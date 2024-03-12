Your Guide to the Perfect Girlfriend Getaway: A Western Weekend in Cheyenne, WY

Just 100 miles north of Denver, in the heart of the American West, lies Cheyenne, the capital of “The Equality State” Wyoming – a city that has long celebrated trailblazing women and their pivotal roles in society. As we honor Women’s History Month in March, there is no better destination to experience this spirit of women’s empowerment than in a place where the cowgirl reign is strong. Gather your girlfriends and discover how you can have the perfect western weekend in Cheyenne.

The Legacy of Women’s Firsts

Cheyenne’s legacy as a pioneer for women’s rights stretches back over a century. In 1869, before Wyoming had even achieved statehood, its territorial legislature passed the first law in United States history granting women the right to vote. This was a monumental 51 years ahead of the ratification of the 19th Amendment which prohibited voter discrimination based on sex nationwide.

Fittingly, Wyoming welcomed another groundbreaking first the following year when Esther Hobart Morris was appointed as the nation’s first female justice of the peace, taking over the role in Sweetwater County after the previous officeholder resigned in protest over women’s suffrage.

When Wyoming was admitted as the 44th U.S. state in 1889, women had already been exercising their hard-won voting rights for two decades. As the state’s constitution was drafted, the continued female ballot access was simply accepted as the norm after such a long precedent.

The string of firsts continued in 1892 when Theresa Jenkins became the first woman elected to attend the Republican National Convention as a suffragist delegate, and again in 1925 when Nellie Tayloe Ross was sworn in as America’s first elected female governor, serving until 1927.

Exploring Cheyenne’s Feminist Landmarks

One of the best places to soak in this rich history is the stately Wyoming State Capitol building in downtown Cheyenne. Designated as a National Historic Landmark, the Capitol’s grand architecture showcases reverence for the state’s pioneering spirit, including subtle tributes to the women’s rights movement.

Be sure to visit the historic Supreme Court Room inside the state capitol where the state’s constitution was first drafted in 1889, marking the site of the first state to grant women the right to vote.

Inside, the Four Sisters statues representing Truth, Hope, Courage and Justice watch over the legislative proceedings – the very virtues that emboldened Wyoming’s suffragists in their path toward equality. Many of the commissioned artworks found throughout the building’s hallways and chambers are also the creations of celebrated women artists like Minerva Teichert.

Experience Cowgirl Culture

As you make your way through town, you’ll soon realize that Cheyenne’s embrace of female empowerment extends far beyond just the hallowed halls of government. The city’s cowgirl culture remains alive and well, inviting visitors to experience the unique duality of Wild West grit combined with a modern, empowered femininity.

A wonderful way to saddle up to this cowgirl lifestyle is at the Terry Bison Ranch, located right on the Wyoming-Colorado border just outside of Cheyenne. This historic ranch offers experiences like bison safari train tours and horseback trail rides – all under the management of Erin Grey, the first-ever female head ranch overseer in over a century of operations.

After working up an appetite outdoors, refuel at any number of women-owned and operated culinary hot spots around town. Female owner, Corey Loghry, of Paris West Restaurant offers upscale dining and creative craft cocktails with names honoring famous women from Beyoncé to Marie Curie.

No weekend in Cheyenne is complete without raising a glass at its acclaimed breweries and distilleries, many of which are led by women putting their own spin on small-batch libations. Westby Edge Brewing Company, brewmaster Brennan Westby, alongside her mother as assistant brewmaster, carries on her family’s legacy by crafting flavorful in-house beers. Westby even suggests you can design your own walking brewery tour in downtown Cheyenne by visiting others such as Black Tooth Brewing, Freedom’s Edge, Blue Raven Brewery and more.

For an elevated cocktail experience stop in at the Paramount Ballroom, where a chic plush lounge vibe, a green plant wall, chill music and historic detailing like the ornate tin ceiling, make a drink here truly unique. Sip on their crafty cocktails made with your choice of vodka, gin, rum bourbon and whiskey. For a showstopper of a drink, order The Great Divide.

Meanwhile, veteran-owned Chronicles Distilling is a hip craft distillery that has earned national acclaim for unique spirits like its Tart Lemon Chronicle and Watermelon Sunset vodka. A visit here pairs nicely with a casual bite from the RailSpur which draws inspiration from Cheyenne’s railroad heritage with train cars converted into cozy dining cars. Both are located in the historic West Edge District of downtown.

To perk you back up in the morning after a night out on the town, stop in at the Boardroom Coffee. Owned and operated by women, this cute little coffee shop brings the flavor with drinks like their flavored lattes. Or pick up one of their charcuterie boards for an elevated picnic out on the trail for your weekend in Cheyenne.

Downtown shopping

When it’s time for some retail therapy, Cheyenne’s downtown boutiques owned by local female entrepreneurs offer the perfect place to score some cowgirl flair. And there’s no better place to start than with a stop at Alexis Drake – a store specializing in handcrafted Italian leather goods and apparel with a Western chic aesthetic.

Cheyenne native Lexi Garrett, owner of Alexis Drake, imports Italian leather to make luxe purses, bags, belts, and clothes, ALL onsite. Garrett also sits on the chamber board and prides herself on her involvement in the community and helping Cheyenne grow. “I want to make sure women entrepreneurs have access to learning and mentors to pave their own path,” says Garrett. She’s expanded her business with her second location in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Trailblazing her path, Garrett has not only created a name for herself in town but a successful business that provides jobs, dreams and a hopeful path for women entrepreneurs.

Most stores on Lincoln Way are women-owned says Garrett, such as Prairie Rose, Little Moon, Wyoming Home Store, Indigo Buffalo, the Mercantile Store and more.

For more traditional western digs, cowgirl outfitters like The Wrangler offer racks of rugged denim, embroidered tops and boots made for riding. And bargain hunters will want to scour the vendor stalls at Bart’s Flea Market, a local institution filled with antique treasures and thrifty western-wear finds.

Where to stay

Hands down for the full experience of a western weekend in Cheyenne, stay at the historic Nagle Warren Mansion, a Bed and Breakfast time capsule set in the 1900 Victorian era. The historic mansion is impeccable and well-preserved with features like the original ceiling made out of Buffalo hide and much of the original furniture. Located along 17th Street, which at one point was the richest street in America, the historic home was the most expensive home in America until the Biltmore was built in 1895.

Enjoy old-world service, afternoon teas, rare liquors and world-class cuisine created by award-winning Chef Jas who knows a thing or two about cooking. A true character, he shares stories of his travels from around the world and why he has made Cheyenne his home. If you have a big group, you can rent the entire mansion for your girl’s weekend in Cheyenne.

From Denver to Cheyenne, it’s 100 miles, making this a great weekend getaway with your friends. So, plan your girlfriend’s weekend in Cheyenne and celebrate Women’s History Month in an entirely new way.