Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 4/24 – 4/28

April 24, 2024
This week in Denver partake in a murder mystery dinner, an espresso martini cocktail class, or even attend Wheel of Fortune LIVE! at the Mission Ballroom.

For music, Lizzy McAlpine, Chris Lake, Sullivan King and more are in town. Additionally, the third annual Big Stir Festival is this week, as well as a Fully Feline Art Show, and the Colorado Bridal Show.

Denver Fashion Week Spring 2024

When: May 11-19 Where: The Brighton – A Non Plus Ultra Venue – 3403 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO  Cost: $30+ The Lowdown: 

The nationally acclaimed show, Denver Fashion Week, occurs twice a year in the fall and spring seasons. As Colorado’s most prominent fashion show, thousands of attendees show up each year to support Denver’s growing and diverse fashion community.

Photo by David Rossa at The Denver Art Museum. Buy tickets here

Lizzy McAlpine

When: April 24, 8 p.m. Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO Cost: $15 – $199 The Lowdown: 

Lizzy McAlpine is a 24-year-old singer-songwriter born and raised in the Philadelphia suburbs. In 2020, she released her debut studio album Give Me a Minute. Now, she tours her second album, Older, with a stop at Red Rocks.

Photo courtesy AXS. Buy tickets here

Candlelight Spring: Coldplay and Imagine Dragons

When: April 25, 8:45 p.m. Where: Kirk of Highland, 3011 Vallejo St., Denver, CO Cost: $57.50 The Lowdown: 

Candlelight provides the romantic opportunity to take your loved one on a date with a live, multi-sensory musical experience. Since spring is coming, the Kirk of Highland will be decorated with a floral display in dedication. While the ambience is beautiful, as are the sounds provided by the Range Ensemble – String Quartet, who will grace the room with music by Coldplay and Imagine Dragons.

Photo courtesy Candlelight Concerts by Fever. Buy tickets here

Chris Lake

When: April 26, 8:30 p.m. Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO Cost: $82+ The Lowdown: 

Chris Lake is an electronic music producer and DJ. Joining him will be special guests Joshwa b2b Noizu and Londen Summers as openers this Friday at the Mission Ballroom.

Photo courtesy AXS. Buy tickets here

Infekt

When: April 27, 9 p.m. Where: Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO Cost: $30 The Lowdown: 

Dance and electronic musical artist and producer from Germany, Infekt, takes the Ogden stage amongst many friends this Saturday. Expect to see UBUR b2b Phiso, Bommer, MAD DUBZ b2b HAMRO, and Arbityr.

Photo courtesy AXS. Buy tickets here

Sullivan King

When: April 28, 6 p.m. Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO Cost: $49.95+ The Lowdown: 

Keaton Prescott is an American DJ and heavy metal musician who goes by the stage name of Sullivan King. Artists Kompany, Reaper, Vastive and Left to Suffer will also perform Sunday evening.

Photo courtesy AXS. Buy tickets here

Espresso Time | Cocktail Class

When: April 24, 6:30 – 8 p.m. Where: Poka Lola Social Club, 1850 Wazee St., Denver, CO Cost: $20 The Lowdown: 

Espresso martinis continue to be all the rage. Now is your turn to learn to make your own. Poka Lola Social Club will teach guests how to make the signature cocktail from their award-winning bartenders at this cocktail class.

Photo courtesy Poka Lola Social Club. Buy tickets here

Season Kick-Off Party

When: April 25, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. Where: 54thirty Rooftop, 1475 California St., Denver, CO Cost: Prices vary The Lowdown: 

As the weather trends towards warmth, celebrate rooftop season with 54thirty at this kick-off party. DJ Manos will play some tunes for all to dance to and new seasonal menu items and handcrafted beverages will be present to indulge in.

Photo courtesy Visit Denver.

Murder Mystery Dinner | Till Death Do Us Part

When: April 26, 6 – 9 p.m. Where: The Fort, 19192 Colorado 8 Morrison, CO Cost: $99 The Lowdown: 

Immerse yourself and company into this wedding themed murder mystery dinner at The Fort. While partaking in a four course pre-fixed dinner, attempt to figure out which member of the wedding party has been murdered. Trade clues with other guests to solve the mystery and help the happy couple say “I do.”

Photo courtesy The Fort. Buy tickets here

The Big Stir Festival 2024

When: April 27, 2 – 5 p.m. Where: Tivoli Turnhalle, 900 Auraria Pkwy., Denver, CO Cost: $65 – $95 The Lowdown: 

It’s the 3rd annual Big Stir Festival! This event honors women in hospitality with an awards ceremony. There will be food, drinks, and a wellness nook with zero-proof drinks. If you’d like to meet other leading women in the food, drink and hospitality industry, this is a fantastic opportunity to network.

Photo courtesy Les Dames d’Escoffier, Colorado Chapter. Buy tickets here

The Land of Oz Cocktail Experience

When: April 28, 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., or 9 p.m. Where: The Broadway, 950 Broadway, Denver, CO Cost: $45 The Lowdown: 

“The Land Of Oz: A Novel-Themed Cocktail Experience” is an immersive event inspired by the novel by L. Frank Baum. When you enter, characters from the tale will greet you into the journey where you may have two themed drinks. “The experience is meticulously designed to captivate your senses, offering a mesmerizing adventure that will delight admirers of Baum’s enchanting tale and cocktail enthusiasts alike.”

Photo courtesy The Viral Group. Buy tickets here

And Meow This: Fully Feline Art Show

When: April 24, 11 a.m. Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver, CO Cost: $0 – $30 The Lowdown: 

At this Fully Feline Art Show, the artwork of Jacob Garvin (AKA Sex The Cat) and other curated artists will be on display in Spectra’s main gallery. If you love cats, you’ll love this: feline collages, paintings, printmakers, fiber artists, jewerlers, a pillow maker, ceramics and more.

Photo courtesy Spectra Art Space. Buy tickets here

Wheel of Fortune LIVE!

When: April 25, 7:30 p.m. Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO Cost: $25+ The Lowdown: 

We’ve all grown up with Wheel of Fortune, now it comes to our city — and LIVE. Contestants are selected from the audience to go on stage with the chance to solve puzzles and win prizes (prizes like trips to Paris or Hawaii or even $10,000). It is an experience to be had for all who dream of being on Wheel of Fortune.

Photo courtesy AXS. Buy tickets here

Nerd Nite Denver: Denver Birds, Mosh Pits, and Earthquakes

When: April 26, 7 – 11 p.m. Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver, CO Cost: $7 – $15 The Lowdown: 

Learn from Jane Lee, Nick Purifico and Elizabeth Reddy on the topics of “5 Owlsome Birds in Denver,” “Pit Etiquette,” and “Earthquakes! Tech Can Help (but not enough).”

Photo courtesy Nerd Nite Denver. Buy tickets here

Mile High Martial Arts Expo

When: April 27, 9 a.m. – April 28, 11 p.m. Where: Regis University, 3333 Regis Blvd., Denver, CO Cost: $35 – $399 The Lowdown: 

Witness the skills of world-class martial artists from around the world with demonstrations and competitions. Attendees will have the chance to meet and learn from industry experts, discover new techniques, as well as receive hands-on interactive workshops. Whether you’re present just to watch or you’re ready to engage, the martial arts expo’s got everything for someone to enjoy.

Photo courtesy Mile High Appearances. Buy tickets here

Colorado Bridal Show

When: April 28, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Where: The ART Hotel Denver, Curio Collection by Hilton, 1201 Broadway, Denver, CO Cost: $0 – $49 The Lowdown: 

While planning a wedding, a little outside inspiration never hurt. Come by the Colorado Bridal Show to see local wedding professionals, register for vendor prizes, try food samples like cakes from The Blushing Bakery and much more. The show is in collaboration with wedding gown designer Anakacia Shiftlet of Averil Marie Collections. Shiftlet has long-term covid, and through that, began wedding dress painting for emotional healing. View the “Painted Dress Project” in the lobby of The ART Hotel Denver during the show where she will sign books and invite guests to throw paint on dresses.

Photo courtesy Colorado Bridal Show. Buy tickets here

