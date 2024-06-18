It’s a Bridgerton Summer: How to Adopt the Regency Era into Your Wardrobe

Dearest Gentle Reader,

While the beloved fictional ‘ton’ is fully alive with “marriage-hungry mamas,” newly debuted debutantes, and eligible bachelors wary of tying themselves down in matrimony, the real world has been anxiously awaiting the second half of the third season of Bridgerton to drop on Netflix.

The third season follows the love story of society wallflower, Penelope Featherington, and the charming third Bridgerton son, Colin, played by Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton. After Netflix debuted it’s first season of the book-turned-show in 2020, the show and its cast members have found immense popularity with viewers.

While Netflix made the unpopular decision to divide the season and release the installments a month apart, the time between premieres has given fans ample time to grow in excitement for the release. The highly-anticipated third season also left viewers pondering how to take the inspiration found in the beloved show into their own wardrobes.

Here’s how to adopt the Regency Era into your wardrobe for “Bridgerton Summer.”

Full Send: Statement Summer Dress

No, you don’t need the full rib-crushing corset and chastity belt to achieve the full Bridgerton look. But a long romantic dress to steal the limelight is the perfect way to feel like the diamond of the season. A twist on the casual sundresses we see each summer, romantic, layered dresses that are Bridgerton-esque are being seen in stores like Francescas, Lulus, Cider, and Abercrombie.

To embrace the Bridgerton vibe with your full chest, choose a mid calf or floor-lenth dress with a complimentary color to your skin tone. Dresses with highlights of bows, sequins, glitter, floral, lace, soft patterns and tulle are encouraged. Flowy layers are a must.

Rent the Runway has a plethora of romantic options to accommodate a sustainable fashionable approach as well.

Trend Alert: Drop Waist Corset Dresses

Another look: drop waist corset dresses.

Having grown in popularity across the internet this spring, the look is a great way to nod to the Bridgertons in 2024. The romantic look combines a flowy, girly skirt with the corset on top to create a stylish and romantic approach to the summer. An ensemble that is bound to turn heads, and receive a plethora of compliments…and maybe even a marriage proposal.

Be Coquette – Ribbon Accessories and Hairstyles

There are simple ways to show the romantic, airy vibes of Bridgerton into your daily fits. An easy way to incorporate a Bridgerton aura into your life is ribbon accessories. Elevating simple hairstyles and outfits with a ribbon gives a subtle nod to the Regency era without the full skirted dresses.

Turn ribbons into accessories by tying a necklace, onto belt loops, and onto overalls. Tie bows into ponytails, buns, and half up braided looks. The most important part is to leave long pieces down to slightly curl for the full Penelope Featherington look.

Embrace Pastel Colors for Summer

The easiest way to incorporate the vibes of leading ladies Daphne, Kate, and Penelope — pastel color palettes.

Penelope stunned in various shades of light blues, greens, and purples this season. Bringing soft materials of pastel will instantly give your outfits the main character feel for the summer. For those not keen on wearing skirts or dresses, pastel pieces are the perfect pairing with a light wash of jeans, a monochrome pants look, cargo pants, or trousers. Throw on sneakers or a pair of ballet flats to complete the look.

Tulle and Stacked Jewelry – Modernize Regency Statement Pieces

Bridgerton characters love to feature their extravagant looks with bold accessories — like long gloves, large feathers, tulle wraps, big statement jewelry — and 18 carat diamond necklaces from those lucky enough to be courted by a prince in the ton. Taking this inspiration into 2024 can be used in a lot of different ways. Integrate tulle into your looks with a sheer tulle skirt or dress.

While trends left large statement necklaces behind in the 2010s, try a twist of the on-screen trend with stacked bracelets or layered necklaces. Alternatively, try permanent jewelry. Permanent jewelry or charmed necklaces have seen increasing popularity in Denver over the past several summers. Stacking your wrist with some interesting chains might fit your itch to participate in Bridgerton summer.

If all else fails in being the diamond of the season? Grab the biggest feather you can find for hair — Queen Charlotte will maybe approve. If you don’t bore her majesty.