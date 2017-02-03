Mark your calendars because 303 Magazine is once again partnering with Illegal Pete’s and Channel 93.3 to bring you 303 Day— a statewide celebration of everything Colorado on March 3, 2017 or 3/03/2017 (Get it?). If you love your state, adopted or not, we highly encourage you to participate this year by getting gussied up in your best Colorado gear and heading to an Illegal Pete’s. Below are the full details on how to join in on the fun on this new unofficial state holiday.

How to Participate in 303 Day Show your Colorado pride by wearing any apparel on March 3 that represents the 303 on 303 Day (March 3) i.e. your favorite Broncos jersey, a Rockies Hat, a t-shirt representing your favorite Colorado band, a CU or CSU sweatshirt, etc. Head to any Illegal Pete’s location and get special deals like FREE CHIPS AND QUESO or a FREE PABLO’S COFFEE with a purchase of an entree. Or grab a New Belgium beer for $3.03 or a glass of Denver’s very own, Infinite Monkey Theorem wine also for $3.03. Just make sure to show your Colorado-centric clothing to be eligible for the deal. Stick around for performances from local artists and comedians (check back into 303 for a full line-up, coming soon). Also, make sure to tune into Channel 93.3 as they’ll be spinning local tunes throughout the day. Get social and make sure to use the #303Day. Don’t forget to tag 303 Magazine (FB: 303 Magazine, IG:@303Magazine, Twitter: @303_Magazine), Illegal Pete’s (FB: Illegal Pete’s, IG: @IllegalPetes, Twitter: @Illegal_Petes) and Channel 93.3 (FB: KTCLChannel933, IG: @Channel933, Twitter: @KTCLChannel933) in your posts so we can see your Colorado pride!

CONTEST

Enter to be Named “Captain Colorado”

The Most Diehard Coloradan in the State

Do you know someone that lives and breathes the Mile High? Are they so Colorado that their other Subaru is a Subaru? Do they eat Raiders fans for breakfast and actually know what is the best green chili in Denver? Are they so Colorado that they own a “native” bumper sticker and you aren’t even mad? But seriously, if you know someone that embodies the spirit of what it means to live in Colorado, we want to know them.

Submit their story below and sign them up to win a Mile High worth of prizes that any die hard Coloradan would love. Nominations end 2/20 and the winner will be notified by 2/22. We will choose one male and one female winner.

Prizes include

1. On air interview on Chanel 93.3

2. Coloradical outfit from Belong Designs

3. Tickets to see the Avs and Nuggets

4. A pair of custom 303 Skis from Meier Skis

5. A pair of lift tickets to Loveland

6. $50 at Illegal Pete’s

7. Danger Monkey gift set (pound of coffee and travel mug) from Pablo’s Coffee

More prizes to be announced!