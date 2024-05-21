Things To Do in Denver This Memorial Day Weekend

The true meaning of Memorial Day may get lost in the excitement of a long weekend, spring weather settling in and a well-needed break from the work week, but it’s important to remember why we all get to rest for an extra day this upcoming week in Denver.

While attending these events all across Denver, indulging in barbecue, beer, country music, hotdog eating contests and live performances, keep in mind that all of the fun, festivities and happiness are possible through the sacrifices made by our veterans. That being said, here are some ways to embrace the holiday and honor the brave men and women who have served.

