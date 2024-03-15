303 Magazine is excited to announce a digital contest for all Colorado-based comedians!

We offer the opportunity to perform at our up-and-coming local comedy show on April 6 at The Arch in Rino. Although submissions are now closed, we have selected our top 8 contestants and it’s time for you to get involved by voting for your favorite 2!

Help these talented comedians win the chance to perform by casting your vote.

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to support local talent! The winners will be announced on March 25th.

The show will be headlined by the hilarious Hannah Jones and hosted by the talented Tyler Benderr, with Sammy Anzer also performing.

The event will take place on April 6 at The Arch in Rino. The night will begin at 8:00 p.m. with a cash bar cocktail party, followed by the comedy show at 9:30 p.m. and an epic after-party at 10:30 p.m. This event is open to all ages, but you must be 21 to drink.

Get your tickets now and join us for a night of laughter and fun.

Premium tables for 2 and single seats are available for purchase HERE to ensure you have the best view of the laughter-filled night.