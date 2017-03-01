Denver locals, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Devotchka and Joe Sampson will be heading to Denver’s Ogden Theatre on March 23 for a music benefit called Sounds of Solidarity for Denver-area refugees. Sounds of Solidarity is part of Project Worthmore, which is a non-profit organization in Denver that aims improve the quality of life of Colorado refugees by providing cultural mentorship and community supports. Johnny 5 and Brer Rabbit of Flobots will be hosting the benefit.

Nathaniel Rateliff is known for his folk-pop sound and alluring voice. His stage presence has captivated Denver audiences for years as well as audiences across the United States. Check out 303 Magazine’s write up about Rateliff here.

Project Worthmore will be giving away 35 free tickets to those who sign up as monthly subscribers for $35 or more to the organization. You can register here. All other tickets are $42.75 and go on sale on March 3 at 10 a.m. You can get tickets here.