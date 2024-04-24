Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 4/24 – 4/28

This week in Denver partake in a murder mystery dinner, an espresso martini cocktail class, or even attend Wheel of Fortune LIVE! at the Mission Ballroom.
For music, Lizzy McAlpine, Chris Lake, Sullivan King and more are in town. Additionally, the third annual Big Stir Festival is this week, as well as a Fully Feline Art Show, and the Colorado Bridal Show.
Denver Fashion Week Spring 2024
The nationally acclaimed show, Denver Fashion Week, occurs twice a year in the fall and spring seasons. As Colorado’s most prominent fashion show, thousands of attendees show up each year to support Denver’s growing and diverse fashion community.
Photo by David Rossa at The Denver Art Museum. Buy tickets here
Lizzy McAlpine
Lizzy McAlpine is a 24-year-old singer-songwriter born and raised in the Philadelphia suburbs. In 2020, she released her debut studio album Give Me a Minute. Now, she tours her second album, Older, with a stop at Red Rocks.
Photo courtesy AXS. Buy tickets here
Candlelight Spring: Coldplay and Imagine Dragons
Candlelight provides the romantic opportunity to take your loved one on a date with a live, multi-sensory musical experience. Since spring is coming, the Kirk of Highland will be decorated with a floral display in dedication. While the ambience is beautiful, as are the sounds provided by the Range Ensemble – String Quartet, who will grace the room with music by Coldplay and Imagine Dragons.
Photo courtesy Candlelight Concerts by Fever. Buy tickets here
Chris Lake
Chris Lake is an electronic music producer and DJ. Joining him will be special guests Joshwa b2b Noizu and Londen Summers as openers this Friday at the Mission Ballroom.
Photo courtesy AXS. Buy tickets here
Infekt
Dance and electronic musical artist and producer from Germany, Infekt, takes the Ogden stage amongst many friends this Saturday. Expect to see UBUR b2b Phiso, Bommer, MAD DUBZ b2b HAMRO, and Arbityr.
Photo courtesy AXS. Buy tickets here
Sullivan King
Keaton Prescott is an American DJ and heavy metal musician who goes by the stage name of Sullivan King. Artists Kompany, Reaper, Vastive and Left to Suffer will also perform Sunday evening.
Photo courtesy AXS. Buy tickets here
Espresso Time | Cocktail Class
Espresso martinis continue to be all the rage. Now is your turn to learn to make your own. Poka Lola Social Club will teach guests how to make the signature cocktail from their award-winning bartenders at this cocktail class.
Photo courtesy Poka Lola Social Club. Buy tickets here
Season Kick-Off Party
As the weather trends towards warmth, celebrate rooftop season with 54thirty at this kick-off party. DJ Manos will play some tunes for all to dance to and new seasonal menu items and handcrafted beverages will be present to indulge in.
Photo courtesy Visit Denver.
Murder Mystery Dinner | Till Death Do Us Part
Immerse yourself and company into this wedding themed murder mystery dinner at The Fort. While partaking in a four course pre-fixed dinner, attempt to figure out which member of the wedding party has been murdered. Trade clues with other guests to solve the mystery and help the happy couple say “I do.”
Photo courtesy The Fort. Buy tickets here
The Big Stir Festival 2024
It’s the 3rd annual Big Stir Festival! This event honors women in hospitality with an awards ceremony. There will be food, drinks, and a wellness nook with zero-proof drinks. If you’d like to meet other leading women in the food, drink and hospitality industry, this is a fantastic opportunity to network.
Photo courtesy Les Dames d’Escoffier, Colorado Chapter. Buy tickets here
The Land of Oz Cocktail Experience
“The Land Of Oz: A Novel-Themed Cocktail Experience” is an immersive event inspired by the novel by L. Frank Baum. When you enter, characters from the tale will greet you into the journey where you may have two themed drinks. “The experience is meticulously designed to captivate your senses, offering a mesmerizing adventure that will delight admirers of Baum’s enchanting tale and cocktail enthusiasts alike.”
Photo courtesy The Viral Group. Buy tickets here
And Meow This: Fully Feline Art Show
At this Fully Feline Art Show, the artwork of Jacob Garvin (AKA Sex The Cat) and other curated artists will be on display in Spectra’s main gallery. If you love cats, you’ll love this: feline collages, paintings, printmakers, fiber artists, jewerlers, a pillow maker, ceramics and more.
Photo courtesy Spectra Art Space. Buy tickets here
Wheel of Fortune LIVE!
We’ve all grown up with Wheel of Fortune, now it comes to our city — and LIVE. Contestants are selected from the audience to go on stage with the chance to solve puzzles and win prizes (prizes like trips to Paris or Hawaii or even $10,000). It is an experience to be had for all who dream of being on Wheel of Fortune.
Photo courtesy AXS. Buy tickets here
Nerd Nite Denver: Denver Birds, Mosh Pits, and Earthquakes
Learn from Jane Lee, Nick Purifico and Elizabeth Reddy on the topics of “5 Owlsome Birds in Denver,” “Pit Etiquette,” and “Earthquakes! Tech Can Help (but not enough).”
Photo courtesy Nerd Nite Denver. Buy tickets here
Mile High Martial Arts Expo
Witness the skills of world-class martial artists from around the world with demonstrations and competitions. Attendees will have the chance to meet and learn from industry experts, discover new techniques, as well as receive hands-on interactive workshops. Whether you’re present just to watch or you’re ready to engage, the martial arts expo’s got everything for someone to enjoy.
Photo courtesy Mile High Appearances. Buy tickets here
Colorado Bridal Show
While planning a wedding, a little outside inspiration never hurt. Come by the Colorado Bridal Show to see local wedding professionals, register for vendor prizes, try food samples like cakes from The Blushing Bakery and much more. The show is in collaboration with wedding gown designer Anakacia Shiftlet of Averil Marie Collections. Shiftlet has long-term covid, and through that, began wedding dress painting for emotional healing. View the “Painted Dress Project” in the lobby of The ART Hotel Denver during the show where she will sign books and invite guests to throw paint on dresses.
Photo courtesy Colorado Bridal Show. Buy tickets here
Discover more from 303 Magazine
Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.