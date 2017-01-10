This is not a drill. This is not fake news. This is the real deal. Shake Shack announced this morning that it will open its first Mile High location in late 2017 inside the River North (RiNo) Arts District.  The exact location is not yet announced but the company promises to serve up its classics with 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, cage-free chicken, crinkle-cut fries and frozen custard on the menu.  In addition, there will be other frozen custard offerings featuring local food purveyors.

Recently the company has expanded dramatically— making the addition of Denver no surprise. Formerly a single location “shack” in Manhattan, the popular burger joint has hundreds of outposts all over the world. From Lebanon to London, Denver will join that list of cosmopolitan cities.  So if you’re a burger lover, and weren’t sold on the idea that Denver is “the best place to live in the US,” the addition of Shake Shack just might change your mind. 

 

 

Brittany is a Denver native and the managing editor of 303 Magazine. Formerly in charge of 303's food desk, she is an omnivore that often finds herself spending way too much money on barbecue, whiskey and coffee. She has a passion for great writing and she hoards collects magazines like Lucky Peach and the New Yorker . Brittany is also a big fan of podcasts and public radio, and you can usually find her cooking while listening to either. She takes a picture of everything she eats and (shamefully) 99 percent of the photos on her phone are of food. See for yourself and follow her on Instagram and Twitter

