5 Colors To Explore This Fall and Spice Up Your Wardrobe

A guide to dive into color experimentation this fall

With the start of the fall season, you’re probably planning your outfits on Pinterest, daydreaming about which boots to pair with your favorite sweater or which seasonal character you plan to embody — Spencer Hastings enthusiasts I see you.

I challenge you to branch out this season and explore a new color or combination. If you accept, grab your chai latte and continue reading because I have just the guide for you. WGSN forecasted seasonal colors for Autumn and Winter 24/25 and we’ve picked five of our favorite colors to spice up your wardrobe this fall.

Brat Girl Green

If you love Brat Girl summer and aren’t ready for it to end, the forecast is in, and Brat Girl Fall is on just in time for Charlie XCX at Ball Arena! The shade of green we know and love is here to stay in a muted tone perfect for fall. Use it as an accent color through accessories found at Garage Sale Vintage, or be bold and make a statement with these key items.

Draped Off The Vine

Now that cherry reds have had their moment, purple has stepped up to the plate and is ready for the spotlight. Though perfectly associated with any season due to its versatility, purple has been prominent in fashion and interior design this year due to the popular jewel-toned color palettes. In an election year, it’s no surprise that purple — a symbol of wealth and royalty — is back for another reign.

Freshly Squeezed Grapefruit

As a carryover color from last fall, red will be muted and in a tone similar to a ruby red grapefruit this season. An exciting and refreshing shade, Grapefruit Red will pair well with orange for a maximal effect or as an accent color for a minimal approach.

Battle of the Yellows

A color often associated with fall — Mustard Yellow returns with competition — Pollen Yellow. Stick with the mustard yellow we all know and love, or embrace your inner Penelope Featherington and enter your Pollen era. Pick a side or choose them both in a sunshine-filled monochromatic pairing.

2000s Feel Teal

Though notably a summer color, teal has been forecasted for Autumn and Winter 24/25 and is called Tidal Teal. Unlike the shade of teal from the early 2000s, Tidal Teal is dark, warm-toned and can be worn as a neutral. Teal’s nostalgic and clear nature makes it the perfect color to brighten and bring thoughtfulness to your fall.

Code orange has been spotted at all your favorite home decor and craft stores, while Rori and Lorelai Gilmore are spilling out your TV at all hours. The days are getting shorter, and the need to cuddle up with a plush blanket and a steaming hot cup of pumpkin-flavored coffee has increased.

You start to feel the salt air and rust on your door and know — fall is here and now you have five fall colors to spice up your wardrobe this season. For more of a Denver shopping experience, take a look at our notable local boutiques.