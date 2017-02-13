It’s Valentine’s week and there’s plenty to do in Denver. Whether you’re single, a couple, or been married for years, you can find an event especially catered for you. You can join Shakespeare and friends, view exceptional art, learn about the film industry of Colorado, marvel in spectacular ballet and Japanese taiko, party in your pajamas and even get a great workout. There are also plenty of charitable events like marching for our constitution, and giving back to cancer survivors and those effected by homelessness. Have an amazing week everyone and don’t forget to buy your flowers early.

Monday, February 13

Shakesbeer Presents: Romeo & Brewliet

When: February 13, 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Thump Coffee Capitol Hill Roastery, 1201 E 13th Ave.

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The Wit’s Shakesbeer provides original, drunken, 60-minute adaptations of classic Shakespearean dreamedy. For this event, Romeo & Juliet make their triumphant return just in time for Valentines Day, but as Romeo & Brewliet. These two frothed up families drink and duel over their longstanding quarrel. Can the love of excellent craft beer and the dreams of 2 star-crossed lovers bury their parent’s strife? Come and enjoy of night of Shakespeare and booze. Get ready to laugh, be marry and crush a cup of wine with your fellow brethren.

A Shakespeare Valentine

When: February 13, 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: The University Club of Denver, 1673 Sherman St.

Cost: $20

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Visionbox Studio is a 501(c)3 non-profit Professional Actors’ training studio committed to developing visionary theatre artists through professional training and public performance. They pride them on a passion for process and an appreciation for text-based training. Their text-based technique is grounded in the exploration of complex theatre literature including, but not limited to, Chekhov, Ibsen, Strindberg, Classical and Contemporary American playwrights such as Tennessee Williams, Arthur Miller, Shakespeare, among more. They offer professional actor training for all ages, levels, and backgrounds. Visionbox Ensemble is a collective of professional actors and artists who train together and develop new work. They also have their own fully active production company. For this event, join them for this Valentine’s themed Shakespearian extravaganza, as you reminisce over these classic and iconic love scenes.

Tuesday, February 14

Jazz @ Crimson Room

When: February 14, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: The Crimson Room, 1403 Larimer St.

Cost: Free

Registration: Available Here

The Lowdown: Hidden behind a glossy red door in Downtown Denver’s historic Larimer Square, The Crimson Room provides some of the best tantalizing live jazz and intimate acoustic sets. They offer small bites and desserts with featured selections form Sugar Mill that compliments its drinks crafted table-side on vintage bar carts. Guests can expect to experience and engage in the lost language of elegance and sophistication. For this event, enjoy live musical performances from Stu MacAskie. Whether you are a jazz lover, a couple or a single, all our welcome to enjoy this live musical elegance.

Romance in the Skies and Hives

When: February 14, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd.

Cost: $25

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: The Denver Museum of Nature & Science is the Rocky Mountain region’s leading resource for science and history education. For this event, bring your honey to the museum for a date night. Get ready to savor rich desserts while discovering the nuances of courtship among the birds and bees from ornithologist Garth Spellman and entomologist Frank Krell. Learn about the vast, diverse and complex life of bees and enjoy a romantic bird walk in the wildlife halls and learn about pollination and honey.

Kodo

When: February 14, 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Where: Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E Iliff Ave.

Cost: $48 – $78

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: The Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver is the home of the Newman Center Presents series. They host nearly 500 performances each year serving over 125,000 audience members. For this event, they will highlight the art and strength of taiko drumming. Kodo is known as one of the most respected taiko groups in the world. They often explore the limitless possibilities of the traditional Japanese drum, the taiko, while forging and creating new directions for this vibrantly living art form. Come and get a test of Japanese cultural music, beats, movement and strength, through this centuries-old art form.

Wednesday, February 15

FuckUp Nights Denver: Vol. 7

When: February 15, 7 to 11 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St.

Cost: $15 – $20

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: FuckUp Nights is a globally recognized movement that shares public business failure stories. Hundreds of people attend each event to hear entrepreneurs, each who have seven minutes and is able to use 10 images, to share their failures. After their presentations, there’s a question and answer session. For this event, you will learn that success is never final, failure is never fatal. Join speakers Annelise Loevlie (CEO, Icelandic Skis), Tran Wills (Co-Founder Base Coat Nail Salon and Co-Founder Super Ordinary) and Kate Kavanaugh (Co Owner, Western Daughters Butcher Shoppe), as they celebrate failure with Denver’s most transparent people in business and beyond.

Stone Craft

When: February 15, 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Ritualcravt, 2842 W. 44th Ave.

Cost: $30 (space is limited)

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Ritualcravt is in the business of selling metaphysical, witchcraft and occult goods. For this event, they will be highlighting stones. They will help you explore the metaphysical uses of stones and crystals, their energetic properties and how best to use them, as well as teach you how to “cleanse” and “charge” stones for magical use, aligning with their energy for healing and much more. Join Renna Shesso, a shamanic healing practitioner, and metaphysical teacher, as she shares her knowledge with the community on a range of spiritual, artistic and Goddess-infused topics. To learn more about her visit her website. Come and find out what stones would benefit your life and your energy. You might leave learning something entirely new.

Thursday, February 16

MI TIERRA

When: February 16, 10 a.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, Hamilton Building Entrance, 100 W 14th Ave Pkwy.

Cost: $20 (DAM Contemporaries Member Adult), $27 (Member/Adult; Nonmember/Adult)

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: DAM Contemporaries (DAMC) is an organization that supports the Modern & Contemporary department of the Denver Art Museum. They provide unique and engaging insights into contemporary art, by building connections and encouraging conversations among curators, scholars, artists and collectors. They enlist and produce programs and events that explore the leading edge of contemporary art in an intellectually accessible way. For this event, they present a festive preview and celebration of the new exhibition Mi Tierra: Contemporary Artists Explore Place, where 13 artists explore diverse narratives through individual, eclectic and personal installations. Come and pay witness to these beautifully breathtaking pieces and offer perspectives and insight into the world of art and person.

Brookfield’s “Shelter of Desire” Opening Reception

When: February 16 to April 28, 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Where: 1801 California, 1801 California Street.

Cost: Free

More Information: Available Here

The Lowdown: Xi Zhang Art Studio that celebrates Xi Zhang, who was born in 1984 in China and lives and works in Milwaukee and Denver. His notable work includes “Song Zhuang Multimedia Art Exhibition” at Song Zhuang Art Museum in Beijing (2006)” URRA in Argentina” (Buenos Aires 2012) Ornaments at White House (2012) and “Biennale of America in U.S.” He’s been featured on CNN, Art ltd Magazine, PBS, NPR and Juxtapoz Magazine. He has been awarded “emerging artist of year,” “The Pathmaker”, “Top twelve artists under age 35”, and nominated for “The Catherine Doctorow Prize in Contemporary painting.” Plus Gallery Contemporary Art represents some of Colorado’s most reputable contemporary artists and select national artists. For this event, they are partnering to collaborate with Arts Brookfield to present the major recent artwork by Xi Zhang. The exhibit takes place in 1801 in Downtown Denver and will highlight the latest developments of his enormous “Metallic Leaf Garden Series.” These works were developed while in residency last summer in NYC with Marc Straus Gallery and even as recently as last year. Come and enjoy the opening reception with Xi Zhang in attendance; his first visit back to Denver since 2014.

Winter in America II

When: February 16 to April 28, 6 to 11 p.m.

Where: Jiberish Flagship Boutique, 2650 Walnut Street.

Cost: Free

Donation: A new/gently used hoodie to donate for our Hoodies for the Homeless initiative.

The Lowdown: Theyshootn is a community focusing on documenting urban culture through photography and cultural events. For this event, they present their first exhibition of 2017 that is based on Gil Scott-Heron’s classic song. It will feature new work from notable photographers from around the country, while touching on several themes such as poverty, community relations, law enforcement, and political discontent. Instead of charging a fee, they’re asking attendees to bring a new/gently used hoodie to donate for our Hoodies for the Homeless initiative. They raised 200 hoodies last February for the local homeless community, and want to reach their goal of 300 this year. Like last year, they’re asking the Instagram community to help curate the show. Be sure to tag all of your Winter in America photos with #WIA2 for a chance to be featured in the exhibit. The event will also feature sounds from DJ Vandelay and performances by Milky.Wav and Sur Ellz, as well as beverages provided by Red Bull. Come and engage in insightful discussion.

The Emerging Filmmakers Project

When: February 16, 8 to 11 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St.

Cost: $5

Tickets: Available at the Door

The Lowdown: The Emerging Filmmakers Project is an organization that showcases the best of Denver’s new and established independent filmmakers the third Thursday of every month. Hosted by hosted by local filmmaker Patrick Sheridan, this event is the perfect place to screen your work, network with other creatives in town, and to support your fellow indie filmmakers. After each screening you can expect a spirited talkback with the designated filmmaker where the audience will have the opportunity to tell the filmmaker exactly what they think of their work, and, of course, ask a bounty of questions. February’s Lineup includes Muff Mints by Nancy Fingerhood; D’UI by Kyle Homan; Tuesdays at 8 by Kyle Homan; A Revolver for the Romantic by Richard Corso and Hannah Pederson; Short Term by Bruce Tetsuya and Anders Minor, Seasons Change by Tunisia Johnson and Slappy H.R. by Bryan Harrold, Thomas Jaeger, and Wes Matheny. Be sure to come and get ready to enjoy a slew of films and embrace the creative and ever-evolving film-making community of Colorado.

Friday, February 17

Ballet MasterWorks

When: February 17 to February 26, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1400 Curtis St.

Cost: $30 to $90

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: The Colorado Ballet is a nonprofit organization and multi-faceted institution that presents classical ballet, as well as dance through performances, training and education programs. They host a 30 member professional performing company, a studio company for advanced dance students, an academy instructing the next generation of dancers, and an education and community engagement department. Currently, for their 2016-2017 season, the company will present Swan Lake, The Nutcracker, Ballet MasterWorks and The Little Mermaid. For this event, they present a collection of three master ballet works to live music by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra, including Firebird, based on the Russian folklore tale. The production will also present Serenade choreographed by George Balanchine to Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade for Strings in C.” They will also present a work, Petite Mort, with music by Mozart, by choreographer Jiří Kylián. Come and envelope yourself in this story told through the art of dance and the strength of the human body.

Colorado Proud Roll

When: February 17 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Where: ROLL, 1399 35th St.

Cost: $5 presale (includes skate rental); $10 Door (includes skate rental) after 10PM

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: ROLL is a monthly themed roller skate party every third Friday of the month at the EXDO Event Center. For this event, they are celebrating anything and everything Colorado related and themed, like 360 days of sunshine, craft beers, football, a giant blue bear, a Broncos horse, the coolest flag in all the nation, plus more. For this event everyone is welcome, from the plains of the south to the front range and everything in between, and get ready to roll. 21+ Doors open at 9 p.m. and admission is free before 10 p.m. Everyone who wishes to attend must sign a waiver. Bring your Colorado pride, show how much you love this amazing state, rock your Broncos colors, lace up them skates and get ready to Roll.

Turntables and Tracksuits-Pajama Jammy Jam Edition

When: February 17 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Lincoln St Station Bar and Grill, 776 Lincoln St.

Cost: Free (21+ Drink Specials All Night)

The Lowdown: Ishe/Tnure is a Colorado Based Producer and DJ. For this event he is hosting a pajama party jammy jam filled with onesies. He’s excited to bring you new beats and celebrate his bachelor party with you. Get ready to have a jam-packed night at this new location and dance the night away.

Saturday, February 18

Defend Our Constitution March

When: February 18, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax and Bannock.

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: With the state of our political climate in our country and across the world, there seems to be a lot of divisiveness and tension. With all of the available marches and protests happening, take advantage of the plethora of opportunities so that your and our voice may be heard loud and clear. For this event, bring your friends, families, partners and even strangers, as you all come together to fight against bigotry, hate, fear mongering, and a deliberate denial of your rights. This is a chance for you to peacefully protest and march to defend your constitution. Make sure to bring water, warm clothes, comfortable shoes, as well as signs and banners.

The Fitness Marshall LIVE

When: February 18, 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Sheraton Denver Downtown, 1550 Court Pl.

Cost: $30 to $40

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: The Fitness Marshall is a dance and workout coach who’s mission is to provide a safe space for people to be their most authentic self through fun and easy to follow choreography. You can follow him on all of the major social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Youtube and his official website. For this event, join this cardio hip-hop master, as you sweat and dance at this live 60-minute concert. Absolutely no experience needed. Some explicit songs may be played. Get ready to move with the Fitness Marshall.

Hearts and Hope Gala

When: February 18, 5 to 11:59 p.m.

Where: Four Seasons Hotel Denver, 1111 14th St.

Donation: $100 to $10,000 (Available Here)

The Lowdown: Epic Experience is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization takes cancer survivors beyond cancer through an outdoor experience such as white water kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, fishing, horseback riding, hiking, yoga and much more. They want these survivors to embrace life, give themselves permission to play and have a good time, including lots of laughter, great company and peaceful surroundings to establish a supportive community amongst fellow survivors. Their mission is to provide hope and empower cancer survivorship. For this event, join them in celebrating their 5th annual Hearts and Hope Gala. Special Room rates are available at the Four Seasons. Come and enjoy a great time with friends and help raise money so that more cancer survivors can have an epic experience.

Sunday, February 19

Impact – Sack Lunches for the Homeless

When: February 19, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Where: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton St.

Donation: Available Here

The Lowdown: Impact was founded by Travis Smith in 2010. Originally fueled by a few friends, who wanted to make a difference in their respective communities, they provided sack lunches for the homeless population in the Denver Metro area.Their mission is to inspire people to get involved and help their homeless communities. For this event, they are inviting you to give back and help those who are in need by handing out and making sack lunches for the homeless. Be sure to come join them in showing the Denver Metro your heart.

Mark Your Calendar

Fiction Beer CO Book Club

When: February 20, 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E Colfax Ave.

Cost: Free

The Web Of Life: Humans Amid Complex Ecological Networks

When: February 21, 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd.

Cost: $8 member, $10 nonmember

Tickets: Available Here

Opening Reception: Elusive: Works by Andrew Roberts-Gray

When: February 22, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St.

Cost: Free and Open to the Public

RSVP: [email protected]

Access Housing’s Mardi Gras Gala

When: February 23, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Balistreri Vineyards, 1946 E 66th Ave.

Cost: $85

Tickets: Available Here