – Cat Power (Late Set) @ The Marquis Theatre

8/19 – S1LENCER w/ Fat Lee, Johnny James, Six O’ clock, Poedic & Nexkin, Travellers Music, UFO (CO), DJ Mr Willis @ Larimer Lounge

8/19 – Throttlebomb w/ Master Ferocious, Smolder and Burn @ Lost Lake

8/19 – Bad Licks, Last of The Easy Riders, Extra Gold, Eye and The Arrow @ Hi-Dive

8/19 – Ron Miles & Rudy Royston Quintet (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/19 – The Lurchers, Grass, Night Of The Living Shred @ 3 Kings Tavern

8/19 – La Pompe Jazz (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/19 – Brazilian Girls w/ Fun Factory (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/19 – Joe Strummer Tribute Night @ Goosetown Tavern

8/19 – LYFTD w/ Impact @ Globe Hall

8/19 – Daphne Willis w/ Decibel Sound Company, Larry Nix @ The Walnut Room

8/19 – School of Rock Denver Tributes (2 Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

8/19 – Lowdown w/ End of Eves, Corrupt Carnage, ONE FROM NONE, Lord Sandwich @ Herman’s Hideaway

8/19 – Smooth Hound Smith w/ Anthony Ruptak & The Midnight Friends @ Levitt Pavilion

8/20 – Drayco McCoy w/ SIDMFKID, Trip Phontaine, Staxx, Awka @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

8/20 – The Schwag @ The Marquis Theatre

8/20 – Downtown Boys w/ Surf Mom, Cheap Perfume @ Larimer Lounge

8/20 – Pig @ Beta Nightclub

8/20 – Ron Miles & Rudy Royston Quintet (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/20 – La Pompe Jazz (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/20 – Denver Beatniks w/ The Skeleton Crew @ Globe Hall

Week 4: August 21 – August 31

Recommended: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats @ Red Rocks – August 28 & August 29

Denverite Nathaniel Rateliff is coming back to Red Rocks for two nights of acoustic rock jams. Known for his hit song (that we all can relate to) S.O.B., Rateliff is bringing The Night Sweats back to Colorado with support from The Budos Band and Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaries. The first night has already sold out, however, there is still time to grab tickets to the second show. Get em’ now before night number two sells out.

Also see…

8/21 – Khalid w/ DJ Simone Says @ The Ogden Theatre

8/21 – Sam Hunt w/ Maren Morris, Chris Janson, Ryan Follese @ Red Rocks

8/21 – Arsonists Get All The Girls w/ Conquer Divide, Circuit Of Suns, West Cliffs @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

8/21 – Pelican w/ Inter Arma, Weathered Statues @ The Marquis

8/22 – Washed Out @ The Ogden Theatre

8/22 – Jacob Collier w/ Dandu, Mile High Soul Club @ The Bluebird Theater

8/22 – Khalid @ The Fillmore

8/22 – Sam Hunt w/ Maren Morris, Chris Janson, Ryan Follese @ Red Rocks

8/22 – August Alsina w/ Rotimi, Tone Stith @ Summit Music Hall

8/22 – Kingdom Of Giants w/ Currents, Afterlife, Kriminals, A Flood Foretold @ The Marquis Theatre

8/22 – Pickwick w/ Cataldo @ Larimer Lounge

8/22 – Monty Alexander Trio (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/22 – The Alarm @ Soiled Dove Underground

8/23 – 2 Chainz w/ Young Dolph @ The Ogden Theatre

8/23 – Joe Bonamassa @ Red Rocks

8/23 – Bryson Tiller w/ H.E.R. + Metro Boomin @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/23 – The Cured @ Summit Music Hall

8/23 – Muzzy Bearr w/ TNERTLE, Preliminary Malfunction, Mikey Thunder, Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

8/23 – Marty Friedman w/ Scale The Summit, The Fine Constant, The Fine Caveat @ The Marquis Theatre

8/23 – Pleasure Prince w/ Nasty Nachos @ Hi-Dive

8/23 – Monty Alexander Trio (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/23 – The Annie Booth Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

8/23 – Jukebox Spiders w/ DJ Benzedrine and Worm Spinning Vinyl All Night @ 3 Kings Tavern

8/23 – Mandy Yoches and The Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern

8/23 – Bear and the Beasts w/ Scotty and the Late Nights, The Bardots, The Hunter Hamilton Group @ Herman’s Hideaway

8/24 – “1964” The Tribute @ Red Rocks

8/24 – Oh, Weatherly w/ Beneath The Waves and Sincerely, Me @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

8/24 – Koan Sound w/ Asa, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece

8/24 – Antiserum + JSTJR @ Beta Nightclub

8/24 – Taj Trio w/ Tim Wendel, Art Lande, Josh Reed (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/24 – Rico Jones (CD Release) (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/24 – Soul Sacrifice w/ Cisco’s Kids @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/24 – Paul Cauthen w/ Extra Gold, Bear Antler @ Globe Hall

8/24 – Kasey Williams, Carrie Welling, Emily Davis @ The Walnut Room

8/24 – Trayce Chapman w/ Paul Junior, Leathal Weppin @ Herman’s Hideaway

8/24 – Gaby Moreno w/ Vanessa Zamora @ Levitt Pavilion

8/25 – Father John Misty w/ Jenny Lewis @ Red Rocks

8/25 – Depeche Mode w/ Warpaint @ The Pepsi Center

8/25 – The Lumineers w/ Andrew Bird, The Cave Singers @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/25 – The Burial Plot, Remain and Sustain, Dissonance In Design, Albert The Cannibal, Venom and Valor @ Summit Music Hall

8/25 – Mama’s Cookin’ w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

8/25 – Shatterproof + Avoid @ The Marquis Theatre

8/25 – Crafteon (CD Release) w/ Sar Isatum, Amdusias, Solarfall @ Lost Lake

8/25 – Ken Walker Sextet (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/25 – Kevin Fowler @ Grizzly Rose

8/25 – Other Black w/ Raven & The Writing Desk, Ramakhandra @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/25 – Today’s Paramount, Dead Orchids, Buffalo Party, Meet The Giant, Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

8/25 – Goodnight Freeman w/ Son and Cynic, Dust Stompers @ Globe Hall

8/25 – Marah In The Mainsail, Caleb Hawley @ The Walnut Room

8/25 – Mariachi Sol De Mi Tierra w/ Fiesta Colorado Dance Company @ Levitt Pavilion

8/26 – Eminence Ensemble w/ Kessel Run, Oomah @ The Bluebird Theater

8/26 – itchy-O w/ SPELLS @ The Gothic Theatre

8/26 – Reggae On The Rocks w/ Sublime with Rome, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Fishbone, Inner Circle, Landon McNamara, Judge Roughneck @ Red Rocks

8/26 – The Lumineers w/ Andrew Bird, The Cave Singers @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/26 – My Blue Sky w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

8/26 – Candy Land @ The Marquis Theatre

8/26 – Avenhart w/ Matt Rouch & The Noise Upstairs @ Larimer Lounge

8/26 – Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble w/ Heather Trost @ Lost Lake

8/26 – Wuki @ Beta Nightclub

8/26 – Mayday @ The Roxy Theatre

8/26 – Ritmo Jazz Latino (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/26 – Kate Olson Duo (Late Night) @ Nocturne Jazz

8/26 – Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/26 – Nuns of Brixton, Fauxgozi, Granny Tweed @ Goosetown Tavern

8/26 – Kevin Morby w/ Shannon Lay @ Globe Hall

8/26 – Session Americana @ The Walnut Room

8/26 – Mary Fahl @ Soiled Dove Underground

8/26 – Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe @ Levitt Pavilion

8/27 – The Budos Band w/ Hanni El Khatib @ The Gothic Theatre

8/27 – Emancipator Ensemble + The Opiuo Band w/ RJD2 (Live Band), Machinedrum @ Red Rocks

8/27 – The Lumineers w/ Andrew Bird, The Cave Singers @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/27 – The Common Good (EP Release) w/ Son Survivor, Doomsday For The Destroyer, Under Auburn Skies, Leveler @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

8/27 – Afton Showcase @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece

8/27 – Bleached w/ Special Guest, Springtime Carnivore @ Larimer Lounge

8/27 – Whole Milk w/ Upton Clothing Pop-Up Shop @ Lost Lake

8/27 – Espinoza Paz @ The Paramount Theatre

8/27 – Erik Troe ft. Matt Smiley Trio (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/27 – Kate Olson’s KO Ensemble (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/27 – Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/27 – The Goat Hill Massacre, Sulphurensis, Cyclonus, Apollonian, Sovereign Superior @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

8/27 – Mr. Happy, King Rat, Jane Doe, The Hacks, Victim Culture @ Goosetown Tavern

8/27 – Chuck Mosley & Stephen Shareaux @ Herman’s Hideaway

8/27 – New Breed Brass Band w/ Denver Municipal Band @ Levitt Pavilion

8/29 – Playboi Carti w/ Young Nudy, Pierre Bourne @ The Ogden Theatre

8/29 – Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey w/ Tauren Wells @ The Pepsi Center

8/29 – Lady Antebellum w/ Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/29 – Decapitated + Thy Art Is Murder w/ Fallujah, Ghost Bath @ Summit Music Hall

8/29 – Jason Richardson w/ The Reign Of Kindo, Stolas @ The Marquis Theatre

8/29 – Shane Endsley, Greg Gisbert, Miles Lujan @ Dazzle Jazz

8/29 – Rumin8 w/ Claygo @ Globe Hall

8/30 – Trailer Park Boys: Ricky, Julian & Bubbles @ Red Rocks

8/30 – The Murderburgers w/ City Mouse, Over Time, Filthy Hearts @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

8/30 – Turvy Organ w/ The Head, Coastal Wives @ Lost Lake

8/30 – Goldroom @ Bar Standard

8/30 – Ron Jolly Trio (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/30 – Adam Bartczak Republic (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/30 – Ken Peplowski @ Nocturne Jazz

8/30 – Dave Honig @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/30 – Pikzel Hold @ Goosetown Tavern

8/30 – Lillie Mae w/ Amanda Capper @ Globe Hall

8/30 – Ripe w/ Chris Daniels & The Kings + Freddi Gowdy @ Levitt Pavilion

8/31 – Joe Russo’s Almost Dead @ Red Rocks

8/31 – Spag Heddy w/ Bommer, Hoverboots, Slabs, Bloodhound, Bace Venture @ Summit Music Hall

8/31 – Shanti Groove w/ Monocle Band, Live Down The River @ Cervantes’ Other Side

8/31 – Wovenhand w/ Emma Ruth Rundle, Jaye Jayle @ The Marquis Theatre

8/31 – Nate Hancock w/ All Chiefs, We’s Us, Sinkra @ Lost Lake

8/31 – OverUnder w/ Stereoshifter, Blue Mesa @ Hi-Dive

8/31 – Keith Oxman Quartet (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/31 – Gordo’s Acoustic Showcase @ 3 Kings Tavern

8/31 – A Is For Atom w/ piKziL @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/31 – Dallas Thornton w/ Julian Peterson, Hunter Stone @ Globe Hall

8/31 – Inspector w/ IZCALLI @ Levitt Pavilion

