It normally takes months to plan your night for New Year’s Eve, but this year is different. Denverites have a choice of a multitude of musical performers to help them say “Goodbye” to 2016 and “Hello” to 2017. Whether you plan on getting around Denver by Uber, Lift, the light rail, a taxi or a horse and buggy.. map out your night now, because you’re not going to want to miss any of this. Here is the ultimate guide to the “must-see” concerts in Colorado.

Decadence

When: Friday, December 30-Saturday, December 31

Where: Colorado Convention Center

Address: 700 14th Street, Denver, CO 80202

Cost: $140 and above; Get tickets here.

Time: 6:30 pm-2:00am

The Lowdown: For the 6th year in a row, Live Nation and AEG Live team up to give Denver the 2-night dance party of the year known as Decadence. Held at the Colorado Convention Center, the two-night event invites anyone and everyone to join them at their “City of Decadence” themed night. This event is described as a combination of radiant displays, lively performers, diamond-clad décor and art. If you are looking to dance your way into 2017, Decadence is the place to be. Some of the recognizable names that will be joining Denver for Decadence are Adventure Club, Bassnectar, The Chainsmokers, Flume, GriZ, Zeds Dead, and many more.

The String Cheese Incident

When: Thursday, December 29-Saturday, December 31

Where: The First Bank Center

Address: 11450 Broomfield Ln, Broomfield, CO 80021

Cost: $49 and above; Get tickets here.

Time: 8:00pm

The Lowdown: With 2016 coming to a close, it’s only fair for the iconic bluegrass group to return to their home state for the biggest night of the year. For the fifth year in a row, The String Cheese Incident performs not one, but three nights in their old stomping ground, Colorado. The rock group is joined by Big Gigantic on Thursday night, and is accompanied by The Floozies on Friday. However, Saturday night (New Year’s Eve) fans get a full platter of cheese with no opener and a night devoted solely to the group.

The Beach Boys

When: Thursday, December 29-Friday, December 30

Where: The Budweiser Events Center/Paramount Theatre

Address: The Budweiser Events Center: Fairgrounds, 5290 Arena Cir, Loveland, CO 80538

Paramount Theatre: 1621 Glenarm Pl, Denver, CO 80202

Cost: $55 and above; Get tickets here.

Time: 7:30pm

The Lowdown: The “Good Vibrations” of the Beach Boys are back! Carrying on the fourth year of their 50th anniversary tour that originated in 2012, the iconic 60s rock group decided to reunite for a worldwide tour, and Colorado is lucky to be on the concert schedule. During this fun-filled weekend, the band will appear at two Colorado venues, The Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday evening, and the Paramount Theatre in Denver on Friday night. Put on your best surf styles and bring your beach balls to help welcome these Cali boys back to the stage for the last show of 2016.

STS9

When: Thursday, December 29-Saturday, December 31

Where: The Fillmore Auditorium

Address: 1510 N Clarkson St, Denver, CO 80218

Cost: $40 and above; Get tickets here.

Time: 7:00pm

The Lowdown: The instrumental rock group, STS9, has headlined at The Fillmore Auditorium on and off for the last six years to celebrate the New Year. The quintet plans to rock into 2017 with no openers to share the spotlight. With the September release of their newest album, “The Universe Inside,” many fans will have the pleasure of hearing these tracks live for the first time.

White Rose Gala

When: Saturday, December 31



Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House



Address: 1385 Curtis Street, Denver, CO 80204

Cost: $80 and above; Get tickets here.

Time: 9:00pm

The Lowdown: Instead of waiting in anticipation for the clock to strike 12, why not enter a time machine and rewind back to the 1920s. Ladies, grab your flapper dress, and men, pack on the pomade, and make your way to the White Rose Gala hosted by Jay Gatsby. Okay, just kidding, hosted by Kevin Larsen Presents, who throws just as good of a party, if not better than Jay Gatsby himself. As the White Rose Gala heads into it’s 15th year of existence, the attendance numbers continue to rise and the musical performances remain unforgettable. Keeping the night alive will be Swing Je T’aime, DJ Amuse, DJ G6 and many more. The White Rose Gala, a 1920s themed night full of jazz music, poker tables, a full-stocked bar, and a glimpse of what New Year’s Eve looked like a century ago. In other words, something you’re not going to want to miss.

Yonder Mountain String Band

When: Friday, December 30-Saturday, December 31



Where: The Boulder Theatre

Address: 2032 14th St, Boulder, CO 80302

Cost: $35 and above; Get tickets here.

Time: 8:00pm

The Lowdown: Not just one, but two popular, Colorado proud, bluegrass groups help the Mile High State bring in the New Year. Yonder Mountain String Band returns home for a two-night event at The Boulder Theatre. If you can’t snag tickets for The String Cheese Incident, Yonder Mountain String Band would be the next best choice for a bluegrass fan.

BoomBox

When: Thursday, December 29-Saturday, December 31



Where: The Gothic Theatre

Address: 3263 S Broadway, Englewood, CO 80113



Cost: $20 and above; Get tickets here.

Time: 9:00pm

The Lowdown: Making the trek from Alabama to Colorado, BoomBox brings their blend of electronic rock and blues to the Gothic Theatre for their last show together. The electronic duo has the ability to personalize their set to each venue and crowd, guaranteeing the attendee a unique experience at every show. As announced on November 17, 2016, the duo has decided to go separate ways in their musical careers. Fans won’t want to miss the last chance to see Zion Godchaux and Russ Randolph collaborating together on stage. To read more about BoomBox’s split read on here.

NYE Black-Tie Party

When: Saturday, December 31



Where: The Sheraton Downtown Denver

Address: 1550 Court Pl, Denver, CO 80202

Cost: $119 and above; Get tickets here.

Time: 10:00pm

The Lowdown: Back for the 5th year in a row, the NYE Black-Tie Party is on its way to another consecutive “sell-out.” With a special performance by Cicely O’Kain and Bigwheel ElectroSoul with Venus Cruz the attendees will dance their way into 2017. Held at such a convenient location, you won’t miss out on the two firework shows held downtown at 9:00 pm and 12:00 am just a few blocks from the Sheraton Plaza Ballroom. After a fun filled night of dancing and drinking, attendees are welcome to make reservations for an overnight stay at the hotel located upstairs of the event.

El Ten Eleven

When: Friday, December 30-Saturday, December 31



Where: The Larimer Lounge

Address: 2721 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205



Cost: $20 and above; Get tickets here.

Time: 9:00pm

The Lowdown: This duo’s ability to combine so many different beats into one track leaves a lasting impression on their audiences, amazed at how only two people are capable of creating such intricate beats. El Ten Eleven, from Southern California will be headlining at The Larimer Lounge with a complex layered blend of rock and unique melodies.

DeadPhish Orchestra

When: Friday, December 30-Saturday, December 31



Where: Cervantes’ Other Side

Address: 2635 Welton St, Denver, CO 80205



Cost: $20 and above; Get tickets here.

Time: 9:00pm

The Lowdown: Once a Coloradoan, always a Coloradoan. DeadPhish Orchestra, the third group of Colorado natives to return to Denver for the weekend, will be sharing the stage with 40 oz to Freedom (Sublime tribute) on Friday night and Cycles on Saturday night. DeadPhish Orchestra plays a combination of Grateful Dead and Phish songs together to create the chaos in the jam-band scene. The quartet has mentioned they thrive in Colorado mountain town environment, so catch them while they’re down from the hills for a two-night show at Cervantes.