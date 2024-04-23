The Denver Art Museum Hosts Denver Fashion Week’s Promo Photoshoot

The Denver Art Museum (DAM) is home to many exhibits — most notably pieces of work from Vincent van Gogh, Claude Monet, Childe Hassam and most recently Denver Fashion Week’s (DFW) Spring promo photoshoot.

Stylist Hailee Lucchesi described this season’s theme as dramatic, beautiful and artistic. She took inspiration from the Art Museum and channeled it into a variety of unique pieces that she pulled together from local designers.

“The vibe for spring honestly was inspired by the location of the Denver Art Museum,” she said. “I wanted something that was up to the caliber of the museum but I also wanted dresses and gowns that felt like artwork in itself to me.”

This meant pulling pieces from Avant Gaurd designer, Skye Barker Maa and Geo in Style while also tying in streetwear pieces from The Boogeyman’s Closet and sustainable brand Relic Vintage. Lucchesi used pieces from The Denver Ginger, J Lin Snider, Qi Zhou and Urban Contemporary brand, HAUS to build contrast between the other looks.

Needless to say, Lucchesi’s mixture of beauty, drama, and sophistication while also using the juxtaposition of art fabric patterns, color blocking and mixing and matching textures created a type of campaign that would only work in a setting like the DAM.

Jill D’Alessandro, Director and Curator of the Avenir Institute of Textile Art and Fashion at the DAM, agrees. She said the Art Museum has unique architecture and spaces that create a perfect venue for a DFW photoshoot.

“Some spaces have rich color schemes and one-of-a-kind pieces to complement the fashions, others have stark backgrounds to bring the couture forward,” D’Alessandro said. “We were delighted to participate.”

Similarly, the Textile Arts and Fashion collections are just as inspirational as the building itself.

“The museum’s Textile Arts and Fashion collections are as multicultural and diverse as the city of Denver itself,” she said. “Building on the last decade, the Textile Arts and Fashion department will continue to grow its programs with intention while exploring global fashion narratives.”

It’s important to note just how much fashion and art are in conjunction with one another — it’s what makes this partnership that more special. Especially since the DFW photoshoot was shot throughout the DAM.

“Fashion is one of the most accessible forms of art and design,” D’Alessandro said. “From haute couture to fast fashion, fashion design enables every one of us to express ourselves in the outside world. Art and fashion go hand in hand at the museum, at the office — everywhere.”

With this in mind, Lucchesi’s designer selections like her Nana’s archival red dress and jacket made the photoshoot even more personable and artistic. It’s one of the reasons why the DAM partnered with DFW.

“We enjoy collaborating on photo ideas from our news media and our community,” D’Alessandro said. “When there is a synergy between the two organizations, the results can be so beautiful.”

Photoshoot Credits

