Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 5/22 – 5/26

Subtronics is back in town for Cyclops Rocks IV. Denverites can dance at Red Rocks, attend a goat happy hour, the launch of Bonnie Brae Ice Cream and 7Cellars unique collaboration, or a free day at Four Mile Historic Park.
For a guide on events Memorial Day Weekend-specific, view Things To Do in Denver This Memorial Day Weekend.
Bryson Tiller
American singer, songwriter and R&B hip-hop artist Bryson Tiller will be at The Mission Ballroom this evening with opening support from DJ Nitrane. Tiller has released four studio albums, five mixtapes, one EP, 23 singles and 12 music videos. In April of 2024, he released his fourth studio album, Bryson Tiller.
Photo courtesy AXS
Sean Paul
Sean Paul is an award winning Jamaican rapper and singer with a discography that spans over the past 24 years, beginning with Stage One (2000) and ending with, most recently, Scorcha (2022). He is at The Fillmore for the Greatest Tour 2024.
Photo courtesy Sean Paul / Facebook
Cyclops Rocks IV: Subtronics – Night 2
Subtronics returns for the fourth Cyclops Rocks with amazing opening acts from Tape B, Ternion Sound, Grabbitz, The Caracal Project and Zen Selekta. In February, Subtronics released TESSERACT, his second full length album.
Photo courtesy AXS
Alley Soundscapes: Andy & Lara
Alley Soundscapes is the live music series where Dairy Block hosts performances by a diverse line-up of local musicians in the Alley every Friday and Saturday evening. This week, Andy & Lara will perform. Their music can be described as “acoustic folk music laced with heart opening harmonies, resonant lyrics and unforgettable melodies.”
Photo courtesy Dairy Block
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie is an American rapper and singer. On May 17, he released his latest album Better Off Alone and is now touring the album with openers Luh Tyler, Byron Messia and DJ Squizzy.
Photo courtesy AXS
Chef Rocco DiSpirito’s Cookbook Launch Hosted by Chef Troy Guard
Guard and Grace is hosting Chef Rocco DiSpirito for a collaboration cocktail event and launch party for Chef Rocco’s latest cookbook “Everyday Delicious: 30-minute(ish) Home-Cooked Meals Made Simple.” Guard and Grace’s Chef Troy Guard and Chef Rocco will present a joint passed menu with special bites from Chef Rocco’s already #1 bestseller. Guests will also have the chance to get their cookbook signed by Chef Rocco.
Photo courtesy Guard and Grace Steakhouse / Facebook
Motherly Muse
For the month of May, Call Me Pearl invites you to “pay homage to the luminous maternal figures who have woven threads of wisdom and tenderness into the fabric of our existence.” Each cocktail is meticulously crafted with care, drawing upon the love, warm and creativity passed through generations of bartenders’ mothers, grandmothers and cherished maternal mentors.
Photo courtesy Call Me Pearl / Facebook
Goat Happy Hour
Guided Goat Hikes are bringing their unbelievably cute goats to happy hour at Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse this Friday. Have a drink and pet some goats to start the weekend off!
Photo courtesy Ironton Distillery
Bonnie Brae + 7Cellars Launch Party
Bonnie Brae Ice Cream is collaborating with wine brand 7Cellars, founded by Denver Broncos legend and NFL Hall of Famer John Elway. Through this partnership, try ice cream flavors made with classic wines (Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon), crafted by Bonnie Brae. These batches are one-of-a-kind and exclusive to this collaboration, available for a limited time. Some flavors you will find include a Cabernet Nutella Bliss, Blueberry Noir Indulgence and Chardonnay Apricot Dream. On May 25, the launch party will ensue with live music and tastings of all three wine-infused flavors.
Photo courtesy Bonnie Brae Ice Cream / Facebook
Rezdawg Rescue Adoption Event
On Sunday afternoon, stop in at Woods Boss Brewing Company to meet adorable, adoptable dogs. $1 from each pour of Backcountry Buddy hazy IPA sold during the event will be donated to the rescue.
Photo courtesy Woods Boss Brewing / Facebook
Yoga in the Park at Sloan’s Lake
Maggie Scruggs, the owner of Maggie Scruggs Movement and Meditation, will guide attendees through a Yoga in the Park session at Sloan’s Lake weekly on Wednesdays. The classes are an equal balance of meditation and an athletic style of yoga with music. Bring your own mat for practice!
Flow: On the River with John Fielder
Flow: On the River with John Fielder focuses on the many uses and importance of the Colorado River. It is the first in a five-year run of rotating exhibitions in the new John Fielder Mezzanine Gallery dedicated to the photography and conservation work of John Fielder. Fielder devoted his life to documenting and protecting the natural beauties of the Centennial State.
Photo by John Fielder. Last Dollar Ranch, Ouray County, West Slope.
Four Mile Historic Park Family Fun Free Day
This free day at Four Mile Historic Park is full of games, presentations and Indigenous culture with the Rocky Mountain Indigenous Dancers. The dances will showcase unique traditions, the games will entail lacrosse, cornhole, there will be traditional horse painting on horses and a tipi demonstration to watch and a marketplace to shop for native-made goods from Indigenous vendors. Tocabe, an American Indian Eatery will be on-site serving Indian tacos and other Native American cuisine.
Photo courtesy Four Mile Historic Park / Facebook
Cherry Creek Fresh Market
The Colorado Fresh Market occurs every Saturday. Attendees can shop local products from Colorado farmers and vendors like fresh fruits, vegetables, fragrant flowers, local dairy and specialty items.
Photo courtesy Shop Cherry Creek
Memorial Day Fireworks
As the park closes for the evening, settle in and find a spot to view the Memorial Day fireworks with the family and friends. The fireworks will light up the Downtown Denver skyline and a beautiful display.
Photo courtesy Elitch Gardens
