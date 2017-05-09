Dita Von Teese, arguably the world’s most famous modern burlesque dancer, is headed to Denver this summer. The announcement was made as a part of the west coast leg of her current North American Tour. Titled “The Art of the Teese,” the show will combine her iconic acts such as the “Martini Glass” routine which features a new champagne glass covered in 250,000 Swarovski crystals and new ones never performed on American soil.



“I’m proud to bring together a show-stopping, diverse cast of the crème de la crème of modern burlesque stars that elate and inspire! The Art of the Teese is an opulent and riotous spectacle that is not to be missed,” said Von Teese.

The tour kicks off on July 6 in San Diego, California and will come to Denver on July 20 at the Fillmore Auditorium. Tickets go on sale on May 12 at 10 a.m. via LiveNation. The show is for ages 18 years and up.