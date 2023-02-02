Five Chic Superbowl Outfits From Local Denver Boutiques

On Sunday, February 12, the Kansas City Chiefs will play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona — followed by a halftime performance by the one and only, Rhianna. In bars, restaurants and living rooms alike, people will gather to watch one of the biggest sporting events of the year. Whether it be to watch the game, socialize with friends or just an excuse to celebrate — you won’t want to be caught underdressed for this picturesque night.

Don’t underestimate Super Bowl outfits this year. If your team is in the playoffs, your outfit will probably include your favorite jersey or some type of merch. If your team is not in the playoffs — or you’re simply just there for the good food — you get the lucky opportunity to dress however you want.

If you’re still undecided about what to wear or you’re looking for some inspiration on how to dress-to-impress, 303 Magazine has put together the perfect Super Bowl guide for you. Below, you can find perfectly curated looks that can be put together from any closet.

Model Off Duty (M.O.D)

M.O.D. seems to rise in popularity each year, despite being one of the more “basic” ways to style a look. This season we’re looking to style icons Bella Hadid, Matilda Djerf and Lily-Rose Depp for inspiration on how to look chic with minimal effort. Low rise jeans and a white tee or tank have taken over the internet. This spectacular duo paired with your funkiest sneakers will never disappoint. We recommend the Cycle Denim Jean from Stitch Boutique paired with the Lennie Layering Top in Ivory from Meraki Moon for a chic but warm M.O.D. look.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Sporty Chic

The best thing about any sports game is just that — it’s a sports game — which means you can look cute while also staying comfortable. One of the biggest trends that is still claiming its rank as most popular are sweats sets. Pair a cozy two-piece set with a letterman jacket for a retro sports look fit for any Super Bowl bash. We recommend the MVP Letterman Jacket paired with the Elite Jogger Set from Simply Fashion Boutique.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Leather Forever

If you have kept up with 2023 trend predictions, you know that Moto Jackets are back and hotter than ever. For the edgy girls who don’t want to stray too far from their comfort zone, spice up your outfit with leather pants, leggings or your favorite oversized jacket. Leather leggings can be paired with sneakers and a graphic tee for a casual look or throw on an oversized leather bomber paired with a baseball cap and low-rise jeans for a classier outfit. We recommend the Sofia Leather Jacket and the Coated Legging from Ruby Jane Boutique.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Blazer Set

For those who are trying to make the Super Bowl festivities straight from work, deciding what to wear in the morning could pose a challenge. Throw on your favorite blazer set paired with your team’s baseball cap, or pair your favorite blazer with some blue jeans and sneakers and call it a day. Whatever your style, a blazer and a baseball cap can turn any outfit into something worth showing off. We recommend the Joanna Blazer from Pinks Boutique paired with your favorite baseball cap, or the Jessica Jacket from Stitch Boutique to throw over a graphic tee and sneakers to keep things practical on this big day.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Overalls

Overalls — one of the most underrated pieces when it comes to typical go-tos. Like denim jeans, denim overalls never really go out of style. If you’re lucky enough to still have some lying around, the Super Bowl is the perfect time to debut your new look. Styled with the right sweater or tee, overalls can escalate even the simplest outfits and keep them sporty enough to fit in with the crowd on the biggest Sunday of the month. We recommend the Ziggy Denim Overalls from Free People or the Guess Who’s Back Linen Overalls from Inspyre Boutique.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.