We hope you’re thirsty this week. We’ve got beer festivals, cider releases, brewery openings and more to keep your thirst quenched all week long. Bonus? Most of the Denver food and beverage events this week have free entry, so grab a buddy and head on out into the world—you never know what you’ll find.

Monday, May 15

Banjo Cider Release with Stem Ciders and Laws Whiskey House

When: Monday, May 15 from 4 until 10 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders —2811 Walnut St., Unit 150, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders has partnered with Laws Whiskey House for the release of Banjo— a cider aged in bourbon barrels for more than 9 months. Expect a sipper with bourbon and vanilla on the nose and a sharp finish. Limited quantities will be available in the taproom only, and the special release starts flowing at 4 p.m. sharp.

George Michael Musical Chairs

When: Monday, May 15 from 5:30 until 10:30 p.m.

Where: beast + bottle — 719 East 17 Ave., Denver

Cost: $55 per person for a four-course meal, $30 for additional wine pairings — call 303.623.3223 to make a reservation

The Lowdown: Celebrate George Michael and enjoy a four-course meal with dishes inspired by his music, including a “Too Funky” wild mushroom dish and a bouncy citrus dessert for “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.”

Tuesday, May 16

Charcuterie & Cider with Culture Meat & Cheese

When: Tuesday, May 16 from 6 until 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders —2811 Walnut St., Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: ‘Meat’ us over a buffet of charcuterie and cider at this collaboration event between Culture Meat and Cheese, The Denver Central Market, Old Major and Stem Ciders. The teams will be serving their RiNo “meat cones” with cider pairings including pear-apple cider, raspberry-apple cider and off-dry apple cider. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. or until they run out—whichever happens sooner.

Wednesday, May 17

Guac Off hosted by Spoon DU

When: Wednesday, May 17 from 1 until 3 p.m.

Where: Driscoll Green — 2055 East Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Show us what you guac. Sign up alone or with a team and show off your guacamole making skills at this guac off hosted by the SpoonU University of Denver Division. Do you have what it takes?

Hudson Hill Turns One

When: Wednesday, May 17 from 5 until 10 p.m.

Where: Hudson Hill — 619 E. 13th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Come celebrate one year of Capitol Hill’s favorite cocktail bar at Hudson Hill. They’re inviting friends, family and cocktail fanatics to head over and celebrate 365 days of operation—plus, there’s a promise of bubbles flowing all night.

Thursday, May 18

Vinyl Me, Please + Black Shirt Brewing Co. — The Spins

When: Thursday, May 18 from 6 until 8:30 p.m.

Where: Black Shirt Brewing Co. — 3719 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Let’s get the good kind of “spins” this thirsty Thursday. Enjoy a night of food, drinks, music by DJ Details and a chance to win a copy of Fiona Apple’s “Tidal” on vinyl. Sip, sip hooray.

Friday, May 19

Mega-Cookout and COMBA Benefit

When: Friday, May 19 from 5 until 9 p.m.

Where: Guerrilla Gravity — 2031 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: Free admission — RSVP here for a free giveaway ticket

The Lowdown: Bikers unite! Attend this event to benefit the Colorado Mountain Bike Association (COMBA) and enjoy free beer provided by the Alpine Dog Brewing Company and a chance to win one of six prizes including the grand prize of a Pedalhead frame.

Saturday, May 20

The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project Grand Opening

When: Saturday, May 20 from 12 until 11 p.m.

Where: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project — 925 W. 8th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Another brewery in Denver? You better believe it. The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project opens its doors this weekend, and it’s celebrating with a patio party full of music, beers crafted with international influence and food from the Barbed Wire Reef food truck.

The Upslope Get Down

When: Saturday, May 20 from 1 until 10 p.m.

Where: Upslope Brewing Company at Flatiron Park — 1898 S. Flatiron Ct., Boulder

Cost: $15 Beer Ticket Package; $65 VIP Moe’s Original BBQ VIP Package

The Lowdown: Make the trek to Boulder to experience live music from three stages, food trucks, art, games and a special kid-friendly zone. Get a free beer with the Beer Ticket Package or purchase entry into the Moe’s BBQ VIP Tent for unlimited drinks, a free food ticket and a souvenir pint glass.

Bar Wars — Battle of the Bars 2017

When: Saturday, May 20 from 2 until 5 p.m.

Where: X BAR — 629 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 online; $20 at the door

The Lowdown: Be the judge of this city-wide bartending competition where bartenders and mixologists from bars around Denver come together to compete in five different cocktail-mixing events. Purchasing an admission wristband to benefit the Denver Colorado AIDS Project allows you to taste every bartender’s drinks in all mixing categories and cast your vote for the winner.

Vine Street Pub & Brewery 9th Anniversary Party

When: Saturday, May 20 from 4:20 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Where: Vine Street Pub & Brewery — 1700 Vine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Vine Street Pub turns nine years old on May 20, precisely at 4:20 p.m. Head over for beer, grilled treats and live music from H. Keith White and Spyscraper on the west patio. Admission is free, but all proceeds from food and beverage will go to Project Angel Heart.

Sunday, May 21

Whistling Hare Distillery Tour

When: Sunday, May 21 from 3 until 4 p.m.

Where: Whistling Hare Distillery — 7655 W. 108th Ave., Broomfield

Cost: $15 online; $20 at the door

The Lowdown: Learn how craft spirits are made, the history of craft drinks in Colorado and receive a free custom cocktail of your choice at this tour of Whistling Hare Distillery hosted by the owner and head distiller Howard Tuthill.

Dio Mio x Black Shirt Brewing Co. Pig Roast

When: Sunday, May 21 from 3 until 6 p.m.

Where: Dio Mio — 3264 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $25 online

The Lowdown: Pig out this Sunday at Dio Mio. The $25 ticket gets you all-you-can-eat pork, sides, veggies and your choice of one Black Shirt Brewing beer on tap. More beers are available for purchase, and they’ll be serving up the pig between 3 and 4 p.m.

Mark Your Calendars

Chicken Fight

When: Thursday, May 25 from 7:30 until 10:30 p.m.

Where: River North Festival Grounds, Denver — 3715 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $65 General Admission; $79 First Taste Ticket; $125 VIP Ticket

Taste of Spring Dinner Party

When: Friday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: TBD Foods — 1410 Gilpin St., Denver

Cost: $40