Without the theatrics of the weather at play, Chance the Rapper’s second night at Red Rocks on May 3, 2017 went off in spectacular fashion. Playing a similar set to the one he performed the night prior, Chance’s second night was treated as a victory lap that allowed him to revel in his rapid ascent to the top. The oft-repeated lyric from his song “Blessings” where he sings, “when the praises go up, blessings come down,” served as the omnipresent motif of the night with Chance being the testimony to its truth. Instead of coming off as sloppy seconds from the night before, Chance performed with new found conviction and perhaps converted a few non-believers in the process.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.