Things To Do in Denver This Memorial Day Weekend

The true meaning of Memorial Day may get lost in the excitement of a long weekend, spring weather settling in and a well-needed break from the work week, but it’s important to remember why we all get to rest for an extra day this upcoming week in Denver.
While attending these events all across Denver, indulging in barbecue, beer, country music, hotdog eating contests and live performances, keep in mind that all of the fun, festivities and happiness are possible through the sacrifices made by our veterans. That being said, here are some ways to embrace the holiday and honor the brave men and women who have served.
Get pampered and prepped for Memorial Day weekend at European Wax Center with a FREE first wax for all new guests and 50% off your first Brazilian or Full Back Wax. (*See center for details*)
Theme and Water Park + Fireworks
Elitch Gardens opens at 10:30 a.m., to which point, guests can hang out at Colorado’s only combination theme and water park. The park has around 40 rides, food and games to entertain for the day. The park is located Downtown Denver, so as it gets closer to dark, guests can prepare to find a spot to watch the fireworks nearby.
Photo courtesy Oakwell.com
Cherry Creek Reservoir
Nothing says “Memorial Day” quite like a day on the water. Cherry Creek Reservoir is open to boating, jet skiing, paddle boarding and fishing. Pack the cooler with some sandwiches and ice cold drinks to enjoy while floating around and embracing the long weekend.
Photo courtesy Cathy McCray/flickr of Cherry Creek Reservoir
Memorial Day Weekend at 54thirty
Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend At 54thirty! Take Advantage Of A Monday Off Of Work And Join Us To Enjoy Live Music And Delicious Frozen Drinks. Don’t Forget To Try Our New Seasonal Small Bites!
Relax by the water at Sloan’s Lake
Family fun can be easily had at Sloan’s Lake Park as it offers baseball, softball and soccer fields, a basketball court, benches, flower beds, the lake, and a picnic area and shelter with tables.
Photo courtesy Michael Levine-Clark/flickr of Sloan’s Lake
Denver Arts Festival: Celebrating 25 Years Of Creativity & Culture
Experience the vibrant fusion of creativity and culture at the Denver Arts Festival. Immerse yourself in a weekend of artistic excellence, showcasing a diverse array of talents and mediums from local and national artists on 5/25 and 5/26.
Kickoff to Summer Memorial Weekend Festival
This event is stacked with live music, drinks, food trucks, rides and vendors. From 4 – 5 p.m. on Saturday, Very Jerry Band will perform, followed by Johnny & The Mongrels (5:30 – 7 p.m.) and Ryan Chrys and The Rough Cuts (7:30 – 10 p.m.) Live music will continue the next two days alongside a great deal of vendors, and food trucks. Sunday and Monday will feature Rescue Puppy Yoga with an adoption event. A doggie bar and play area will be open Sunday and Monday so you can even take your furry friend. Find additional information here.
Photo courtesy Old South Gaylord
Boulder Creek Festival
While you have to make the skip over to Boulder for this event, it’s well worth the gas mileage to experience 4 days of more than 30 bands across three stages, 200+ artisans to shop, 30+ restaurants, as well as family friendly events like face painting, rides and a dance party. On Saturday, there will be a painting competition from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. where guests can vote for their favorite artists and bid on a custom painted Adirondack chair.
Photo courtesy Team Player Productions Events / Eventbrite
Memorial Day Weekend Party
For Memorial Day weekend, Punch Bowl Social is offering $9 margaritas and a free shareable for the table with an RSVP.
Photo courtesy Punch Bowl Social / Eventbrite
Memorial Day Parade
Commerce City is the home to Colorado’s largest Memorial Day Parade, just 20 minutes outside of Denver. Before the parade, there will be a ceremony at the park to honor the fallen service members and recognize the parade Grand Marshal. Following the parade, there will be a concert at the park, along with food trucks, live music, and booths from veterans’ service organizations.
Photo courtesy City Government of Commerce City / Facebook
Buds & Boots
Show up to this event hungry and participate in a hot dog eating contest that awards the winner a pair of Zach Bryan concert tickets. There will be country music, complimentary cowgirl hats and Bud Light specials.
Photo courtesy ViewHouse Ballpark / Eventbrite
Diebolt Memorial Day Cookout
Head to Diebolt with your own meats and cook them up on grills or a Blackstone flat top. If you’re unsure what you want to grill, don’t fret — with any beer purchase, a free hot dog is yours to claim.
Photo courtesy Diebolt Brewing Company / Facebook
Memorial Day Mimosas & Pool Games
This Memorial Day Social begins at 9 a.m. with a bubbly toast to honor the holiday. After mixing and mingling with friends and family, at 1:30 p.m., the pool games for all ages will begin — whether you’re a competitive swimmer or like to tan on the sidelines — there’s an activity for everyone to have fun with.
Photo courtesy Skyline Acres
Missing Man Table
Stop in Guard & Grace as they pay homage to Memorial Day with their yearly salute to veterans and those in active service through the “Missing Man Table.” The table serves as a heartfelt tribute to honor the brave souls who have dedicated their lives to our country. It stands as a symbol of their sacrifice and valor.
Photo courtesy Your Hub
Memorial Day Community Sauna & Cold Plunge
Come see what all the rage is about with saunas and cold plunges by alternating rounds at KALO. This event is open to the public, not only KALO members.
Photo courtesy KALO Fitness / Eventbrite
Outdoor Yoga & A Cone
End the long weekend with a workout on the patio ice cream shop! Bring your own yoga mat and water and take part in some yoga, regardless of your skill level. With purchase of a ticket, guests will receive a free single scoop after class. There is limited space so snag a ticket if interested!
Photo courtesy Skyliens Yoga / Eventbrite
Applebee’s Memorial Day Car Show
Street Rodders For Life is hosting their annual car show and fundraiser at Applebee’s where attendees can view classic cars, get a fresh lemon shake up and a Chicago dog.
Photo courtesy Buckaroo Enterprises / Facebook
NA Memorial Day Picnic & BBQ
At this potluck style event, Mile High Area Service Committee Literature (MHASC) activities committee will provide burgers, hotdogs, beverages and chips. It’s asked that guests bring their favorite side, salad or dessert. There will be two guest speakers, music, games, fellowship, and obviously, food.
Photo courtesy Denver NA website
Memorial Day BBQ Celebration
The Post Chicken & Beer’s culinary director Jimmy Giesler is bringing his expertise in smoked meats to all Post locations in the form of a fresh-from-the-smoker Memorial Day barbecue menu. On the menu, guests can expect slow-smoked meat, campfire beans, mac n’ cheese, crunchy slaw and grandma’s cornbread for $30. The Post’s LoHi location will serve a smoked rib platter with Eastern Carolina “mop” sauce with the same sides for $32; a la carte racks of ribs for $21 and signature chef special sides like charred cabbage wedge with creamy dill dressing for $12 and a baked sweet potato with harissa-honey butter, scallion and lime for $12.
Photo courtesy The Post Chicken & Beer (Rosedale Denver) / Facebook
- 303
- 303 Magazine
- applebee's memorial day car show
- Boulder Creek Festival
- Cherry Creek Reservoir
- colorado
- Denver
- Diebolt
- Elitch Gardens
- European Wax Center
- Faith Malinowski
- guard and grace
- How To Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend In Denver
- Kalo
- Little Man Ice Cream
- Memorial Day
- Memorial Day Weekend
- progress park
- Punch Bowl Social
- skyline acres swim and tennis club
- Sloan's Lake
- The Post Chicken and Beer
- ViewHouse Ballpark
- What is there to do in Denver on Memorial Day weekend
- what's happening memorial day weekend in denver
Discover more from 303 Magazine
Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.